Rox Roll Into Miami

Featured

August 10, 2017

in New Post, News

After a gut wrenching walk off by Cleveland with four runs off Greg Holland Tuesday night, Colorado scratched and clawed their way to a comeback victory Wednesday morning, 3-2. It was the second straight blown save by Holland after blowing one against Philadelphia on Sunday and Holland shaved everything but the brows off his head to wash away the bitter taste.

Chuck Nazty continues to be the engine of the offense if there was any. He homered to start the game Tuesday night for the only Rox output against Corey Kluber. But German Marquez and the bullpen (other than Holland) threw up zeroes and came within a strike of a 1-0 victory before the Holland’s wheels came off.

The next day, Colorado continued to struggle getting just a solo homer by Alexi Amarista which was answered by Francisco Lindor’s two-run shot in the bottom half of the inning. Then Cleveland had their closer out for the ninth to potentially wrap up a 2-1 victory only to blow it on a run-scoring, game tying double by Jonathon Lucroy. Colorado’s bullpen picked up Holland with seven shutout innings after Antonio Senzatela started the game. The game went into the 12th inning when Chuck Nazty went yard for the go ahead run. Out came Chatty and sdcarp was no doubt nervous about his high walk rate. Bam, 1-2-3 quick inning for the save! Carlos Estevez pitched the best game of this year with two scoreless inning allowing just a harmless walk and no hits.

Colorado moves on to Miami for a three-game set against the Marlins. The Gray Wolf will get things started Friday and he will be followed by Jeff Hoffman and Marquez. This is their chance to break out their bats and put the Marlins out of the WC chase.

The Rockies are 65-49 sitting in the first WC seat ahead of Arizona by half a game. As of now, Los Angeles jumped out to an early 3-0 lead Thursday night and if they hang on for a win, Colorado increases the lead to one full game. St. Louis is now on a little streak of their own winning six straight to improve their record to 59-56. The Brewers continue to slide a little bit dropping to 59-58 after tonight’s probable loss (losing 7-2 after eight innings). The Cubs are 4-6 over last ten games and losing their grip on first place barely a game ahead of St. Louis. Pittsburgh has an outside chance to sneak into the wild card sitting eight games back of WC #2. My forecast is St. Louis and Chicago will battle for the Central title. The wild cards are Arizona’s and Colorado’s to lose. So the RWOers need to keep their eyes on Chicago and St. Louis and glance over at Milwaukee and Pittsburgh which are not likely to make inroads.