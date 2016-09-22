Rox Slow Cards’ March to Wild Card

Featured

September 21, 2016

in New Post, News

After JDLR ended his Rockies career on a bitter note Tuesday night, Colorado did not waste any time demolishing St. Louis 11-1. For what it’s worth, the Rockies has not been officially been eliminated from the wild card birth yet.

Today German Marquez made his first career start at Coors and he made the most of it. He went five innings giving up a run on four hits, a walk, and two HBPs. Chris Rusin followed Marquez with two scoreless innings and five strikeouts. Jordan Lyles struck out the side in the eighth while giving up a hit. By that time, Colorado built up an insurmountable ten-run lead before handing the ball to struggling Matt Carasiti for the final inning. He finally pitched a scoreless inning on one hit.

Blackmon drew the first blood when he singled and scored on DJLM’s sacrifice fly. St. Louis tied the score in the top of the second with the aid of a lead-off double. The Rockies blew the game open when they manufactured a run before NoDo’s grand slam for a 6-1 lead. In the seventh, Tom Murphy hit a three-run homer after two runs were in to put the game away at 11-1.

It is worth noting that Chris Rusin continues to do a stellar job out of the bullpen. He has probably earned the pole position as a long relief guy for spring training 2017. Marquez also put himself on the radar as a rotation candidate next year. Even with the first career appearance embarrassment, he now has a tidy 3.48 ERA.

If the Rockies shut down JDLR for the rest of the season, why don’t they shut down Nick Hundley as well? There is a lot to look forward to next year. The only major question on the offensive side will be at first base. On the pitching side, an added focus should be on the bullpen. The rotation will possibly be the best in franchise history: Jon Gray, Tyler Anderson, Chettis, Chatty, and Hoffman/Marquez/Freeland.

Circle your calendar for Opening Day 2017. This is an awesome lineup (barring unforeseen transactions): Blackmon, DJLM, NoDo, CarGo, Story, Basedahl, Murphy, first baseman, pitcher. All will be capable of 20 HRs and 70 RBI. If we don’t get Freddy Freeman, can we rush Brian Mundell?

Colorado goes to La La Land for a four game set against the Dodgers and then San Francisco to rain on their post season hopes. Hopefully they will close out the season with a sweep of the Brew Crew at Coors just like they did to the Padres.