Rox End Road Trip at 4-3

The bar was set high with the expectations by the regional fans that they would contend for the NL West title when Colorado’s season opened in Arizona a week ago. DJLM started the season’s first inning with a solo blast. Suddenly somebody above us cut the mast off the main sail and Colorado just stunk up the mountains.
The pitching staff’s ERA put them in 50th place among the 30 MLB teams after the first two games. German Marquez took the ball and was asked to save the Rockies’ season going against Zach Greinke last Saturday in the final game of the Arizona series. Marquez matched Greinke going five innings giving up just a single run to keep the game tied at 1-1. Then the back end of the bullpen, armed with 3-year contracts, went to war with Arizona’s bullpen. Chuck Nazty won the game, 2-1, by hitting his second solo homer of the game.
Colorado had a good flight to San Diego for a four-game set. Chettis was staked to a 5-2 lead after five innings. The good guys scored two more runs in the ninth to increase the lead to 7-2. Chris Rusin could not finish the game getting only one out. Wade Davis came in to secure a 7-4 victory. That evened the season record at 2-2.
Then it was up to Kyle Freeland to get the team above .500. Christian Villanueva destroyed the pitches he hit for three moon shots that were at least 450 feet for five runs. San Diego picked up their first victory of the season, 8-4.
The Gray Wolf and The Professor redeemed themselves in the next two games against the Friars to win the series 3-1 and improve the season record to 4-3. Before the team warmed up for the game, Chuck Nazty reached a six year agreement with the club. There was joy in Colorado from Wyoming to New Mexico. In the evening, Gray pitched with conviction going seven shutout innings with zero walks with his friends winning the game 5-2.
The Professor watched the Gray Wolf do his thing and went out to pitch six shutout innings, but the game stayed tied 0-0 going into the ninth inning. The Rockies finally pushed across three runs to win the game, 3-1. They also won the series at Petco Park 3-1 while going above .500 for the first time at 4-3.
The MSD (McGee, Shaw, Davis) High Crew showed that they are the real deal if the first seven games are any indication. Otto looks awesome locking down everyone with strikeouts. The other half of the bullpen looks questionable with Rusin, Antonio Senzatela, Scott Oberg, and Mike Dunn.
If you haven’t noticed, the Rockies have been stellar on defense making only two errors in seven games. One of the errors was McGee trying to catch the throw at 1B while on the move and whiffed.
The Purple Fans will get to see the ginormous new scoreboard when Atlanta comes to town on Friday for the Rockies home opener. After winning four of the last five games, the fans should be in good spirits despite the forecast of 30s and possible snow shower. Marquez, Chettis, and Freeland will toe the rubber in that order.
Colorado enters the weekend in second place behind Arizona’s 5-1 (pending Thursday’s game). Note Colorado played all seven on the road while Arizona started the season with six games at Chase Field. Bottom line is that they are ahead of the Dodgers and Giants to start the season.
I’ve been in touch with jaredean because he is thinking about refreshing the website to more of a blog type which makes it simple for us to contribute and comment without going through all that categories. Tell us what you think? He showed me a sample blog site and it was very easy on the eye and easy to use. Trust me. Or do you insist on sticking to this RWO website that has its own hiccups?
25 Comments
Agbayani
April 5, 2018
RMH – excellent summary. I got a little too down on opening day (probably a consequence of just plain not having fun at Chase Field; it doesn’t compare to Coors, where I can still put up with the crowds because a beautiful spring day at the ballpark – just entering the concourse and seeing all that glorious green grass! – makes it all worth it), but the conclusion of the road trip has me back in the proper frame of mind: enjoying having baseball back.
I’m glad to see the rotation is starting to show me why I was pretty confident in the starting pitching this year. I’m glad to see that after all of 3 appearances, my Otto Comeback prediction is looking promising. I’m glad to see Desmond can actually hit and is just a solid guy with the glove wherever you put him. And that Cargo doesn’t appear as washed up as I feared.
Still … the problems. When Pat Valaika gets 2 starts in a series at 1B when everyone else is healthy and the season just started, you gotta wonder about the righty-lefty balance on the roster. Let’s just say that barring injury this should basically never happen (and I do like Valaika as a super utility guy, but really …). When Chris Iannetta bats 6th, umm, same thought (even though he’s one of my favorite Rockies of the last dozen years). When Cargo bats 5th against lefties, or when Trevor Story bats cleanup period … well, you know what I mean. I’m just hoping McMahon goes on a tear and gets everyday playing time, and that Dahl does likewise in AAA.
Finally, I love the idea of a site redesign. More quick comments and posts, shorter loading time, maybe we’ll get some more participation, particularly in-game chats, etc, again. Thanks to you and Jared for keeping things running!
roxnsox
April 6, 2018
Yes, good write-up, RMH. I’m in on a site redesign – and I’ve really missed being able to chat in-game! I trust you guys. Hi, Jared!
I hope Mr. McMahon starts hitting. Maybe his “easy” first RBI will start something…LOL.
For only the second time in their history, I will not be at Opening Day. We have decided to bail – leaving a lot of money on the table too – cold misery at this age sadly outstrips the joy and fun of a very favorite occasion 🙁
Doc
April 7, 2018
I knew it wouldn’t happen, but I was hoping they’d postpone this game. IMHO everything great about opening day was less than stellar if not destroyed. Bummer. On a brighter note, it looks like I need to start preparing my Humble pie in Cargo’s honor.
sdcarp
April 7, 2018
Desmond looks damn good (defensively) at 1B.
rockymountainhigh
April 7, 2018
It was aggravating that TWO Atlanta pinch hitters cold off the bench both had 4-pitch walks. Both came around to score.
sdcarp
April 8, 2018
Much too early for observations…..but what the heck (I’m stupid that way):
1. As noted above, Desmond looks good defensively at 1st.
2. Cargo……looks OK also. If I’m an opposing pitcher, I give him nothing but off-speed.
3. Nazty – lifted last night, tight back. Arenado – battling sore knee. This was (is) my fear, these guys missing time (or not being as effective) due to injury. We were lucky with these two last year.
4. Otto……my goodness. I had all but written him off. He looks great. Good thing they don’t listen to me.
Bob K.
April 8, 2018
Ottavino – 2-0 – ERA – 0.00 – IP – 6.0 – H – 1 – HBP – 1 – BB – 1 – K – 11 – WHIP – 0.33
However without Parra’s great catch and Story’s leaping catch he could have easily been the losing pitcher yesterday.
rockymountainhigh
April 8, 2018
Another Barves walk that came around to score. That explains why we are going to lose 1-0.
rockymountainhigh
April 8, 2018
Rockies offense is, well, very offensive at home. Six runs in three games against average pitching staff.
sdcarp
April 8, 2018
Bridich had one offensive off-season task – sign a RHed power bat. OFer or 1B.
FAIL.
rockymountainhigh
April 8, 2018
I know that if Bob K. had written an article tomorrow, the headline would have blared, “ESPYITIS.”
Bob K.
April 8, 2018
ROFLMAO
rockymountainhigh
April 9, 2018
By any chance you’re “OldFoagie” on PR?
Bob K.
April 9, 2018
No, I am not on PR at all. This is the only baseball site that I participate in.
Agbayani
April 8, 2018
Help on the farm: Dahl started great in ABQ, and then mysteriously sat out the last couple games. No injury report, so I’m hoping there’s nothing to this. Tapia also started great before going 0-5 today. And Tom Murphy – Tony Wolters, nice job yesterday, but we need a RH power bat – looks like he’s embarking on a late 2016 type hot streak. If he keeps it up for another week or so, it’s time to make room for him right now. Mark Reynolds is still out there unsigned … this Valaika at 1B thing is getting to be embarrassing.
rockymountainhigh
April 9, 2018
Oh my, I lucked out in not making a disparaging comment on a Rockies Facebook page. Somebody started a thread about offense. I mentioned that Tom Murphy was taking in AAA. A lady replied, “My son!” She made a few comments earlier but I just thought just another Murphy as it’s such a common name. So cool to have her in that group. If you have a Facebook page, send me email and I will invite you to that FB page. Email me at kentgard27@gmail.com.
Bob K.
April 9, 2018
Rockies sign LHP David Holmberg to a minor league deal.
https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2018/04/rockies-sign-david-holmberg.html
Jeem
April 9, 2018
Yeah, redesign sounds good to me— I missed this entire post and thread. New one up. Sorry it’s a little redundant.
Agbayani
April 9, 2018
RMH, great story about virtually bumping into Murphy’s mom on Facebook. (I don’t do FB, and over the last couple weeks I feel vindicated.) Meanwhile, the Pat Valaika, 1st Baseman experiment continues … are they TRYING to make my head explode? Not since Luis Gonzalez the Lesser (not sure if anyone remembers him) manned RF in the Rockies darkest days have we had something this humiliating in a regular lineup.
sdcarp
April 10, 2018
I’m in total agreement regarding the 1B situation. Totally predictable.
roxnsox
April 10, 2018
Why won’t they let McMahon PLAY REGULARLY?!?! Let’s see what he’s got at the major league level! Why won’t they listen to me about playing the kid?
Agbayani
April 9, 2018
Small Game Pitcher Jon Gray comes through again. You know, all that bullpen money doesn’t help if you don’t keep the team in the game through 5 or 6 …
sdcarp
April 10, 2018
Agree here as well…..although (this may sound unreasonable), I think we should score more than 6 against the Padres at Coors. I’m still seeing this as an offensive failure as much (or more) than a pitching failure. That being said………Gray has to get better on a consistent basis.
roxnsox
April 10, 2018
When he is good, he is very, very good; and when he is bad….. well……you probably remember the nursery rhyme (if you’re my age)
rockymountainhigh
April 10, 2018
Please comment on the new post jeem wrote yesterday.