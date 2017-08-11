Rox Roll Into Miami

After a gut wrenching walk off by Cleveland with four runs off Greg Holland Tuesday night, Colorado scratched and clawed their way to a comeback victory Wednesday morning, 3-2. It was the second straight blown save by Holland after blowing one against Philadelphia on Sunday and Holland shaved everything but the brows off his head to wash away the bitter taste.
Chuck Nazty continues to be the engine of the offense if there was any. He homered to start the game Tuesday night for the only Rox output against Corey Kluber. But German Marquez and the bullpen (other than Holland) threw up zeroes and came within a strike of a 1-0 victory before the Holland’s wheels came off.
The next day, Colorado continued to struggle getting just a solo homer by Alexi Amarista which was answered by Francisco Lindor’s two-run shot in the bottom half of the inning. Then Cleveland had their closer out for the ninth to potentially wrap up a 2-1 victory only to blow it on a run-scoring, game tying double by Jonathon Lucroy. Colorado’s bullpen picked up Holland with seven shutout innings after Antonio Senzatela started the game. The game went into the 12th inning when Chuck Nazty went yard for the go ahead run. Out came Chatty and sdcarp was no doubt nervous about his high walk rate. Bam, 1-2-3 quick inning for the save! Carlos Estevez pitched the best game of this year with two scoreless inning allowing just a harmless walk and no hits.
Colorado moves on to Miami for a three-game set against the Marlins. The Gray Wolf will get things started Friday and he will be followed by Jeff Hoffman and Marquez. This is their chance to break out their bats and put the Marlins out of the WC chase.
The Rockies are 65-49 sitting in the first WC seat ahead of Arizona by half a game. As of now, Los Angeles jumped out to an early 3-0 lead Thursday night and if they hang on for a win, Colorado increases the lead to one full game. St. Louis is now on a little streak of their own winning six straight to improve their record to 59-56. The Brewers continue to slide a little bit dropping to 59-58 after tonight’s probable loss (losing 7-2 after eight innings). The Cubs are 4-6 over last ten games and losing their grip on first place barely a game ahead of St. Louis. Pittsburgh has an outside chance to sneak into the wild card sitting eight games back of WC #2. My forecast is St. Louis and Chicago will battle for the Central title. The wild cards are Arizona’s and Colorado’s to lose. So the RWOers need to keep their eyes on Chicago and St. Louis and glance over at Milwaukee and Pittsburgh which are not likely to make inroads.
sdcarp
August 11, 2017
The ‘Topes game in New Orleans last night was rained out. But Ryan McMahon’s name wasn’t in the starting lineup. Couple that with Mark Reynolds having a sore wrist and it’s a mystery worth watching today.
Free Ryan McMahon!
rockymountainhigh
August 11, 2017
McMahon doesn’t have a place to play, not 3B not 2B not 1B. I have a better idea – free Brendan Rodgers! My reasoning is …. It’s well known that the offense are kind of bad using team statistics in sabermetrics. 1-5 is not a problem at all. It’s 6-8 that is shutting down the offense. CarGo be replaced by Parra or Desmond or even Tapia. Story replaced by Rodgers or Valaika. Catcher fixed with acquisition of Lucroy.
sdcarp
August 11, 2017
Rodgers is on the DL.
Reynolds’ Achilles heel (his wrist) is acting up. Got to tread lightly with that.
sdcarp
August 11, 2017
McMahon up. MONEY
Bob K.
August 11, 2017
McMahon called up due to Reynolds’ wrist. Tapia sent back to AAA and Sam Moll DFAed.
rockymountainhigh
August 11, 2017
Trevor Story is swinging very passively like he’s trying not to whiff. And he’s started to flail at pitches that’s not close to a strike. He needs to start spitting on bad pitches and make the pitcher come back over the plate. He’s worse than CarGo now.
Bob K.
August 12, 2017
Rockies sign 1B Ryan Howard to a minor league contract.
Agbayani
August 12, 2017
Ryan Howard, really? I’m perfectly fine with signing him to a minor league deal because it signals to me that Bridich is gearing up for the great September Roster Explosion. Howard may never see Coors Field, but if he can deliver a fly ball or two in a sac fly situation in ABQ, well, then, why not? He’s washed up, even more so than Giambi was in 2009, but I checked: Giambi was hitting .193 with Oakland when we signed him, and he delivered some key hits and walks in the wild card drive that year. Now the problem … we’ve gotta hang in there till September! If yesterday was September 1, Gray is outta there after 5 innings. There’ll be 12 guys in the bullpen to patch together the final 4 innings, and that game probably goes into the W column. But these damn Marlins have got our number … and the Cards are closing on us …
rockymountainhigh
August 13, 2017
Season over with Arenado out for the year. Unless McMahon can put up big Arenado numbers.
Bob K.
August 13, 2017
At this time, the X-Rays were negative and there are no broken bones in Arenado’s hand.
sdcarp
August 14, 2017
Damn – I go for an off-the-grid mountain biking weekend in Steamboat and miss all sorts of drama!
1. Rox swept by Fish.
2. Sign Ryan Howard to a minor league contract.
3. Nolan gets dinged on his hand by a pitch and somehow the season is over.
Wow!
Here’s my questions/thoughts:
1. Bettis and Freeland about to be activated – so we’re due for some 40 man roster action. Today for at least one of those moves.
2. All sorts of options to cover for Nolan for a few days. Convenient McMahon was called up, huh? Honestly, I’d rather see the Rox stay true to a dedicated McMahon/Reynolds platoon at 1st and use Valaika at 3rd. But there are two problems with that…..no Valaika off the bench and Story in the lineup everyday. Who would have thought that Valaika being SO valuable as a pinch hitter could actually limit him as a starter???????????
3. Great night tonight at Coors with Chad Bettis back. It will be fun.
4. Ryan Howard. WTF? Is he somehow supposed to be the 2017 version of Jason Giambi?
5. I’m telling you – Senza in the BP is legit.
Bob K.
August 14, 2017
No 40 man moves are required at this time. Bettis had already been activated from the 60 day DL and optioned to AAA. There are moves required but they only involve the 25 man roster.
Agbayani
August 14, 2017
40 man: Shane Carle is the obvious victim, and he’s a guy who very well could wind up re-signing. Right now with Nolan out I would hand the job at 3B to McMahon. Who knows, he could go all Bellinger on us! Probably not, but this team needs a boost. Senza (and Chatwood) – I think those guys are our bullpen reinforcements for the wild card drive, and I’m pretty good with that – I like them better than some of the rejects floating around out there on other teams’ waiver wires … This is a huge homestand! Gotta rebound with a minimum 3 of 4 vs. the Braves and then finish off the Brewers once and for all, making it a 3 team race for 2 wildcard slots.
Bob K.
August 14, 2017
With what Chatwood can do in one inning sessions, I would not hesitate to use him as the closer until Holland gets straightened out. No idea how much Holland’s cut index finger is affecting him..
sdcarp
August 14, 2017
Bob K………….I’m going to throw this out and preface it by saying I realize many will think its crazy, but what the hell. I see Closer material in Senzatela.
There – I said it!
Bob K.
August 14, 2017
Senzatela definitely has the mentality and the ability to do it. I like Chatwood as a closer or set up man because he can no longer string enough clean innings together to be a starter or even a long relief pitcher.
Agbayani
August 14, 2017
Wild card update: Rox advantages –
– 45 games left. 25 at home, 20 on the road
– expanded September roster helps Rockies (25 games at Coors) more than other teams
– finish with the Dodgers, busy setting their playoff rotation (expect 60 pitch limits on their starters?)
D’backs/Cards: the opposite. More on the road than at home. But Cards have 7 left vs. the Padres, 6 left vs. the Reds. Lots of bad teams to beat up on.
Brewers: a lot depends on if/when the Cubs put the division away before they meet late in September.
Pirates: one bad week away from effective elimination.
My not-so-secret fear: look at how soft the Marlins (8.5 out now!) schedule is … bunch of games vs. the Phillies left. And they come to Coors in late September. I think it’s too late, but they could potentially get back in the hunt, and at a minimum could be set up for the perfect spoiler series. They’ve got our number.
All told, however … assuming Arenado really is only out for a few games, this sets up pretty well for us. Two of our best starters coming back. A super quick hook on our starters with expanded rosters just 2.5 weeks away. I even expect Tyler Anderson to throw meaningful innings in September when they’ll be getting 27 outs any and every way they can. Favorable schedule in home/road terms. Get it done!
roxnsox
August 14, 2017
Yesterday the TV broadcast showed strength/weakness of schedule for the contenders. The Cards and D-backs have the (theoretically, I know) easiest schedule. Something like right near the bottom-feeders to play. The Rockies have somewhere near the hardest (theoretical) schedule. THAT worries me. (And I’m SO sick of the gosh-darn Cardinals, who have risen from the deep. Go away. Not your turn.)
Agbayani
August 14, 2017
Bob K, good catch. I forgot that Bettis was already off the 60 day. I think Holland is fine. He had some nail-biter saves earlier in the season where he put lots of guys on but escaped unscathed. Just lady luck evening things out a bit ….
Agbayani
August 14, 2017
Did I just see Cargo shorten up his swing with 2 strikes????
Doc
August 15, 2017
My thought exactly Ag. I think Cargo is coming around–he actually stole a base and slid headfirst. Fingers crossed. Having Bettis back just may be the inspiration that rekindles the fire we so desperately need. Congrats, Chad. And thanks.
sdcarp
August 15, 2017
Cargo has a 289 BA for the month of August (to date). No power to speak of, but at least he’s been a serviceable bottom of the lineup hitter this month.
Is it just me, or does anyone else think Jonathan Lucroy has seamlessly fit right in with this Rox group and seems to be really enjoying himself – and making a significant contribution?
Agbayani
August 15, 2017
Well, that was a perfect night. I’m sorry I wasn’t there. Roxnsox and other cancer survivors, thanks for sharing your stories too. Watching the clips of the little boy in the stands who’s fighting cancer himself really drove it home for me. And on the pure baseball side … The Rockies needed this. A lot. Welcome back, Chad!
Cargo: that stolen base was absolutely the perfect decision at that time. Could it be that Cargo recognizes his limitations a bit now and is committing to do whatever he still can do to get this team to the playoffs? He’s still been pretty bad even in August, with that empty .289 BA Carp referred to.