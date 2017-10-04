SINGULAR IMPERATIVE

ROX, DBACKS IN ONE MORE DANCE FOR SPOT IN TOURNEY
It is without doubt uncool to be talking baseball while we’re all struggling to come to terms with another exercise of grotesque inhumanity, this time in the city of Las Vegas, Nevada. The load of wrath and sorrow that’s come down on mankind over the past month or so is barely comprehensible. It is knocking down the spirit on the edge of a season that could be cause for joy.
The Colorado Rockies logged their 87th and final win of the 2017 regular MLB season Friday evening with a rousing 9-1 triumph over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field in Denver. On Saturday afternoon the (then) 85 win Milwaukee Brewers blew a 6-0 lead over the St Louis Cardinals and fell 7-6, a strategically fatal miscalculation that left them trailing the Rockies by 2-1/2 games with one to play. There were no further mathematical combinations the Brewers could fall back upon. Colorado got the grab on the visiting National League Wild Card and will face-off with the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday at 6:00 pm MT in Phoenix at Chase Field. Jon Gray (10-4, 3.67) goes against Arizona’s Zack Greinke (17-7, 3.20) in a battle of ace right-handers.
The Rockies decided to mail-it-in for their final two games with Los Angeles once news of the Brewers’ demise became official. They took a 3-0 lead after 2 on Saturday before giving it back and falling 5-3. 22 Rockies played, 6 of them pitchers, and a big celebration occurred following the contest, despite the result being a loss. Sunday Colorado fell behind 5-0 by the 5th inning before scoring a run in the 6th and 2 in the 7th. The Dodgers would nevertheless prevail, 6-3. 20 people saw action on Sunday, again 6 were pitchers. Call me an old fuddy-duddy, but it all seemed unsuitably casual to me. After all there are still fish to fry, or at least rattlers to subdue.
But back on Friday, when consequences were still in-play, the Rox got busy early, getting 3 in the 1st and 2 in the 2nd against Los Angeles left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu. Nolan Arenado got the party started with a gigantic 2-out solo homer to center, then Trevor Story knocked a single and came around on an even larger blast off the bat of Mark Reynolds. Ian Desmond worked Ryu for a walk leading-off the 2nd and scored run no. 4 when Charlie Blackmon, who has become the National League Batting Champion, drilled a big shot of his own, opposite field, to right. Walker Buehler held Colorado in-check for an inning, but in the 4th Arenado singled with two out and this time it was Story who would drop one over the wall in center. Tony Cingrani took over for Buehler in the 5th and was immediately greeted with a Carlos Gonzalez double. Desmond made out on a line drive, Jonathan Lucroy got a base-on-balls after a 9-pitch at-bat, and starting pitcher Chad Bettis loaded the bases when he reached on an error. Gonzalez scored on a passed-ball while Blackmon was batting, then the MVP candidate drove-in Lucroy with a single, pushing the lead to the final score of 9-1. Bettis worked 7, giving-up a run on 4 hits, and Carlos Estevez and Scott Oberg each delivered an inning of scoreless relief.
So now we come upon this most curious of events, MLB’s one-and-done contest to determine which Wild Card advances to the post-season. Certainly capricious, perhaps unfair, the one chance to make good on the other 162 is uniquely baseball, where if you haven’t taken care of business by securing your Division, you subject yourself to the whims of a single contest of skill and chance. The New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins take their turn tomorrow night, also at 6:00 MT, going after it at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.
The Rockies, who headed to Phoenix this afternoon, and Diamondbacks have played 19 times in 2017, Arizona taking 11 of them. But as sdcarp has pointed-out several times, Colorado has had greater success in the desert than home here in Denver, a marker of 5-5 at Chase Field versus one of 3-6 at Coors. The DBacks were back and forth the first half of 2017 before taking control after the All Star break and emphatically winning the home card. Colorado conversely got off to a big start then had a long, grueling drive to the finish, virtually backing-in to secure the other one on the Milwaukee loss.
Arizona has a strong, deep, veteran lineup, richly deserving of a post-season run. But our Rockies are strong and deep too, even battle-tested after a contending season’s long grind. It’s just one more test against a rival we’ve already beaten 8 times.
I like our chances.
8 Comments
Bob K.
October 4, 2017
Interesting Stat Cast numbers for Jon Gray, Greg Holland, Carlos Gonzalez, Zach Greinke and others.
https://roxpile.com/2017/10/04/colorado-rockies-statcast-notes-rockies-dbacks-wild-card-game/
roxnsox
October 4, 2017
A singular imperative indeed! Eerily quiet here among the RWO crowd, but I hope we all have lots of happy comments later on and tomorrow Let’s go, Rockies!
roxnsox
October 4, 2017
I won’t be checking in until it’s over since I’m wedded to watching the DVR slightly behind (skip the commercials). Kind of miss the chat from olden days, though, and if we still had it I’d be joining in real time.
Agbayani
October 4, 2017
I’ll save all the “what a great season overall” pleasantries for later. For now, it’s time to vent:
1. WHAT THE HELL IS BUD BLACK DOING LETTING HOLLAND PITCH TO POLLOCK WITH FIRST BASE OPEN??? I know Descalso is on deck and had a HR already and is lefthanded … blah blah blah. Pollock is a far superior hitter! Come on, Bud, wake up! It’s Daniel Effin Descalso! If your ace closer vs. a career utility infielder isn’t the matchup you’re dreaming about, well, then, you haven’t been paying attention to this little sport we call Major League Baseball. Or you could even go with Mike Dunn vs. Descalso if you’ve lost faith in Holland. Whatever. It’s all great matchup world for the Rockies if you pull the right strings! When Holland uncorked that wild pitch I said, “well, at least he doesn’t have to get Pollock out now.” And then … he pitched to him, and Pollock stuck the knife squarely in our backs. Bring back Walt Weiss!!
2. PLEASE EXERCISE THAT PLAYER OPTION AND MOVE ON, GREG HOLLAND! You gave us a great two months. Hell, you pretty much are the reason we made the pseudo-playoffs. But … time to move on. Holland, you stunk it up in the second half, and when I saw you lumbering in (by the way, what players put on 25 pounds DURING the season?) I felt an existential dread the likes of which I haven’t felt since Alan Roach boomed out “Pinch hitting for the Rockies, Ty Wigginton.”
3. Jon Gray, I hope this was your baptism of fire. I hope you got it out of your system, these pseudo-playoff jitters. Over amped, over throwing that curve, getting killed. And you deserved it. This wasn’t lucky bouncers and bloopers night. These balls were … ripped.
4. 4 triples? Or was it 5? Not at Coors. At Chase! Outfield positioning, anyone? How does that happen? I mean, I kind of get Bradley because I assume they were playing very shallow. But 3 more? Really? By the way, I think I’ve found our new rightfielder. His name is Charlie Blackmon. Get me a damn CF how can cover serious ground!
5. Also get me a pitcher or a RH hitting corner outfielder for DJ. Valaika should have 2B now. Or if not him, you gotta find somewhere to put that Human Bad Contract known as Ian Desmond. DJ, you had a good run. An empty .310 at Coors ain’t gonna take us to that next level.
6. Pat Neshek: how on earth do you let a relief pitcher with 4 ABs all year drill a TRIPLE off your weirdo siderarmy delivery? I mean, that absolutely cannot happen. But it did. Again, I think “you got Mathis out, now they have to let Bradley hit … he’s an automatic K.”
7. Chris Rusin: I love you man. I think you’re the only guy who shut ’em down. Example: 4 pitch walk to Mathis, .211 hitter. Is he losing it? Nope. He’s ready to get Robby Ray out, since he knows Ray needs to hit to stay in the game. I’m surprised Bud didn’t tell him to go right after Mathis just like he told Holland to go right after Pollock.
Enough. I’ll be all “our lads put up quite a fight” tomorrow.. I think.
Bob in WV
October 4, 2017
Eight of their 17 hits came with two strikes, and most with pitches to waste. Three led to runs where one more strike ends the inning. The Rockies bats showed up, but with pitching like that there was no chance of winning. As Ag said, only Rusin came through admirably. Frustrating end to the season. Win or lose, I am not a fan of a one game series. It requires an entirely different strategy and substitution usage than you see all season.
Bob in WV
October 4, 2017
Also, we will never know, but my guess is that if the pitcher doesn’t get the triple and go bonkers afterwards, he doesn’t lose steam/concentration in the next inning and give up those back-to-back homers.
Agbayani
October 4, 2017
Bob in WV, I agree: I hate the one-game “playoff” – really, it should be called the “play in” game like the 65th team thing in the NCAA tournament. Having said that … it’s actually a lot less fair to the first wild card team. The Dbacks pretty soundly put away the Rockies this year, and then could’ve lost it all in one night.
And you’re right too about the situational pitching … big fat 2 strike pitches well within the zone, including that one to Archie Bradley. Add to that the failure (with the exception of Arenado’s HR) of our big bats to do anything and that was more than enough to make the difference.
Bob in WV
October 4, 2017
On a side note, Ag, while announcers all mention Arenado getting 130+ RBI’s each of the last three seasons, none have ever mentioned just how many more RBI’s he has over every other player during that time. If I remember right, he went into this season with 33 more over the past two seasons. That number must surely increase. Do you know of an easy way to determine this other than chasing down all the RBI leaders and adding up there totals over the last three seasons? there must be a database available that can quickly compile this.