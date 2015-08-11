Can’t Miss Baseball…Rox at Mets – Game 2

And not just because of the chance to watch Matt Harvey pitch.
I am traveling (again) and so last night I didn ’t get to see or hear or even imagine the game Jon Gray was tossing last night (I have gotten to watch fewer games this year than at any point in the past 5). Save a home run gopher ball and a walk to the pitcher, it was pretty close to a perfect night for the young righty. We have seen a lot of young arms in our time watching the Rox. From Burke and Wright in the early days to Jennings in the mid-period to Ubaldo and Frankie M in 2007. Of all those only Morales and Ubaldo have near the stuff we saw last night. Ubaldo of course became the best pitcher in Rox history…sorry Jeff Francis…in large part because stuff does matter. There is a reason why Greg Maddux is among the greatest right-handed throwers in history. His stuff was average at best (he would have made a great Rockie based on stuff), but he knew what to do with his collection of so-so pitches…mostly thanks to control. But Maddux is pretty much alone among the great righties. All the rest were the Gibson – Ryan – Clemens variety. Great stuff makes a big difference.
No, I am not trying to suggest Jon Grey is in that category. Those are once a generation guys. But he can be a heck of a pitcher. Because what we saw last night – both control and TRUST (he threw pitches where a few inches either way the pitch is either a ball or in the hot zone of the hitter). Eddie Butler has great stuff…he really does. But when he throws he doesn’t throw the ball with any confidence. He simply doesn’t trust his stuff, which means a bad combination of nibbling and not finishing his pitches. Of course the silly thing is that doing what Butler does gets the same bad result as throwing his pitch and living with the outcome. I stress that this doesn’t mean that Butler is done as a talent. It takes some pitchers a while to get to that point of trust and confidence. Something to watch the last month and a half of the season.
But Gray, at least for a night….was the kind of guy who can flat dominate because he knows his stuff can be unhittable, and who doesn’t take a hit (like the homer in the 2nd) as an excuse to go back to nibbling. If Gray throws like that most nights, even if his stuff isn’t there which of course its not every night, even if he gets beat or hit hard, it will be on his terms, not the hitters. For those who worried the Rox had ruined Gray in the minors, I hope this made you feel better. Gray gets it – you get quick outs when they present themselves (2 and 3 pitch outs were big last night), and when you need to go and get the K or the long AB where you get a popup (as he did with Granderson in the 5th).
The Rox in a “perfect” world would throw a 1-2-3 next year of Bettis, DLR, and Gray. Bettis’s elbow is the key right now. Can he avoid major surgery? If he can, does his stuff stay as electric as it has been at times this year? DLR has to be more consistent in 2016, but we know he can do that…if he keeps his hands healthy (oh, and his groin). And Gray? He needs to continue to develop. And the Rox need to be smart with him (its why I am not real bothered by the 6 inning limit last night).
But here is the thing. Three top staring pitchers is not enough for this team to even dream of the Wild Card. In 2013 they had arguably their 2nd best top group of pitchers in team history. Chacin, DLR and Chatwood all had sub-4 ERAs and there were very few nights when they pitches they didn’t put their team in a position to win. But 2013 was a lousy year. Not because of the big 3. But because the other myriad of imposters who threw in the 4 and 5 spots were simply awful! I mean Jim Tracy Sunday lineup awful. The Rox to be competitive have to have at least 4 and preferable 5 or 6 starters who can simply keep their team in the game. Aside from 2009 and the year that all 5 starters won 10 games, this team has struggled to have competitive rotation options 1-5.
Which is why tonight, while lacking the glamour of last night, is nearly as important to the ball club for 2016 and 2017. The Rox need competitive options for 4 and 5 (and given the Rox issues with keeping pitchers healthy, probably 7-8 options overall). There are a lot of potentials for those spots in 2016…assuming Bettis and Gray who join DLR in the front end of the rotaiton. They include prospects like Freeland and Hoffman (and if his elbow ever heals, Tyler Anderson), but also guys who have showed glimpses but have missed in 2015 – Eddie Butler and Tyler Matzek (who is back in AAA getting ready to throw…he is hoping he beats the yips). But Chris Russin…along with David Hale…is one of those candidates who has to make you stop and look. A former 4th round pick of the Cubs who dumped him last September for reasons I have not completely understood, is not an ace. He’s not even a #3. But the lefty, when he hits his spots, can be a very competitive #4 for the Rox (or #5). They have gotten some good starts from Russin, but the Rox need to see more starts in the 3 runs over 6 innings variety. When he hits his spots…he can do that.
And so just like last night we get to see another tryout for the Rox 2016 rotation. Not sexy…I mean its Chris Russin for goodness sake. I mean compared to John Gray Russin is….Yohan Flande (what does that mean Flande is then compared to Gray?). But they need to have a number of solid potential 4th and 5th starters for 2016. If they can start to get guys who are real deals as part of the rotation for 2016 then…well, then this team has a chance to be a 2006 Rockies…or with a little stretch maybe the 2009 Rox. So…watch tonight. In addition to seeing if Kyle Parker and Ben Paulsen can be part of the starting 8 in 2016 and whether or not DJ can keep hitting for the whole season, watch Chris Russin. And imagine him going into San Francisco to face Matt Cain a year from now the Rox trailing the Giants by 2 games for the WC in mid-September. Is this a guy the team can give the ball to when facing a pressure situation? Well, we continue to find out tonight.
In other news…the Rox get a recently hot Matt Harvey, whose stuff is electric when its strikes and really wild when its not. Jon Gray is not Matt Harvey. Jon Grey has a chance to be Garret Cole, the #1 of the Pirates. Harvey and Fernandez in Miami are in a different category. So enjoy watching Harvey tonight. See what it looks like to have a #1 who you just know you are going to win because he is throwing tonight.
Oh…and is CarGo the best overall player in the National League tonight? If he drives in a run against Harvey, I think the answer will be getting closer and closer to a yes.
|Rox
|Position
|Mets
|Position
|Blackmon
|CF
|Lagares
|CF
|Reyes
|SS
|Murphy
|1B
|CarGo
|RF
|Cespedes
|LF
|Arenado
|3B
|Uribe
|3B
|Paulsen
|1B
|Cuddyer
|RF
|DJ
|2B
|Flores
|2B
|Hundley
|C
|d’Arnaud
|C
|Parker
|LF
|Tejada
|SS
|Russin
|P
|Harvey
|P

Gary
August 11, 2015
See my post about Grey being lucky to pitch against punchless Mets and Rusin’s dominance is proving my point.By the way I do like Rusin.Swings the bat like a hitter,pitches fast,and generally keeps the ball down pitching to contact.
sdcarp
August 11, 2015
“And imagine him going into San Francisco to face Matt Cain a year from now the Rox trailing the Giants by 2 games for the WC in mid-September. Is this a guy the team can give the ball to when facing a pressure situation? Well, we continue to find out tonight.”
I think Dr. C has been smoking again.
As a side note, Matt Cain really looks washed up. His days are limited. Same applies to little Timmy. I expect Mike Leake will take a hometown discount and stay with SF, but they’ll still need go out a find a pitcher this offseason via FA or trade.
rockymountainhigh
August 11, 2015
I’ve pretty much written him off as well. I’m almost ready to write off Butler but he still has options in minor leagues to find himself again. Did you hear that Matzek is back in Boise? A flicker of hope.
Gary
August 12, 2015
I’d take Rusin just like we took Josh Fogg in similar situations.Rusin keeps us in games period.
rockymountainhigh
August 11, 2015
Game is over. 1) NYM scored first. 2) NYM have best home record in baseball. 3) NYM have shutdown bullpen but it won’t be needed tonight.
Still sticking around just to see cargo and late inning without Tulo’s automatic outs.
sdcarp
August 11, 2015
I have to admit that after the Marlins traded Reyes to the 51st State in 2012, I lost track of him. So I haven’t seen him play in 3+ years. Now I’ve seen him a half-dozen times. Time flies. Aging is a brutal force of nature. The guy’s range is awful. His arm is weak. It’s such a dichotomy watching him and NoDo playing next to each other. To me…..visually……NoDo is throwing better, and harder than ever.
Cargo is getting easier to trade with each passing day. Reyes……it will be hard to find a taker, even if we eat most of the salary. His best chance to be a meaningful contributor is to a playoff team as a pinch runner.
RocketMan
August 11, 2015
I agree on Reyes, how in the world did he get such a high-paying contract?
rockymountainhigh
August 11, 2015
Blowgan coming in left on left to get blown up. He should be gone this winter for a bucket of baseballs.
sdcarp
August 11, 2015
The sad thing here is that Familia is my Fantasy team’s ace Closer…….and the Booner just blew his Save opportunity.
sdcarp
August 11, 2015
Oh boy……the Booner is coming in. Poor Walt.
I propose that we change our pitching development/drafting strategy from “pitch to contact” and draft/sign ground ball pitchers to draft guys that eat steel, shit nails, spit bullets, and throw strikes – and then reinforce the strike throwing when they get in the system.
roxnsox
August 11, 2015
Observations from watching on DVR delay most nights:
Watch the Rockies in late innings, when hitting, as the recording fast forwards: 1 out….2 out….3 out. Like clockwork. Done, and delete.
Watch the Rockies’ bullpen in same late innings: Walk (probably), out or walk (maybe), walk or hit (probably), score, score, 3-ball count, out(?!), walk, hit, score. Ok, I’m ranting and making it up on this second paragraph. Neither paragraph is too far from the truth though.
I feel bad for John Axford. I don’t understand why Boone Logan is here, except of course that there are no other options. Plenty more could be said, blah blah blah. You guys and girls know I am not into stats or what-ifs or whens or who are the kids (except Ramel Tapia…holy moly, and maybe just maybe Gray is for real). I’m just into my usual baffled heart over my team, but glad to say it with some detachment now. And other baseball to watch for the stretch!
Last, I saw my handle mentioned by Jeem re: The Trade. Hmmmm. Curious where that was going. (Seriously, where would that go and why would I get mad? Please do tell, Jeem -:) Hard to know what impression one leaves in an online forum, even among friends… All I have left to say about that is: what a bittersweet joy to watch Tulo in a pennant race, performing, smiling, and experiencing what he deserves. And not even looking that weird in another uniform as time passes. Let’s go Blue Jays.
Jeem
August 12, 2015
Just speculating perhaps the clubhouse is a more loose, relaxed and pleasant place with a certain shortstop off playing Games That Matter.
sdcarp
August 12, 2015
Jeem – I agree.
I’ve watched this Mets series with great interest and have noticed two interesting intangible events. The first is that I frequently see Cargo and Reyes hanging out with each other in the dugout. Cargo looks totally at ease. Of course when you’re white hot that’s probably to be expected…..but I think Reyes is probably a more approachable player.
Secondly – I’ve also noticed Eddie Butler following Jon Gray around. I see that as a good thing. Hopefully some of Gray’s swagger will rub off on Butler.
Parker and Paulsen have that Clemson thing going as well.
Hell…..I’ve even seen WW crack a smile or two – before the 7th inning and the bullpen being activated.
Jeem
August 12, 2015
Yep, all of those things noted by me as well, esp the Gray-Butler relationship, and I had the same thought as you. If Butler can see his buddy doing it maybe he’ll get the “why not me” attitude.
I think Eddie has really been set back by the (Bridich’s?) miscalculation that he was ready to arrive last season, then he hurts his shoulder, then he’s not sure about it all spring, but he makes the team anyway because we’re so thin… and on and on. Poor dude’s never gotten his feet on the ground.
But maybe with Gray around now we’ll see one of those 6-inning/1-run/84 pitch outings Ag’s been begging for.
sdcarp
August 12, 2015
I hear you about Butler.
Fact is, he’s in a good spot. We’re not going anywhere quickly. He should keep getting starts the rest of the season, regardless of performance. It doesn’t take much for the light bulb to come on. Maybe he catches a break and has back-to-back solid 7 inning starts in late September and walks into the offseason with some confidence.
roxnsox
August 12, 2015
Jeem, you are quite possibly right. And it doesn’t make me angry that you would speculate and be right. Just a little sad. Brilliant talent, never lost in his life at any stage until he came to the Rockies and spent a lot of years doing it, and so never knew how to lose, took a lot of unfair shots over his injuries, not a natural charmer. I get it. (I saw Cargo’s post-trade interview and he said some “correct” things but he wasn’t broken up about it.) Am I going to let go of the Tulo thing yet? Who knows. I loved the guy and understood him. I’m loyal to a fault and I hang on too long (in general 🙂 Let’s go Blue Jays.
RocketMan
August 11, 2015
Reasonably decent game until the BlowPen comes in to transform a squeaker into another Blown-Out. First Gray now Rusin get decent starts only to find themselves saddled with worthless relief efforts.
sdcarp
August 11, 2015
Before you guys (and girls) get too down on the BP – keep in mind over the course of a 162 game season, the SP and RP are linked. Good SP can cover a bad Pen, to some extent. A good Pen can cover bad SP, to some extent.
The Rox aren’t good with SP or RP. So we’re completely exposed.
Here’s a list for you (yes, even you Gary):
1. Col
2. Cin
3. ATL.
4. Tex
5. Philly
6. SD
7. Seattle
8. Bos
9. Mil
What’s the significance of this list? One answer is that save Texas, no one on the list is in the playoff hunt (and Texas is marginal). But the real answer is this is the “top” 9 teams in MLB in Bases on Balls allowed. You can’t win issuing free passes.
Not issuing walks is far more important than scoring runs. The Mets have scored the second least runs in MLB, and they’re leading the freakin’ Nationals. The Rox have scored more runs than every team in MLB except the Yankees and Jays, and we’re not leading anyone.
Guys like Gary dismiss stats because there are too many of them. In the big scheme of things, most are relatively meaningless. This complicated game can be broken down pretty easily by looking at a few bellwether numbers. Free passes are one of the bellwethers. It’s fundamental.
Gary
August 12, 2015
And I just called you the Stephen Hawking of our site.I am not anti-statistics,just anti new age statistics[sort of] Walks,% of walks that will score,odds of hitting in a plus count verses a negative count etc are old school and can be telling as well.I swear ROOT said the Rox had issued 735 base on balls this season.Is that RIGHT? I thought that one recurring theme has been pitch to contact and DON’T ISSUE WALKS.I love you and Ag with your stat chats.Just think sometimes simpler old school stats tell the same story.We both agree-walks kill-and late inning walks kill with a sharper cut.
sdcarp
August 12, 2015
Gary – I’m just teasing you.
The Rox have issued 385 BB as of yesterday. Couple that with “holding” opponents to a 281 BA (only the Phillies are worse) and it’s a recipe for disaster.
Agbayani
August 12, 2015
I think we all agree that issuing too many walks is bad. And it’s worse for NL teams at the top since they really shouldn’t ever be walking the opposing pitcher, something that’s become kind of a Rockies specialty.
Agbayani
August 12, 2015
Unrelated point: Blue Jays now a half game out, and easily project as the winners of the AL East. Even before the trading frenzy they were better than the Yankees on paper — their run differential was better, and the Yankees have been quietly having their own little Planet Alignment season. Raise your hand if you had guessed that both Texeira and A-Rod would be 30 HR guys … I’m with Roxnsox … I’m pulling for the Blue Jays. I kind of like this all-in, future is now, 2018 be damned approach. For them, that is …oh, and I still hate the Yankees as a matter of principle.
Julian
August 12, 2015
There’s no question that Toronto has been on quite the roll since it got Tulo and the other players in trades. But in today’s box scores it shows Tulo hitting .224 and Revere hitting .176 (those are their averages with the Blue Jays). So, what’s going on? Is some of the Blue Jays’ success an improvement in defense due to these players? Is some of it the intangibles of the clubhouse enhanced by these players? Or is the Blue Jays’ success coincidental with, but not caused by, the arrival of Tulo? Ag and Carp, feel free to tell us, based on advanced metrics (sorry Gary), that notwithstanding these lousy batting averages, these players have very much contributed to the success of the Blue Jays, even offensively.
sdcarp
August 12, 2015
Julian – I have noticed that Tulo overall BA has dropped to about 290.
I haven’t looked at defensive metrics, but I know this (and commented on it last night) – Jose Reyes’s range and arm at SS is a shadow of what it used to be. Tulo also isn’t what he used to be, but gets a much better grade on the eye test. So it could be some addition by subtraction.
In my opinion, the David Price is the linchpin of the Blue Jays deadline bonanza. For several reasons. First – he’s damn good. Second, he wins games in the playoffs. Third – the Yankees didn’t get him.
Let’s say – hypothetically – the Jay’s would have used Daniel Norris instead of David Price for 10 starts after the deadline. I can see Norris having a 3-3 record with 4 no decisions. I can see Price going 6-2 with 2 no decisions. So that could be as many as +3 wins (it’s not quite that simple, but you get the logic). Now……”what if”….. the Jays only had Norris’s 3 wins and the Yanks subbed in Price for someone like Adam Warren and they get + 3. By getting Price, the negated a potential 6 game swing against them.
Want to see something crazy. Look at Drew Hutchinson’s stats, then his W-L record. The Jays can make a bad pitcher look good (for the record, Hutchinson isn’t bad, he’s young). That’s why I always laugh when people say the Rox have a good offense. Hit it with some Park Factors and its average at best.
Gary
August 13, 2015
Don’t forget Hawks 4 shutdown innings.
roxnsox
August 12, 2015
Let’s not forget the Planet Alignment Theory, which can be greatly enhanced by acquiring a few star players 😉
roxnsox
August 12, 2015
And Julian, I’d posit that their success is undoubtedly a mixture of correlation AND causation related to the good acquisitions. Never mind Tulo’s terrible .224 average. (There’s a stat for every argument.) I’m never going to sit in the stat-head section with some of you, as you know and with no disrespect, because that’s not how I roll, and I say again that there’s a time to just leave the parsing of numbers alone and enjoy good baseball. He hit a home run (oh yeah, and a double) in his first game and ignited the fire. He’s done plenty of contributing since. There are intangibles to this crazy game, as you rightly say – dare I go as far as magic sometimes (21 of 22)! No doubt the fun/winning clubhouse is feeding the fire. All over Canada they’ve got pennant fever.
Julian
August 12, 2015
Interesting article on Purple Row about whether Rusin should be in the starting rotation next year. I hadn’t thought about it, but at this point, we could have DLR, Gray, Bettis, Lyles, Rusin, Chatwood, Hale and Butler all available to start next spring (ignoring injuries). That’s not a bad start to a rotation, before we even add anyone through trade or free agency. It’s not the Mets or the Dodgers, but for the Rockies it’s not bad, with more help on the way in the minors.
Pooter
August 12, 2015
I miss Chatwood! I hope he comes back strong.
sdcarp
August 12, 2015
Guys – Chatwood is coming back from TJ #2. The odds are stacked against him. His best chance is in the BP. Of course……we do have a need there.
EdtheUmp
August 12, 2015
Trade Big P for a REAL closer. That move is #1 in my book. I’ve had it with his blister problem, plain and simple. I understand that some of you believe we should keep him and I understand that.
I would live, without adding anyone new from outside the organization, with the remaining SPers to choose from begin 2016.
We need a shutdown closer more than anything (Although he seems to understand closing, I don’t believe Otto is the man. He became our closer out of necessity.
As for the rest of the bullpen, any organization can cobble together some sort of 6th and 7th inning guys (Otto in the 8th should be a no brainer). That leaves us with a need for 3 or 4 guys to fill in the rest of the BP. (I’m not gonna suggest anyone from our ‘pen at this time, I’ll leave that to the rest of our members.)
From the above choices I am convinced ANY of the five can get us to .500 in 2016. Let’s worry and hope that a playoff run is possible. Let’s get to .500 first.
Pitching, pitching, pitching and more pitching. 81-81 in 2016 is doable.
Keep Cargo, unless we get a REAL closer in the deal. (I also understand that acquiring the closer position is not an easy task.) Hell, trade Cargo and Big P for one.
I honestly don’t believe this organization can get to .500 unless something of this nature happens before the first pitch of next season
Just some grist for the mill.
JulieG
August 13, 2015
Ottavino certainly deserves a chance and I believe he could be a excellent closer, however, we need to see where he is first. The other problem seems to me to be that shut down closers seem to be rather rare and out of the players we would trade Cargo might be the only one unless we let go of a whole raft of them. This team is looking for saviors or maybe lesser saints, but is anyone, but the fans going to trade or spend for them?
Julian
August 12, 2015
Of course, in addition to the 8 SPs that I listed, we have the 2 AWOL first round draft picks, Matzek and Tyler Anderson. If we even get one of them onto a Rockies’ starting rotation, that would be great.
I wonder if the Braves will do what they need to do to keep Daniel Winkler or whether we’ll get him back under Rule 5 rules. I hated to lose him.
rockymountainhigh
August 12, 2015
I know it is fun to try to come up with a list of SPs for the future. I’m out on an island by myself touting Jack Wynkoop as the young pitcher that is closest to major-league ready. He was a college pitcher drafted this year and he understands pitchability. Don’t forget that we have Shane Carle who we got in the winter either. See this:
BOI: Wynkoop (2-1, 2.88)
NBR: Carle (12-6, 3.59)
Carle – already a 12-game winner at AA!
How about Parker French?
“That was the only run Great Falls scored against Parker French, who scattered three hits over five innings. He struck out a season-high eight, without surrendering a walk, …” My favorite stat – 0 BBs as RWOers very well know that I’m obsessed with BB/9 stat, old baseball stat. 🙂
Gary
August 13, 2015
How I love “old” stats!
Julian
August 12, 2015
RMH, I think that there are several starting pitchers at New Britain who, although not top prospects, could be #5 starters/long relievers, sort of equivalent to a Bergman, not superstars, but guys who might be able to win a spot on a major league roster. I’m thinking of Musgrave, and maybe Flemer, in addition to Carle. Of course Hoffman is a top prospect. I think that all of these guys will move on to AAA next year. We might actually have a rotation at AAA that is composed of younger pitchers on the way up, versus a bunch of older retreads trying to get back to the major leagues.
