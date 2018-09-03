Sliding Down Steep Slippery Slope

Featured

September 21, 2018

If we look at the lineup in the picture, we (except BB and the front office) know that this was the problem all year long. It was masked behind outstanding rotation and solid back end of the bullpen (once Rox figured Shaw shouldn’t pitch in a high school game). Common theme? All veterans with wRC+ of less than a hundred starting (and blocking) the upcoming youngsters that were ready to play.

Ryan McMahon – blocked behind Desmond, DJLM, and Nolan Arenado. Never given extended regular playing time.

Raimel Tapia – Banner year in Albuquerque blocked by the signing of CarGo and Gerardo Parra, both past their prime.

Tom Murphy – He couldn’t be any worse than Ianetta and Wolters.

Jordan Patterson and Garrett Hampson – blocked by bad contracts of older players.

No #5 pitcher obtained at deadline – Could have been somebody like a Jhoulys Chacin level. Or a Chris Archer.

No first baseman obtained at deadline – Failed to get Justin Bour and let the Brewers get him.

No utility player obtained at deadline – Somebody like a A. Hechevarria.

No RH hitter obtained at deadline – Andrew McCutcheon was there for the taking.

No bundle of talent obtained – should have traded Nolan Arenado while his value was high. Blew it just like CarGo at his prime a couple of years ago.

Charlie Blackmon – he was never moved to a corner OF despite trailing the majors by far with a deep negative DRS (Defensive Runs Saved)

David Dahl – Like McMahon, never given extended regular playing time.

I’m sure the rest of us RWOers will add to this list. The offensive problems were unmasked as soon as they hit the road to San Francisco and Los Angeles. Only three runs in three games at AT&T Park and only four runs in three games at the Chavez Ravine. This weekend they complete the final road trip of the year in Arizona. Only one more road win is needed to break the franchise record for road wins. Even with that, they played bad at Coors until too late to complement the outstanding road trip.

The Rockies should look at the Nuggets’ front office. They got rid of bad contracts and let the youth play! Only Paul Milsap and Archibald are the veterans. Yet they look like they can contend for the division title and a deep playoff run. So do something Rockies! On both sides of the ball (pitching and hitting)!

Go ahead and unbuckle your seat belts and drink some beer that were made for adults. Throw away your purple Kool Aid and shades. Enjoy the final ten games before the long and cold winter sets in.