SHORT STOPS

ROX HOST GIANTS FOR 3 ON HOLIDAY AHEAD OF 3 IN SEATTLE
The people up in Redmond, Washington, burning the candle at both ends for the better part of 2 weeks, have finally found the key to restoring our access to the RWO, where back on June 18 the Colorado Rockies sat in 4th place in the NL West, trailing the Division leading Diamondbacks by 4-1/2, half a tick behind the 3rd place San Francisco Giants. The Rockies have not exactly “made a move” in the meantime, logging 7 wins against 6 losses, and in fact have lost considerable ground, now trailing Arizona by 6 and the Giants by 3-1/2.
The RWO, on the other hand, has been anything but idle, churning-out alarming Assessments at a dizzying pace. Foreshadowed earlier in the season, the beatification campaign for former Colorado general manager Dan O’Dowd, the BIB, is now in full swing, much to the pleasure of the vindicated O’Dowd, and it’s said the Pope is listening. After all, you don’t get dubbed the “BIB” for nothin’. But it also turns out this Jeff Bridich guy, the BIB’s successor, by honest scrutiny has become a truly horrifying character. Bridich, in fact, has made so many lousy moves they are practically impossible to recount, except for here on the RWO, where they are meticulously and devotedly chronicled. Rumors have it that Bridich has been unceremoniously asked to leave a fried-chicken shack in the Washington, DC area, and I personally have heard that if you get too close he has a disturbingly peculiar smell.
That all being as it is, the Rockies continue to go nowhere. They took a hit versus Jacob DeGrom of the New York Mets on the 18th, then ran-off 3 straight to get a skein at Coors Field off to a good start, and by the time they defeated the Florida Marlins the following Friday, people all across the state were starting to remark that life on earth wasn’t nearly as cruel and unforgiving as it seemed back on Monday. But Saturday Colorado suddenly realized it was the Marlins over there in the opposition dugout and promptly dissolved for the final two games of the home stand, then lost the first 2 of 3 in San Francisco to tag 4 straight losses on the tail of the 4 straight wins. Doom hung in the air yet again, a dreadful Marine Layer over AT&T Park.
All-star 2nd-baseman DJ LeMahieu took charge of the situation on Thursday afternoon with a 3 for 4, 5 RBI effort that included a 2-run 9th inning homer that secured a 9-8 win for the Rockies and bailed right-hander Adam Ottavino out of an 8th inning malfunction that had temporarily afforded the Giants an 8-7 lead. On to Chavez Ravine in Los Angeles for the weekend, Tyler Anderson bested Rich Hill of the Dodgers with eight 4 hit/8 strike-out innings on Friday night as Pat Valaika, Nolan Arenado, and Chris Iannetta delivered solo home runs for Colorado. German Marquez was nearly as slick on Saturday afternoon, also lasting eight. Marquez surrendered a solo shot to Kiké Hernandez in the 6th inning of a 2 hit/9 strike-out appearance, and the Rockies scored single runs in the 4th, 5th and 7th to roll to a second 3-1 victory. The trip came to a close yesterday afternoon when the Dodgers outlasted Colorado 6-4. Chad Bettis got the start and gave-up 2 before leaving with a “hot finger,” and I am going to decline to describe what people are telling me that is supposed to be. Chris Rusin, who’s shown signs of getting back in the groove, handled 2-1/3 but allowed LA to tie things-up with another 2, then another unexpected bout with fallibility struck Ottavino when a Matt Kemp homer, Yasiel Puig double, and Joc Pederson single plated 2 to put down the Rockies.
Major Fail Gerardo Parra is hitting .372 over the past month, now up to .305 for the season, and you have wonder, bad as he is, why nobody seems to be able to beat Parra out. Unspeakably Awful Ian Desmond is raking at a more modest .272 over the same stretch, including 8 homers and 20 RBI. Trevor Story continues his productive rise, and Tom Murphy, up since the 18th and immediately doing most of the catching, has added some length to a one-time listless offense. Opening Day starter Jon Gray, on the other hand, has been exiled to Albuquerque for the purpose of regaining his mojo. Antonio Senzatela will be recalled to assume Gray’s spot in the rotation, and while we now know who Senzatela was being “stretched-out” to replace, Gray’s future is giving rise to all sorts of intriguing speculation, especially considering he loosened in the ‘pen at least once in back of closer Wade Davis the past fortnight.
Steady Kyle Freeland (7-6. 3.29) gets the start for the Rockies tonight against Giants’ ace Madison Bumgarner (1-2, 2.51) in a battle of left-handers that tees-off at 6:40 MT in Lodo. Tomorrow will see right-handers at 6:10 pm as Senzatela tangles with San Francisco’s Chris Stratton, then Wednesday comes back to lefties with fireworks as Anderson goes up against Andrew Suarez. There’s rest Thursday ahead of a short trip to the far northwest for 3 with the Seattle Mariners.
With the All-star break looming and big trade deadline decisions coming-up at the end of the month, there’s a lot of season left for those of us who’d like to continue pulling for this year’s Rockies before building the 2019 version. Broken record: time to get serious.
15 Comments
Doc
July 3, 2018
Glad you’re up and running again, Jeem. Always look forward to the fresh snark.
sdcarp
July 3, 2018
That 2nd paragraph is solid gold!
sdcarp
July 3, 2018
For all my Rockies whining since mid-Winter, when it was becoming apparent we weren’t going to acquire the big bat we so desperately needed…….I have to say this crop of home-grown young SPers is really developing nicely. Part of the reason I’m so onboard with transitioning Gray to a super-reliever.
Regarding Arenado and his recent “I’m tired of losing” and subsequent conversations and speculation regarding chances of him resigning – I think the Rox need to put on their big boy pants and have some honest internal discussions. If they think the chances of him resigning are less than say 60%, I’d vote “trade.” Of course, as I’ve opined many times, the Rox have no concept of “sell high.” But if a bolt of lightning strikes the Front Office and they’re suddenly enlightened, I think they’ll find they can get one near major league ready top Prospect, probably two other lower level high ceiling Prospects………AND……..save +/- 25M a year that can buy another player or two, or three. I’m really watching the Phillies and Braves. Both of those teams are young and serious, serious playoff contenders with deep Farms. The Braves have top 3B Prospect Austin Riley and an embarrassment of riches of young pitchers. Teaming Arenado with Freedie Freeman and Ronald Acuna would surely be attractive…..and the Braves have been known to eat bad salary (perhaps Wade Davis) in deals also.
Hypothetical deal….Arenado and Davis to ATL, Austin Riley, Mike Soroka (really good SP Prospect ready by 2019) and AJ Minter (really solid LHed RPer with impeccable control, Major League ready). A young cost controlled offensive nucleus of Rodgers/Story/Dahl/Murphy/Riley linked to a bevy of young SPers with a Pen built around Gray and Minter is super intriguing, and leaves plenty of $$$$$ to buy a couple of veteran offensive bats.
Jeem
July 4, 2018
Blasphemous as it is, I like it.
Bob K.
July 4, 2018
Its not going to happen but they will probably never be able to get more for Arenado than they can now. I think that when all is said and done that Arenado will walk away from the Rockies after next season and they will get nothing in return. Its just the way that the Rockies do business.
They have shown no interest in resigning LeMahieu and I expect him to walk at the end of this season again without the Rockies getting anything in return.
In the case of Arenado, I don’t think they can afford him and he wants to play on a winner.
sdcarp
July 4, 2018
Bob – I’m calling 90%+ chance DJ walks, and we get nothing.
DUMB, DUMB, DUMB.
sdcarp
July 3, 2018
Jon Gray in ABQ tonight (so far) – 5 no hit innings, then promptly gives up a pair of runs in the 6th. 2 hits (as a hitter).
The guy is really good 1 or 2 times through the order……but struggles to adjust after that point.
sdcarp
July 3, 2018
More Rockies Minor League action:
Grant Lavigne, 18 years old, 6′-4″, 220 lbs – so far for GJ – 36 ABs, 15 Hits, 3 HRs, 13 RBIs, 1.278 OPS.
sdcarp
July 4, 2018
“Small” Dodgers/Reds trade today…….but potentially shrewd by the Reds. The Reds send two RPers to the Dodgers, and well as some International pool money (they have over 6M……..so they’re dealing from a strength) for two minor leaguers. One of the RPers going to the Dodgers is Dylan Floro. From MLBTradeRumors:
after signing a minor league deal with Cincy over the winter, Floro emerged as a solid bullpen piece for the Reds, posting a 2.72 ERA, 2.25 K/BB rate, and a 6.7 K/9 over 36 1/3 innings this season. While he doesn’t miss many bats, Floro has consistently been able to keep the ball on the ground over his seven-year pro career, including a 56.8% grounder rate in 2018. He has also done a good job of limiting contact, as his .282 xwOBA is notably lower than his .307 wOBA.
Think about it….the Reds sign a RPer to a minor league contract (in other words – they signed him for nothing), he has a nice enough Spring, makes the big Club…..and pitches relatively well for 3 months. What do they do. SELL!
Granted, the Reds were in a low risk position here (although they’ve won 15 of their last 20), with no expectations coming into the season. But I still love the thought process. Why can’t the Rockies Front Office make fundamentally simple decisions like this?
sdcarp
July 4, 2018
Impressive debut for Peter Lambert at ABQ. Come on Rockies……have some courage, let’s make Gray a super-reliever.
Bob in WV
July 4, 2018
The replay rule was initially used to verify home runs and has since been expanded extensively. Why the heck aren’t there cameras mounted vertically on the back of each foul pole to confirm homers that wrap around the pole? Seems pretty basic to me. Cameras mounted on the lines are fine until the ball is higher when it clears the pole and depth becomes an issue. A vertical camera would clearly show the path of the ball as it passes by. No brainer to me. What am I missing?
Bob K.
July 4, 2018
Cargo will get his 10 and 5 rights on July 19th. If (ROFL) the Rockies are going to trade Cargo, they need to do it before the 19th since they would need his permission for a trade made after the 19th.
sdcarp
July 5, 2018
I know you’re being facetious (and I’m at the front of the “snark appreciation” line), but……Cargo hasn’t been awful. Sort of “meh.” He might fit an AL team if the Rox ate half the salary.
On that note……the Boyz are probably in Seattle now. Home of trader Jerry DiPoto. The Mariner’s are having a great season. They have the “Cano” dilemma (he won’t be eligible for the playoffs due to drug suspension). They’ve got 2nd covered with Dee Gordon. But Gordon was also playing a great CF prior to the Cano injury (and drug suspension shortly thereafter). The Mariners could use a 2nd baseman or OFer.
Bob K.
July 5, 2018
There are teams that can benefit from having Cargo and he does have some trade value and the Rockies may not have to eat any of his remaining salary for the year($4-5MM). My ROFL was referring to the idea that the Rockies management would actually consider trading Cargo especially when one of the big reasons they brought him back was to make Arenado happy.
roxnsox
July 5, 2018
Digging those young starters! Whooooeee! They seem to be in that zone where they feed off each other.