Spring Training Notes

I went to the Brewers game on Saturday and Angels game on Sunday. Here are my observations in no particular order.
I think Garrett Hampson is the dark horse candidate to make the team as the super utility with Patty Barrels and Sean O’Malley out of action.
Ryan McMahon is carrying himself well acting like he’s been there many years. A very confident man and he will be on OD roster starting at 1B. He has fielded his position very well.
Brendan Rodgers is ready for AAA and almost the majors, but not quite ready for The Show. Hampson is more polished for the utility role.
Raimel Tapia has looked real good in the outfield, but he has been a disappointment at the plate and on the base paths. He’s on a pace to set the Rockies’ ST record for most TOOTBLANs.
Trevor Story is still showing his power, but he keeps getting way out front on sliders. Needs to learn how to not sit on one pitch and be ready for either heaters or soft pitches.
Brian Mundell – his power is real; still need to see more of him to see if he’s an all around player. He hit the ball practically out of the stadium 100 feet foul.
Dan Castro is not the answer as the utility man on the bench when the Rockies gave him a chance.
David Dahl is going to be OD starter. What rust are we talking about?
Ian Desmond is a major disappointment so far; I hope he finds his groove before OD.
In my unqualified judgement, Mike Tauchmann is the best fit for lead off role if Chuck_Nazty is not going to be in the one hole.
Noel Cuevas impressed me, even more so than Tapia.
Tom Murphy is still striking out way too often. Anthony BemBOOM could, might surpass him on the depth chart. I don’t know how Bemboom’s game calling is.
Pitchers, both starters and relievers, are doing pretty good considering it’s spring training. It’s the garbage relievers that have been looking terrible such as Zac Rosscup and James Farris. I’m not sure why I haven’t seen Jairo Diaz yet.
Anybody else make their observations
Agbayani
March 7, 2018
RMH, good insight, and I’m liking the excitement that’s brewing for 2018!
Tulo: not expected to be ready on opening day. This time it’s “bone spurs.” Say what you will about the O’Dowd Era, but you’ll have to admit he did one great thing – he drafted Tulo when many had him lower on the draft board. Say what you will about Bridich so far, but he’s done one great thing – he traded Tulo. Sure, we had to live with the Jose Reyes contract for a few years. But that’s now off the books, and that’s the main reason why Wade Davis is here. (We’ll ignore the fact that it’s also why Ian Desmond is here) When Tulo left and Trevor Story won the job, I think our best case scenario was that Story would be roughly 80% the player that Tulo is – Story has his flaws, but there’s no doubt which one is the better player right now, and Story’s curve is still headed in the right direction.
roxnsox
March 7, 2018
5 stars, Ag. (And here’s what I will say: FC!)
Bob K.
March 7, 2018
Senzatela working on change up.
https://www.denverpost.com/2018/03/05/rockies-pitcher-antonio-senzatela-expanding-arsenal/
Bob K.
March 7, 2018
Hoffman having shoulder issues.
https://www.denverpost.com/2018/03/05/jeff-hoffman-injury-bryan-shaw-debuts-rockies/
rockymountainhigh
March 7, 2018
I continue to be impressed by Noel Cuevas and Garrett Hampson.
sdcarp
March 8, 2018
RMH – I agree with you regarding Tauchman, I think he makes the team, and contributes.
During my Phoenix long weekend , I was on a quest to see as many “Prospects” as possible (from all teams). One that I really wanted to see, but missed, was Luis Castillo. He’ll be the SP today for the Reds, against the Rockies. Should be fun.
Agbayani
March 8, 2018
Tauchman is certainly getting a long, long look in the first half of Spring Training. I wouldn’t be at all surprised if he makes the club. His main problem on this team? He’s left handed. What I’d love to see: Brendan Rodgers in the Pat Valaika role to start the season, then optioned down when Valaika comes back. I know teams don’t like to do that, but I’m getting very intrigued – is it time to move Rodgers ETA up to at least All Star Break 2018?
sdcarp
March 8, 2018
We just got CARGOed. So much for Tauchman’s chance.
Agbayani
March 8, 2018
Ouch, Carp. Cargo? Why? If they wanted to go for the aging vet who might have a Coors dead cat bounce, why not Jose Bautista? He’s right handed. Not much place in this lefty-heavy OF/1B lineup for Cargo unless it’s in a loose platoon with Desmond (Cargo is still acceptable vs. righties, or at least “probably better than Desmond against righties”), but Black feels major Bridich-pressure to keep 70 million dollar man Desmond in the lineup.
On a totally unrelated point: great story up on ESPN’s website about Ichiro’s last dance. I had no idea he was this intense, this obsessive about baseball. Really a fascinating read. Main takeaway: it would be wrong to say he “enjoys” the game. It’s more of a compulsion to overcome it. I remember years ago reading an interview with Carl Yazstremski – a childhood idol – in which he said something similar about never really enjoying playing baseball, but viewing it as a challenge he felt compelled to overcome everyday. That shocked me when I was younger. We like to think of our athlete heroes as people who have the joy of playing a kid’s game and getting rich and famous from doing it. But for every exuberant Cargo there’s a brooding Tulo.
rockymountainhigh
March 8, 2018
There goes all the young outfielders blocked again. Blackmon, CarGo, Desmond, and Parra. That leaves only one OF spot for a young guy like Dahl.
sdcarp
March 8, 2018
And this “might” be OK if we parlayed Tapia and Patterson and Tauchmann, etc. (some combination of players similar to this) into a player we needed via trade. Bridich has shown a real knack of picking minor league pitching talent (Marquez and Almonte come to mind immediately). But…..I don’t see the Rockies doing this.
Ag’s comment above regarding Bautista is spot-on. More or less the same player as far as we know, but RHed….which we can use. Matt Holliday is probably even better.