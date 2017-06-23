ROTATION SPECULATION

ROX PONDER ANDERSON, GRAY RETURNS; IN LA FOR 3 V DIVISION LEADERS
More props this week to our trusted leader, Professor RMH, for covering while a few vacation days were taken in that most pleasant burgh on the Treasure Coast of Florida, the city of Vero Beach, home of the Ancients (better known to me as Mom and Dad), and former Spring Training home of current state of Colorado Public Enemy No. 1, the Los Angeles Dodgers. As a matter of fact, some 37 years ago I unknowingly had a brief conversation in the lobby of Mom and Dad’s building with some guy on the subject of whether the day’s exhibition game, when the Dodgers were set to host the Detroit Tigers and a guy named Mark Fidrych (God rest his soul) making one last try at a return to glory, would be played, considering the downpour that was at that moment swamping the adjacent porte cochere. The contest did go on, and what do you know but that guy in the lobby was in attendance along with me and my grad-school buddies, except he was on the field, wearing number 32. Yeah, that no. 32. Name of Koufax.
I had a delightful stay, including a nourishing helping of the Steak Tidbits at Bobby’s on the beach, the excellent watering hole favored by the Dodgers during their 60 years in the sleepy little city, largely cut-off from the exploits of the Colorado Rockies, except for a few minutes of gloat-time checking the morning scores until the dire Wednesday and Thursday news from the Rocky Mountains came over the wires. Seems the local nine has run upon a bit of a speed bump in its quest to contend in 2017. After the heroics of Nolan Arenado lifted Colorado to a 4-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday evening, extending a win streak to six, rookies Jeff Hoffman and Antonio Senzatela had back-to-back early-inning implosions, coughing up 9 each to the Dbacks in 16-5 and 10-3 losses which dropped the Rockies into 3rd place in the NL West, a game and a half off the 1st place Dodgers and percentage points behind Arizona.
Redemption doesn’t look to be easy as Colorado faces the Dodgers for 3 at Chavez Ravine this weekend, starting tonight at 8:10 MT when lefty Kyle Freeland (8-4, 3.42) faces fellow lefty Alex Wood (7-0, 1.90) of Los Angeles. With Tyler Anderson rejoining the club Thursday in a 9th inning cameo, and right-hander Jon Gray ready-to-go for all intents and purposes, there’s big intrigue surrounding the Rockies starting pitcher rotation. The hold-your-breath rotation that’s featured 4 rookies for the better part of a month is showing signs of wear even as the front-end of the bullpen continues to struggle, and our personal experts, the venerable Agbayani and sdcarp, expect at least one of the rookies to replace the hapless Jordan Lyles in the ‘pen with another getting an all expenses paid trip to Albuquerque, New Mexico for a bit of fine-tuning and education. Rockies’ manager Bud Black has been coy about the actual plan, and Anderson’s mop-up stint yesterday complicates the speculation, but there’s no doubt something’s about to give, and I guess we’ll know about it by Monday when the weekend’s results are tallied and the team kicks off a 3-game set in San Francisco before heading to Phoenix to wind up a stretch of 16 straight Division matchups.
Freeland has been Colorado’s most consistent, if not spectacular, member of the kiddie-corps, and he’ll be followed to the hill by Tyler Chatwood, who gets the pleasure of opposing the legendary Clayton Kershaw on Saturday, and German Marquez, another rookie on the edge, goes at Brandon McCarthy Sunday afternoon. DJ LeMahieu, Arenado, Trevor Story, and Raimel Tapia have been the hot hitters for the Colorado offense of late, LeMahieu poking his average above .300 for the first time in awhile in defense of his 2016 batting title. Charlie Blackmon meanwhile continues to lead the charge, now at 98 hits, 56 RBI, and 16 home runs to go with a .328 BA.
No speculation here on the matchups for San Francisco, but I’ll be back with all the good gossip Monday afternoon.
22 Comments
rockymountainhigh
June 23, 2017
Great conversation between Ag and carp about the various trade scenarios. We all have heard this expression, “It’s a risk not to take a risk.”
I’ve watched the Dodgers on tv a couple of times this week hoping they would lose. Not. They just set a major league record for most HRs inn one series. If the Rockies pitchers can keep the ball inside the park we should be competitive.
Nearly impossible but now i want 2of 3 in LA after losing 2 of 3 at home.
rockymountainhigh
June 23, 2017
Game over cuz Freeland threw a hanging slider with 2 strikes to Turner. And again another strike 2 hanger to Bellinger. And he walked the 8- hole journeyman catcher twice. Hanging slider again with 2 strikes to Puig. First pitches FB right down Broadway had been hit hard tonight.
Difference between the two teams tonight – Dodgers ambush pitches over the plate while Rockies swing at pitches they’re were already way out of the zone even before out breaks farther into the ground or off the plate.
Rockies have an unbelievable schedule of catching teams at their hottest – Nats, Arizona, and Dodgers.
Agbayani
June 23, 2017
Right, RMH. Now we have a 4 way Race to Albuquerque by our rookie pitchers. And Kershaw tomorrow … by the way, I looked back at how the Dodgers absolutely stole Alex Wood from the Braves. The main part of that deal: Dodgers had recently signed Cuban Hector Olivera to a ridiculous contract with a huge bonus. They suckered the Braves into taking him (the Braves got “a deal” since they got the player without having to pay the bonus). Olivera got convicted for domestic violence, looked old and over the hill, and he’s now playing in an independent league and barely hanging on. Dodgers can afford to make huge mistakes like signing Olivera and not only buy their way out of them, but somehow emerge winning the deal anyway. Ahh, to be rich …
sdcarp
June 24, 2017
Here’s the deal at the moment:
Job #1 when BB was hired was to change Rockies pitching culture. He took this young group of SPers under his wings and convinced to pound the strike zone, work fast, get ahead in the count, etc. Mission accomplished – in spades. BUT – baseball is a never ending game of adjustments. The League (and especially the Division) knows what BB is up to now. They know they’ll see a first pitch strike now (as opposed to years of first pitch balls from Rox pitchers). So they’re walking up the plate ready to swing at the first pitch. The adjustment has been made.
Counter Adjustment – Rox pitchers need to throw off speed, first pitches. Ahhhhhh……sounds simple. But Senzatela isn’t comfortable with his 2nd pitch. Marquez has a really good offspeed pitch, but can’t command it yet. There isn’t much velocity difference between Freeland’s FB and slider. Only Hoffman has the big velocity difference, wicked offspeed pitch. But he only occasionally commands it. So…….the counter adjustment will take some time and learning.
This comes back to why I think Senzatela and Marquez are best suited for short-term BP stints. I saw Marquez at 97 for one pitch Tuesday night, and 96 three times. If he’s just throwing a single inning, he can sit at that velocity. Senzatela will be similar.
Another interesting guy is Oberg. I think he’s a lot closer to be a decent RPer than many of us think. What he needs is a “show” 80 mph offspeed pitch. By “show” I just mean something to show the hitter. He doesn’t even need to command it. Just something to get in the hitter’s head and keep them from sitting on his hard stuff.
sdcarp
June 24, 2017
BTW – all of my rambling above…..you can bet BB and crew know and are working on it as we speak. Just be patient.
rockymountainhigh
June 24, 2017
I keep telling myself to be patient for adjustments to be made by the Rockies pitchers. I thought Freeland did much better over final 3 innings except for Puig homer. They need to learn to make in game adjustments quicker and on the fly, not between innings.
Agbayani
June 24, 2017
You know how we’re always talking about the Planet Alignment Theory? Everything seemingly falling into place so the Rockies make the playoffs? THE PLANETS HAVE ALIGNED THIS YEAR! Teams that on paper should be in the thick of the wildcard race have collapsed: the entire NL East other than the Nats. The Giants. The Cards and Pirates are hanging by a thread. We assume the Cubs will get their act together (and will make a big trade or two), leaving the mediocre Brewers as our best competitor so far. That’s why the Rockies can drop 3 in a row and still show up as having a 91% chance of making the playoffs according to Baseball Prospectus this morning. But that’s predicated on playing .500 ball the rest of the way. Bridich, the window flew open for you this year. DON”T BLOW IT! We keep talking pitching, starter changes or bullpen help. I still want to talk hitting! Even if the kids rebound you gotta be able to score runs to win with this team. Gray MAY come back as a true ace, able to duke it out mano a mano with the Kershaws of the league; he showed a little of that late last year. But even so other teams will be stronger this year in those 2, 3, 4 starter slots (see Diamondbacks; see Alex Wood). You gotta be able to score some runs, particularly without the HR. There’s no position player help on the farm with Dahl perhaps out for the year. I believe Tom Murphy will help vs. lefties, but we need more. The playoffs (well, at least the wildcard, which is really kind of a “play in” game) are waiting for us. Get it done!
sdcarp
June 24, 2017
Ag – I grew up in the south, and was force fed the Atlanta Braves. You either loved them or hated them. I generally hated them. Regardless, they were on TV every freakin’ day. This brings me to 1993. The lowly Braves were beginning to become contenders. They had a bevy of young pitchers. Guys maybe you’re heard of – Smoltz, Avery, Wohlers, Stanton. They had signed this FA from the Cubs for a whopping 5M per year – Greg Maddux. They were winning, but were offensively anemic. They had a young David Justice, a swing for the fences Ronnie Gant, Sid Bream playing 1st. Then………………July 18, 1993 – they made a trade with the Padres that brought Fred “Crime Dog” McGriff to hot ‘Lanta. He was a perfect fit. The rolled the rest of the regular season. Won something like 105 games. Lost to the Phillies in the Playoffs – but would win it all in 95. Anyway……….most well timed offensive trade I can ever remember.
sdcarp
June 24, 2017
I’ll add this – Andrew McCutchen. Everyone knows him as a great player. However, he really struggled last year. Hell, he flat out sucked (ala’ Cargo this season). Then….he was also in the tank April and May of this season. But he’s really exploded lately. His contract expires this season (although there’s a 2018 team option). The Pirates have basically said they’re going to trade him.
sdcarp
June 24, 2017
Two proverbial curveballs in the trade market. First, the Rays are playing better than most expected, perhaps taking Archer out of the mix. Second, way under the radar and somewhat miraculously (without Danny Duffy), the Royals have climbed back to 500. They’re full of tough decisions. The Rox have long coveted Lorenzo Cain. They also have Mike Minor.
roxnsox
June 24, 2017
I haven’t heard a single official word about Dahl in I don’t know how long. Just muzzy “it’s taking longer” type stuff. Admittedly, I don’t comb websites etc. and mostly rely on the Root crew, a bit of the Post, and RWO. It certainly seems to be heading for a lost year, and what a shame. Any of you all know anything more?
rockymountainhigh
June 24, 2017
It’s going to be a very bad night for the Rockies hitters. They continue to swing at pitches way out of the zone and taking pitches right down Broadway. Can’t they learn from the Dodgers? They always take pitches outof the zone Ann’s make the pitchers come back over the middle of plate.
rockymountainhigh
June 24, 2017
Opponents continue to ambush first pitch strikes. And take walks when the strikes are not there.
Agbayani
June 24, 2017
Just flipped this one on after dinner on a glorious Colorado summer evening … are you kidding me, 9 walks by Rockies pitchers and we’re in the 5th inning? 8 of ’em by Chatwood? This is looking like the Rockies being intimidated by the Dodgers in Chavez Ravine ….
rockymountainhigh
June 25, 2017
Here we go again. Another 10 walks today.
rockymountainhigh
June 25, 2017
Good for BB. Looks like Anderson is going back on DL. WW, Anderson would have stayed in and give up 5 more runs.
rockymountainhigh
June 25, 2017
Strike 2 on Forsyth and McGee throws cheese right down Broadway. That’s why the Dodgers tied up the game.
rockymountainhigh
June 25, 2017
And Otto is trash throwing pitches towards first base. You can’t come in with 2 outs and throw 2 WP and issue a walk.
So it looks like we have only four useful bullpen arms. Holland, McGee,Gopherg,and Rusin. Starting pitchers: Gray has to get back in now. Anderson has to go on DL. Marquez and Senza has to replace two relief arms. Call up Jairo Diaz.
roxnsox
June 25, 2017
It’s going to be interesting to see how the team responds (rebounds?) after that unholy mess. Poor Otto. He has struggled for command all year, obviously, but now he has the yips.
I can’t recall a more brutal loss. There probably was one (or a few), but my retinas are imprinted with 5 runs on wild pitches. Straight. I think. Oh, what do the details matter? Brutal. Even Holland seemed rattled by his predecessor’s performance.
Agbayani
June 25, 2017
I think Dave Roberts (“we’re the best team in the league”) and Dodger Stadium really got into the Rockies heads this weekend. No question this was a total pitching meltdown. Pitchers have bad games, but not 8 walks in 4 innings (Chatwood) or wild pitching in 5 runs (Otto). And Roberts was going for the sweep/kill today, bringing in Jansen for a 5 out save. No question he wanted to put these upstart Rockies in their place. And it hurts to say it, but he succeeded. Total humiliation.
Agbayani
June 25, 2017
Since it’s only fair to pile on after a pathetic performance like that: Bridich, I know you did some good things. But Justin Turner signed for LESS money than Desmond, which is just insane. There was some speculation that Turner gave the Dodgers the old hometown discount – he’s from the LA area too – but Turner has quietly been one of the top 20 players in baseball the last 3 seasons while Desmond has been wildly inconsistent. I like Desmond, but still more as a supersub, 400 PA type guy, not a guy you give a $70 million contract and lose a first round draft pick for ….
sdcarp
June 26, 2017
Wow – just wow. I’m and full blown summer mode and have been missing some games lately (in this case – lucky for me). Times like this remind of one of my top 5 all-time movies – Bull Durham. Specifically, the “we need a rainout scene.” That’s what the Rox need – a rain out and a reset button. There’s really no point in analyzing this mess at the moment.