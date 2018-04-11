Rox Convert Me Into Debbie Downer

I apologize if I am behaving like Debbie Downer today. I went to see the tarot card lady. She revealed that the Rockies are going to lose 9-3 today in the Wednesday matinee. That gives Colorado a 1-5 opening home stand against Atlanta and San Diego both of whom aren’t going anywhere this year. Our overall record drops to 5-8 which is good for camping in the abyss.
Listed below is the laundry list of holes in the team:
Pitchers can’t put away the inning after two outs.
First pitch meatballs are being ambushed by the opposing batters.
First pitch junk pitches are being “ambushed” into pop ups and double plays by the Rox hitters.
The bench and role players are a combined oh-for in the whole year, half of them strike outs.
All but a couple of Rox runs have come via the home run balls.
We have no right-handed bat off the bench (if Pat Valaika is playing first base).
sdcarp and Agbayani in their previous comments took our purple shades off with their sobering comments and statistics.
Bob K. is angry at Duane Espy for inflicting Espyitis on the team.
Half of the free passes issued by the pitchers have come around to score.
Bullpen is taking on too much work since the starting pitchers rarely go six innings.
The intangibles are non-existent for the Rockies. Examples – lead off triples have a 88% chance of scoring a run, but didn’t happen. When the Rox score first, they are practically winless when most teams have a .800 record when scoring first.
There is no immediate help coming despite everyone saying that we have a lot of depth, at least on the offensive side of the ball.
There is no joy in Mudville.
sdcarp
April 11, 2018
RMH – I apologize for my contribution in turning you into a Debbie Downer. You have to understand that I’m a science guy (physics, structural engineering) and see things in a logical, non-emotional sort of way. Sometimes – my wife hates me for this!!!
That being said, my non-emotional, science lens sees trouble…………and saw it in the off-season. I sincerely hope I’m wrong!
rockymountainhigh
April 11, 2018
Basebrawl today! But we may have to wait a week to get Arenado back. Good riddance of Parra with the suspension.
sdcarp
April 11, 2018
Hell…………..maybe the Rockies needed a good brawl to wake them up.
Bob K.
April 11, 2018
“Bob K. is angry at Duane Espy for inflicting Espyitis on the team.”
I am not mad at Duane Espy, he is what he is. I am disgusted with management for bringing back a hitting coach that they had previously fired because the teams he coached hit very poorly when they had runners in scoring position. This year they seem to have a very strong tendency to strike out.
sdcarp
April 12, 2018
Agree….this is a Front Office/Ownership issue.
Bob K.
April 11, 2018
I have not noticed Marc Stout in any of the televised games this year but have noticed and approve of the addition of Taylor McGregor to the broadcasting crew. Taylor is the daughter of former Rockies president Keli McGregor.
sdcarp
April 12, 2018
CRAZY TALK 04/12/2018
If I were appointed GM today (with complete control, no Monfort influence), I’d get the Rox scouting department focused on the Texas Rangers ASAP. They’re not going to be good this season. Their pitching (SP and BP) is horrible AND they already have significant offensive injuries. My focus…..Joey Gallo. Yes, he’s LHed. Yes, he K’s a lot. But his power is truly prolific (an overused word in baseball, but applies to Gallo) and his defense at 1B is surprisingly good. He’s still young. The Rangers will want Prospects in return. Definitely some pitching. I’d offer something like Pint/McMahon in a heartbeat. I’d add more (the Rox SERIOUSLY overvalue their Prospects)if necessary. I’d do it sooner rather than later.
sdcarp
April 12, 2018
Not much good can come from Chuck Nazty being injured…..but maybe Bud will finally see that DJ should be our leadoff hitter and slide Nazty back to 3rd.
rockymountainhigh
April 12, 2018
Rockies 0-11 RISP tonight. Not sustainable.
Bob K.
April 13, 2018
That is the true definition of Espyitis.
Agbayani
April 13, 2018
More interesting to me than DJ leading off was who hit 2nd – Iannetta! No, that’s not a great idea for the long term, but with Blackmon out and a lefty on the mound, at least Bud realized that Iannetta draws walks (he had 2 of them yesterday) and he isn’t concerned about the old “he’ll clog the basepaths” theory. For those of us above a certain age, reminiscent of Gene Mauch batting catcher Brian Downing leadoff. We need some more of that outside the box thinking to maximize output from what is (right now) a deeply flawed “starting 8” at the plate.
sdcarp
April 13, 2018
Corey Sullivan has floated the idea of Iannetta batting leadoff – more than once. Sounds crazy until you analyze it with an open mind while considering the alternatives.
sdcarp
April 13, 2018
Colton Welker’s Batting Average – a cool 560.