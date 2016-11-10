ROX HOT STOVE 2017 – VOLUME I

November 10, 2016

Ladies and Gentlemen – welcome to the most significant, relevant, and hence exciting Hot Stove season for the Rox in recent memory. Let’s do a quick review:

1. Were coming off a “successful” (based on realistic expectations) season. 75 wins. Up from 68 in 2015. And it’s not a stretch to say if Trevor Story doesn’t suffer a season ending injury, we would have pushed a 500 season (81 wins) even with a miserable bullpen.

2. Young, talented, deep starting pitching.

3. Bonafide stars – Arenado, Story, Blackmon, Grey, Dahl….with DJ not missing by much.

4. A real, experienced, credible Manager – thank you Bud Black.

5. A young, smart, talented GM.

6. Real signs that Montfort is willing to be more “hands off” with day-to-day baseball operations moving forward.

7. Stated willingness to increase payroll.

Do I have your attention?????

What’s ahead?

A. New Bench, Batting, and Base coaches.

B. New CBA. Their are whispers of two items that I believe can potentially benefit the Rockies a tad bit more than other teams – move to 154 games and 26 man rosters. There are also whispers that the CBA may be complete by the end of this month.

C. Need to “fix” the bullpen.

D. Solve 1st base.

E. Continued integration of young players into the mix.

I propose we post all Hot Stove related comments/ideas/links/thoughts here until the thread gets too long, then we can start Volume II if necessary.

I’m interested to hear everyone’s ideas regarding the BP, 1st base, potential coaches, etc. Don’t be shy. 2017 is destined to be exciting!

Here’s a link to the important offseason dates:

http://www.cbssports.com/mlb/news/2016-17-mlb-offseason-free-agency-winter-meetings-other-important-dates/

