SEPTEMBERING

TAPIA, MURPHY UP;
GIANTS VISIT AMID DOSE OF DBACKS, PADRES
The Colorado Rockies lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks Sunday afternoon, imploding late after 6 strong innings from Jon Gray (9-7, 4.51). Colorado dropped 2 of 3 to the Diamondbacks after taking 2 of 3 from the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday and Wednesday to finish week 21 of the MLB season even at 3-3. The San Francisco Giants visit Coors Field for 3 starting this afternoon at 2:10 MT. The Rockies head to San Diego Thursday for 4 with the Padres and loop back through Phoenix for 3 final shots at the Dbacks before returning to Denver September 19 to close-out their 2016 San Diego slate.
Colorado continues to search for the mojo that brought it surging out of the All Star break, and late-game disappointment continues to be the primary opposing culprit. The week started positively enough with an 8-1 win over Los Angeles behind Gray, who threw 111 pitches in 6 innings, striking-out 8, and 3 relievers. Those good vibes were extended until late into the invisible double header that occurred Wednesday after a rainout the previous night. Tyler Anderson was nails for 6-1/3 of a shutout in the day-game that included Chris Rusin, Boone Logan and Carlos Estevez, and the Rockies had an 8-2 advantage after 7 innings of the nightcap when the wheels fell off and Matt Carasiti and Estevez gave up 3 in the 8th followed by an Adam Ottavino malfunction in the 9th that included an Andrew Toles grand slam.
Undaunted, the Rockies went back at it Friday, reinforced by the additions of outfielder Raimel Tapia and catcher Tom Murphy, up from Albuquerque along with right-hander Christian Bergman. Pitchers Tyler Chatwood and Justin Miller returned from the disabled list, and Jorge De La Rosa had a rough start, surrendering 5 unearned runs in 5 innings, before the Colorado offense exploded for 6 in the 6th and 7 in the 9th to paste a 14-7 defeat onto Arizona. Chatwood got the start Saturday and lasted only 5, departing with 6 in the column against him. Bergman only made it worse, allowing another 3 in relief of the righty as the Rockies went down 9-4.
And yesterday Gray was cruising along nicely, into the 7th on only 67 pitches this time, leading 2-1 when Jake Lamb singled with one out. Yasmani Tomas and Brandon Drury followed with singles, scoring Lamb, then Socrates Brito lifted the first thing he saw from Gray into the Colorado bullpen, putting the Dbacks in front 5-2. The Rockies would answer with one in the bottom of the inning and 2 in the 9th, but the ‘pen couldn’t restrain Arizona, which managed 2 over Estevez and Rusin in the 8th and one off of Miller in the 9th.
Chad Bettis (11-7, 5.17) gets the call against San Francisco for the holiday afternoon, facing Giants’ lefty Matt Moore (9-10, 3.88). Bettis was out August 28 versus Washington and got a victory, giving-up 2 runs on 5 hits in 7 innings. Bettis struck-out 6 and walked one in the 5-3 Colorado win. Moore was out Wednesday and also got a win, over the Dbacks. He went 5-1/3, allowing a run on 3 hits and struck-out 7.
Moore will be backed-up by a lineup that appears to have all of the pieces except Buster Posey in place for San Francisco, which trails LA by 3 in the NL West and is a game and a half up on the first playoff wild-card. The Giants outfield will feature Denard Span leading-off in center, Angel Pagan hitting 2nd in left, and cleanup man Hunter Pence in right. Colorado’s Charlie Blackmon has missed the last two with a back strain, and he’s out again. Tapia’s got his spot leading-off in center. Nolan Arenado and Carlos Gonzalez will go 3-4 at 3rd-base and in right-field, and Stephen Cardullo gets the call at 1st-base, hitting 7th.
Hot’s the word for the Labor Day contest, about 89° at game time with a brisk 9 MPH breeze blowing straight out. ROOT’s got TV for the day-game, for a change. KOA and KRNV have the radio at 850 and 1150 am respectively.
SAN FRANCISCO (73-63)
Denard Span (L) CF
Angel Pagan (S) LF
Brandon Crawford (L) SS
Hunter Pence (R) RF
Joe Panik (L) 2B
Eduardo Nunez (R) 3B
Brandon Belt (L) 1B
Trevor Brown (R) C
Matt Moore (L) P
COLORADO (65-71)
Raimel Tapia (L) CF
DJ LeMahieu (R) 2B
Nolan Arenado (R) 3B
Carlos Gonzalez (L) RF
Ryan Raburn (R) LF
Nick Hundley (R) C
Stephen Cardullo (R) 1B
Cristhian Adames (S) SS
Chad Bettis (R) P
roxnsox
September 5, 2016
They are holding true to their “play up or down to the competition” pattern (1 of 3 from the D-backs? Ugh). But I’m not complaining a bit about today’s really nice win, with Bettis going complete game 2-hit shutout and Cargo bringing his streaky self in a good way! And the Giants look pretty disarrayed – J. Dean must be loving that:)
rockymountainhigh
September 5, 2016
I want to sweep the Giants! Tomorrow I’ll be at the game and hopefully I bring great luck. I can see Tyler Anderson going 7 Tuesday night.
Agbayani
September 6, 2016
Post-Holiday Weekend Optimism Post: those of you who’ve been with me from the start of RWO (and ITR before it!) will be familiar with my always-wrong projection that the Rockies will “this year” — really, it’s coming THIS YEAR — have four league (NL) average starters and just need to find an ace. Guess what? “This year” came THIS YEAR. Here’s some quick numbers:
NL starters, minimum 80 innings pitched (yeah, I rigged that to get Tyler Anderson qualified), Fielding Independent Pitching (park adjusted and more predictive value than straight ERA, so I use that) — 73 pitchers (some of whom pitched in relief a bit too) made that list. Here’s where the Rox starters rank right now:
– Tyler Anderson: 19th, 3.56 FIP
– Jon Gray, 29th, 3.74
– Tyler Chatwood, 47th, 4.26
– Chad Bettis, 48th, 4.29 (proving my point that Chatwood and Bettis really are the same person; that’s why you never see Bettis without the hood)
– De La Rosa, 63rd, 4.99 (oops, what went wrong there?)
For comparison purposes, the median 80+ IP pitcher in the NL is Vince Velasquez, 3.97. So we’ve got a couple a little bit better than Velasquez, ChatwoodBettis (Chattis? Bettwood?) a little bit worse … and then we’ve got (for another 3 weeks) DLR. We did it! 4 league-average pitchers and we just need someone to emerge as that Ace.
Of course, setting the 80 IP minimum actually sweeps out crappier pitchers and sets the bar a bit higher (no Eddie Butlers here), so this actually understates the performance of our starters. With no innings limit, going with everyone considered a “starter” by fangraphs, the median NL starting pitcher is Matt Garza with a 4.44 FIP. All of our starters except DLR are better than that.
This is a very good thing indeed … keep healthy, have a Hoffman/Freeland/Marquez effectively replace DLR and pitch like a league-average starter, and have Jon Gray take a step forward toward ace status, and then we’ve really got something to be happy about …
–
–
rockymountainhigh
September 6, 2016
That would work great if the bullpen can give us a 75-1 record when leading after 7 innings. And 80-1 record when leading after 8 innings. Else rotation all for naught.
Bob K.
September 6, 2016
Paulsen and Ynoa DFAed. Pat Valaika, Jordan Patterson, Dustin Garneau, Eddie Butler and German Marquez called up.
http://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2016/09/ben-paulsen-dfa-rockies-rafael-ynoa.html
Bob K.
September 6, 2016
OT – Ubaldo Jimenez has been having a rough year but yesterday threw a complete game win for the Orioles. It was their first complete game of the year. It wasn’t as good as Bettis’ since he did give up 3 runs and was nearly out of the game in the first inning.
Agbayani
September 6, 2016
Thanks for the updates, Bob. I’m looking forward to seeing Marquez (relief? or 6-man rotation?) and Patterson. Also it looks like Carp may get his Butler to the bullpen move, at least for September. RMH, on the bullpen ruining the fine performances of our starters: I’ll revert to my other annual statement — it shouldn’t be that hard to put together an adequate bullpen. As with the starters, my predictions here have been ridiculously wrong (mostly a consequence of who they’ve been bringing in), but hey, maybe I’ll get that one right next year too …
sdcarp
September 6, 2016
Good stuff! Thanks for the updates.
Regarding Marquez, 6 man rotation, Hoffman and Chatwooc – given their (Hoffman and Chatwood) recent TJs, a 6 man rotation for September makes a lot of sense.
Agbayani
September 6, 2016
Walt is so spooked by his bullpen’s failures that he’s sticking with his starters longer than I think he should. No reason to have Anderson — not exactly a model of sturdiness until this season — go over 100 pitches in a meaningless game in September. And too bad Freeland wasn’t one of the call-ups … I sense a McGee situation later tonight.
Bob K.
September 6, 2016
The announcers said that Freeland was not called up because he has already pitched over 100 more innings than he did last year.
Bill
September 6, 2016
I only watched the last two or three innings tonight. When of course the Rockies blew the game. But this game showed the Rockies ineptitude, or shall I say management’s and the manager’s ineptitude in having adequate replacements at SS and 1B. Descalso in NOT a SS and there is a reason why for the last 100+ years 1B are tall. Having Parra who is perhaps 5-8 playing 1st is a joke. Nothing against short people. I’m not Randy Newman but I used to be 5-9+ and at 71 I’m probably under 5-8 now. But Mark Reynolds or the new guy they brought up a few weeks ago catches Descalso’s high throw in the 9th. Just another example of a team not going all in at anything. If you are trying to win, you go out and get a SS and a 1B. If you are not trying to win, play the kids. Why play those two guys?
sdcarp
September 7, 2016
Getting W-A-Y hypothetical:
Remember last week when some Beat Writer mentioned the Rox were talking to Cargo about a long term deal. Purple Row linked the article. There were 100+ comments. All sorts of speculation. Stuff like 6 years, 150M. Essentially, 3rd hand info at best, perpetuated through the Internet. The very definition of unreliable.
But……..just for the sake of conversation, what if it’s at least somewhat true? I noted several times I think it’s a horrible idea. I’m willing to double-down on my “horrible idea” opinion. I’ll go so far as to say this…..”if” the Rox are truly considering spending that type of change, they’d be much better off doing one of two things as follows:
1. Trade Cargo away, and trade for Freddie Freeman (and his contract). Perhaps even the dreaded three-way trade. Cargo to team “X,” prospects from team “X” to Atlanta, Freeman to the Rox.
2. Trade Cargo away and be a serious player for pending FA Kenley Jansen. This is an EXTREME long shot. But would serve the Club better than extending Cargo.
I actually think my option #1 is doable.
rockymountainhigh
September 7, 2016
WW has to go. Last night not once but twice he played for the sacrifice instead of the win by playing the infield back instead of in during 8th and 9th ínnings. The season is over and you play for the win.
Bob K.
September 7, 2016
Another questionable practice by WW.
David Dahl has been hitting .321 against left handed pitchers since he was brought up. WW didn’t have any choice but to play him against lefties when he first came up but in recent games he has been using Raburn against lefties and sitting Dahl. Raburn is hitting .236 against lefties. It cost them a run the other day when Raburn let a fly ball drop in front of him for a hit when I fully believe that Dahl with his speed would have caught that fly ball. WW has no idea how to manage. His loyalty to older players is severely hurting this team.
Playing Descalso at short has really been a bad choice since Story went down. We don’t see it because of how seldom that Adames gets to play but at this point in their careers, Adames is a much better fielding shortstop than Descalso. We also don’t get to see it but Adames is a good hitter. He isn’t suited to sitting on the bench almost all of the time. Regular playing time would soon get him back to hitting again. You don’t win a batting title in the winter leagues (Adames did) if you can’t hit. Bench Descalso and Parra for the remainder of the season and give the kids their chance.
Agbayani
September 7, 2016
Bill, the only reason Parra is playing is that Monfort/Bridich saw fit to pay him about 8 million bucks every year through 2018. It was an idiotic signing from the get go. Parra is (1) a lefty hitter in an OF stocked with lefty hitters; (2) coming off consecutive near-replacement level seasons. Now he’s outdone himself, posting a NEGATIVE 1.1 WAR. You quite literally would have been better off with any waiver wire outfielder (Brandon Barnes, Stephen Cardullo, whoever) than Parra. Now, I won’t pretend to know exactly what goes on with Rox ownership/management. Maybe Weiss loved Parra and lobbied the other 2 to sign him. Who knows. But in September this year, with the recent call-ups on the roster, there is zero reason for trying to squeeze Parra into the lineup by playing him at an unfamiliar position. And Descalso is also out of position, particularly at this stage of his career, playing SS. Well, at least the bullpen wasn’t the primary late-innings culprit last night.
roxnsox
September 8, 2016
Hopefully Gerardo has a nagging injury from that (amazing) set of splits at first, and will be shelved. Gosh, I don’t like myself when I wish ill on a fellow human, but hopefully it’s minor-but-nagging.
Bill
September 7, 2016
I have to admit that I thought that Parra was an ok signing. When he played for the D-backs he seemed to kill the Rockies both at the plate and in the field. Obviously this year he’s a much different player and unless they can pawn him off to somebody they are stuck with him for two more years! Yikes. The only hope for getting rid of him is if some team in the playoff race (and really in the race not a team like †he Rockies who are awaiting a 2007 September – which probably isn’t enough anyway) suffers a bad injury in the OF and need a left-handed hitter ASAP.
Agbayani
September 7, 2016
About the only good things I had to say about singing Parra were: (1) it isn’t such a huge contract that it would have a significant impact on the Rockies ability to compete; (2) even if he isn’t starting quality, he should be an acceptable 4th outfielder throughout the life of the contract. I’m starting to wonder about (2). This will be his third really poor season in a row. That 4 WAR season in Arizona in 2013 is looking like a long, long time ago. At least it helps reinforce a valuable lesson for Bridich: just because an opposing team’s player dominates the Rockies at Coors doesn’t mean that he’d dominate other teams at Coors …
sdcarp
September 7, 2016
I’m not letting go of my crazy Freddie Freeman scheme easily.
Freeman is under contract through 2021. +/- 21M per year for 17/18/19/20/21. He’s 26 now. So at the end of 21 he’ll be 31 (essentially Cargo’s age now). I can see the Braves wanting to shed that contract.
So what if Boston (with Big Popi retiring and an ultra deep Farm) is team “X.” They get Cargo. They send the Braves two prospects. Perhaps we have to kick in one. We get Freeman at Cargo’s current pay level and solve 1B for the next 5 years. Let’s go Bridich!
rockymountainhigh
September 7, 2016
When the Giants have a dribbler that barely gets past the mound for a double, it’s not your night at all. Just means Rockies are no shows tonight. No offense during the home stand except Labor Day game. Sounding like a broken record but WW has to go. I think it’s like 3rd straight year he had losing record at home. Too passive.
rockymountainhigh
September 7, 2016
And eff the Giants. Whoo hoo!
roxnsox
September 8, 2016
Rox! Walk! Off! 🙂 Nice that it was Adames, too. Good on ya, kid.
Bill
September 8, 2016
Last night (I think it was last night) Cargo again showed why he should play right field and not left field (talking to you Jim Tracy) or 1B. His arm is a cannon and would largely be wasted at 1st. If I remember correctly, and I watch a ton of baseball last night, he held Hunter Pence from scorning from 2nd on a 2 out hit to right! We’ve been spoiled in Denver by watching the Big Cat, Helton and Morneau play 1st. Even Giambi and Reynolds were better than I thought they would be. But watching Parra and Raburn try to play 1st shows that you have to work at your craft. But if there isn’t a ready or near ready 1B in the system that is a priority. As is a bullpen of course. Bullpens are hard. Guys who can be good relievers year after year are few and far between. But perhaps next year if the starters can consistently go 7 or more innings the bullpen won’t break down as it usually. And hopefully a new manager will be making those decisions.
Bob K.
September 8, 2016
What is scary is that the Rockies have determined they do not have a place in the outfield anymore for Parra. The impression I get is they think he will be their 1st baseman next year. Please Rockies do not settle on Parra as a 1st baseman. Two priorities. 1. Get a real manager!!! 2. Get a real 1st baseman.
sdcarp
September 8, 2016
I agree 100%. Strangely, I think those are more important than the bullpen (and of course the Manager has a great impact on the BP). If somehow got a thunder bat at 1B and Story comes back 100% (he should), we’re in business.
Bob K.
September 8, 2016
I believe the poor performance of the bullpen this year has some to do with signing and trading for old wornout arms but believe that the ineptitude of the current manager has made it far worse than it actually is.
sdcarp
September 8, 2016
Some of both for sure.
rockymountainhigh
September 8, 2016
When will WW learn to manage the game? Bases loaded, no outs and down 7-0…infield playing back to sacrifice a run??????? ?
Bob K.
September 10, 2016
Rockies release Brandon Barnes.
http://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2016/09/rockies-release-brandon-barnes.html
They also outrighted Paulsen and Ynoa to Albuquerque. Both are eligible for minor league free agency after the season.
rockymountainhigh
September 10, 2016
Rockies 2-9 last 11 games against opponents under 500. WW must must be gone first week of October.
Not your night when u can’t hit a pitcher who hasn’t won since what June? Plus Arenado gets rung up on pitch way way inside.
Good news is Jon Gray gets to learn not to take anybody lightly. Progress to being top shelf pitcher.
sdcarp
September 11, 2016
Here’s my prediction RMH:
WW and the Rox will “mutually agree” to not renew his contract 2-4 weeks after the season is complete. This brings us to the next Bridich vs. Monfort battle. We need to pony up the $$$$$ to get a good Manager, we need to go outside the Organization, and we have to allow the new Manager the right to assemble his own staff. I think there will be a strong temptation (Monfort driven) to keep it in house (and cheap) and go with Glenallen Hill. If that occurs, it’s a mistake.
rockymountainhigh
September 10, 2016
Once again I’m still a big fan of Jack Wynkoop. Most victories in all of the organization and fewest walks.
Left-hander Jack Wynkoop combined for 13 victories at Single-A Asheville and advanced Single-A Modesto. He walked only 12 batters all season and struck out 144 in 170 M innings.
12 BBs in 170 innings. Damn good.
sdcarp
September 11, 2016
Hmmmmmm……Eddie Butler 3 IP in relief last night. No hits, no walks. Faced 9 batters. That’s the key. He’s got real potential if he doesn’t go through the lineup more than once. The door is wide open for him to walk through and be a key contributor to the 2017 Rox BP.
BTW…..speaking of Rox BP and the total ineffectiveness of a certain LHer (McGee), who was that guy pitching (for cheap) for Padres last night. I swear he looked familiar (and LHed).
sdcarp
September 11, 2016
Random stuff:
First, A’s release Billy Butler. From RotoWorld:
“Oakland giving Butler a three-year, $30 million contract seemed odd at the time it happened and it has gone down as a colossal bust of a free agent signing. It’s a bitter pill for the club to swallow, as Butler is still owed $10 million next season in addition to what remains of his $10 million salary this year. However, he’s a sunk cost at this point and the A’s have decided to move on. The team has been mixing and matching in the designated hitter spot of late and should continue to do so in the final weeks.”
So here’s a team on a tighter budget than the Rox realizing they made a mistake, have a sunk cost, and are moving on. Not easy, but the correct thing to do.
Patrick Saunders, in typical idle speculation mode, thinks the Rox should go after current National’s Closer Mark Melancon…who just got his 41st save today. Saunder’s speculation is probably based on the fact that Melancon is from CO. I’m deeply skeptical. But what the hell…..we should go for it. This would be a much better use of $$$$ than re-newing Cargo.
Bill
September 13, 2016
Remember early in the season Bridich (is that right, I keep wanting to give his name a couple of more letters) was praising his bullpen and how much better than they were than last year. And he still has the keys to the car. He’ll bring in another bunch of has beens.
I like Melancon and as a Jeffco homeowner for 40 years my taxes help pay for his education so I would like him to pay it back by pitching for the Rockies. The Pirates collapsed after they traded him and the Nationals didn’t collapse.
roxnsox
September 17, 2016
Now THERE is a bit of September to remember. A star is truly born and a young fella is coming into his righteous place. (Jon Gray, if you missed it) New Rox strikeout record = 16! 4-hit shutout! His body language was beautiful to watch.
Mavrick
December 3, 2016
Yo, that’s what’s up trthfuully.
