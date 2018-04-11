Rox Convert Me Into Debbie Downer

April 11, 2018

I apologize if I am behaving like Debbie Downer today. I went to see the tarot card lady. She revealed that the Rockies are going to lose 9-3 today in the Wednesday matinee. That gives Colorado a 1-5 opening home stand against Atlanta and San Diego both of whom aren’t going anywhere this year. Our overall record drops to 5-8 which is good for camping in the abyss.

Listed below is the laundry list of holes in the team:

Pitchers can’t put away the inning after two outs.

First pitch meatballs are being ambushed by the opposing batters.

First pitch junk pitches are being “ambushed” into pop ups and double plays by the Rox hitters.

The bench and role players are a combined oh-for in the whole year, half of them strike outs.

All but a couple of Rox runs have come via the home run balls.

We have no right-handed bat off the bench (if Pat Valaika is playing first base).

sdcarp and Agbayani in their previous comments took our purple shades off with their sobering comments and statistics.

Bob K. is angry at Duane Espy for inflicting Espyitis on the team.

Half of the free passes issued by the pitchers have come around to score.

Bullpen is taking on too much work since the starting pitchers rarely go six innings.

The intangibles are non-existent for the Rockies. Examples – lead off triples have a 88% chance of scoring a run, but didn’t happen. When the Rox score first, they are practically winless when most teams have a .800 record when scoring first.

There is no immediate help coming despite everyone saying that we have a lot of depth, at least on the offensive side of the ball.

There is no joy in Mudville.