Rox End Road Trip at 4-3

April 5, 2018

in New Post, News

The bar was set high with the expectations by the regional fans that they would contend for the NL West title when Colorado’s season opened in Arizona a week ago. DJLM started the season’s first inning with a solo blast. Suddenly somebody above us cut the mast off the main sail and Colorado just stunk up the mountains.

The pitching staff’s ERA put them in 50th place among the 30 MLB teams after the first two games. German Marquez took the ball and was asked to save the Rockies’ season going against Zach Greinke last Saturday in the final game of the Arizona series. Marquez matched Greinke going five innings giving up just a single run to keep the game tied at 1-1. Then the back end of the bullpen, armed with 3-year contracts, went to war with Arizona’s bullpen. Chuck Nazty won the game, 2-1, by hitting his second solo homer of the game.

Colorado had a good flight to San Diego for a four-game set. Chettis was staked to a 5-2 lead after five innings. The good guys scored two more runs in the ninth to increase the lead to 7-2. Chris Rusin could not finish the game getting only one out. Wade Davis came in to secure a 7-4 victory. That evened the season record at 2-2.

Then it was up to Kyle Freeland to get the team above .500. Christian Villanueva destroyed the pitches he hit for three moon shots that were at least 450 feet for five runs. San Diego picked up their first victory of the season, 8-4.

The Gray Wolf and The Professor redeemed themselves in the next two games against the Friars to win the series 3-1 and improve the season record to 4-3. Before the team warmed up for the game, Chuck Nazty reached a six year agreement with the club. There was joy in Colorado from Wyoming to New Mexico. In the evening, Gray pitched with conviction going seven shutout innings with zero walks with his friends winning the game 5-2.

The Professor watched the Gray Wolf do his thing and went out to pitch six shutout innings, but the game stayed tied 0-0 going into the ninth inning. The Rockies finally pushed across three runs to win the game, 3-1. They also won the series at Petco Park 3-1 while going above .500 for the first time at 4-3.

The MSD (McGee, Shaw, Davis) High Crew showed that they are the real deal if the first seven games are any indication. Otto looks awesome locking down everyone with strikeouts. The other half of the bullpen looks questionable with Rusin, Antonio Senzatela, Scott Oberg, and Mike Dunn.

If you haven’t noticed, the Rockies have been stellar on defense making only two errors in seven games. One of the errors was McGee trying to catch the throw at 1B while on the move and whiffed.

The Purple Fans will get to see the ginormous new scoreboard when Atlanta comes to town on Friday for the Rockies home opener. After winning four of the last five games, the fans should be in good spirits despite the forecast of 30s and possible snow shower. Marquez, Chettis, and Freeland will toe the rubber in that order.

Colorado enters the weekend in second place behind Arizona’s 5-1 (pending Thursday’s game). Note Colorado played all seven on the road while Arizona started the season with six games at Chase Field. Bottom line is that they are ahead of the Dodgers and Giants to start the season.

I’ve been in touch with jaredean because he is thinking about refreshing the website to more of a blog type which makes it simple for us to contribute and comment without going through all that categories. Tell us what you think? He showed me a sample blog site and it was very easy on the eye and easy to use. Trust me. Or do you insist on sticking to this RWO website that has its own hiccups?