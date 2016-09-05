SEPTEMBERING

TAPIA, MURPHY UP;

GIANTS VISIT AMID DOSE OF DBACKS, PADRES

The Colorado Rockies lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks Sunday afternoon, imploding late after 6 strong innings from Jon Gray (9-7, 4.51). Colorado dropped 2 of 3 to the Diamondbacks after taking 2 of 3 from the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday and Wednesday to finish week 21 of the MLB season even at 3-3. The San Francisco Giants visit Coors Field for 3 starting this afternoon at 2:10 MT. The Rockies head to San Diego Thursday for 4 with the Padres and loop back through Phoenix for 3 final shots at the Dbacks before returning to Denver September 19 to close-out their 2016 San Diego slate.

Colorado continues to search for the mojo that brought it surging out of the All Star break, and late-game disappointment continues to be the primary opposing culprit. The week started positively enough with an 8-1 win over Los Angeles behind Gray, who threw 111 pitches in 6 innings, striking-out 8, and 3 relievers. Those good vibes were extended until late into the invisible double header that occurred Wednesday after a rainout the previous night. Tyler Anderson was nails for 6-1/3 of a shutout in the day-game that included Chris Rusin, Boone Logan and Carlos Estevez, and the Rockies had an 8-2 advantage after 7 innings of the nightcap when the wheels fell off and Matt Carasiti and Estevez gave up 3 in the 8th followed by an Adam Ottavino malfunction in the 9th that included an Andrew Toles grand slam.

Undaunted, the Rockies went back at it Friday, reinforced by the additions of outfielder Raimel Tapia and catcher Tom Murphy, up from Albuquerque along with right-hander Christian Bergman. Pitchers Tyler Chatwood and Justin Miller returned from the disabled list, and Jorge De La Rosa had a rough start, surrendering 5 unearned runs in 5 innings, before the Colorado offense exploded for 6 in the 6th and 7 in the 9th to paste a 14-7 defeat onto Arizona. Chatwood got the start Saturday and lasted only 5, departing with 6 in the column against him. Bergman only made it worse, allowing another 3 in relief of the righty as the Rockies went down 9-4.

And yesterday Gray was cruising along nicely, into the 7th on only 67 pitches this time, leading 2-1 when Jake Lamb singled with one out. Yasmani Tomas and Brandon Drury followed with singles, scoring Lamb, then Socrates Brito lifted the first thing he saw from Gray into the Colorado bullpen, putting the Dbacks in front 5-2. The Rockies would answer with one in the bottom of the inning and 2 in the 9th, but the ‘pen couldn’t restrain Arizona, which managed 2 over Estevez and Rusin in the 8th and one off of Miller in the 9th.

Chad Bettis (11-7, 5.17) gets the call against San Francisco for the holiday afternoon, facing Giants’ lefty Matt Moore (9-10, 3.88). Bettis was out August 28 versus Washington and got a victory, giving-up 2 runs on 5 hits in 7 innings. Bettis struck-out 6 and walked one in the 5-3 Colorado win. Moore was out Wednesday and also got a win, over the Dbacks. He went 5-1/3, allowing a run on 3 hits and struck-out 7.

Moore will be backed-up by a lineup that appears to have all of the pieces except Buster Posey in place for San Francisco, which trails LA by 3 in the NL West and is a game and a half up on the first playoff wild-card. The Giants outfield will feature Denard Span leading-off in center, Angel Pagan hitting 2nd in left, and cleanup man Hunter Pence in right. Colorado’s Charlie Blackmon has missed the last two with a back strain, and he’s out again. Tapia’s got his spot leading-off in center. Nolan Arenado and Carlos Gonzalez will go 3-4 at 3rd-base and in right-field, and Stephen Cardullo gets the call at 1st-base, hitting 7th.

Hot’s the word for the Labor Day contest, about 89° at game time with a brisk 9 MPH breeze blowing straight out. ROOT’s got TV for the day-game, for a change. KOA and KRNV have the radio at 850 and 1150 am respectively.

SAN FRANCISCO (73-63)

Denard Span (L) CF

Angel Pagan (S) LF

Brandon Crawford (L) SS

Hunter Pence (R) RF

Joe Panik (L) 2B

Eduardo Nunez (R) 3B

Brandon Belt (L) 1B

Trevor Brown (R) C

Matt Moore (L) P

COLORADO (65-71)

Raimel Tapia (L) CF

DJ LeMahieu (R) 2B

Nolan Arenado (R) 3B

Carlos Gonzalez (L) RF

Ryan Raburn (R) LF

Nick Hundley (R) C

Stephen Cardullo (R) 1B

Cristhian Adames (S) SS

Chad Bettis (R) P