Spring Training Notes

I went to the Brewers game on Saturday and Angels game on Sunday. Here are my observations in no particular order.

I think Garrett Hampson is the dark horse candidate to make the team as the super utility with Patty Barrels and Sean O’Malley out of action.

Ryan McMahon is carrying himself well acting like he’s been there many years. A very confident man and he will be on OD roster starting at 1B. He has fielded his position very well.

Brendan Rodgers is ready for AAA and almost the majors, but not quite ready for The Show. Hampson is more polished for the utility role.

Raimel Tapia has looked real good in the outfield, but he has been a disappointment at the plate and on the base paths. He’s on a pace to set the Rockies’ ST record for most TOOTBLANs.

Trevor Story is still showing his power, but he keeps getting way out front on sliders. Needs to learn how to not sit on one pitch and be ready for either heaters or soft pitches.

Brian Mundell – his power is real; still need to see more of him to see if he’s an all around player. He hit the ball practically out of the stadium 100 feet foul.

Dan Castro is not the answer as the utility man on the bench when the Rockies gave him a chance.

David Dahl is going to be OD starter. What rust are we talking about?

Ian Desmond is a major disappointment so far; I hope he finds his groove before OD.

In my unqualified judgement, Mike Tauchmann is the best fit for lead off role if Chuck_Nazty is not going to be in the one hole.

Noel Cuevas impressed me, even more so than Tapia.

Tom Murphy is still striking out way too often. Anthony BemBOOM could, might surpass him on the depth chart. I don’t know how Bemboom’s game calling is.

Pitchers, both starters and relievers, are doing pretty good considering it’s spring training. It’s the garbage relievers that have been looking terrible such as Zac Rosscup and James Farris. I’m not sure why I haven’t seen Jairo Diaz yet.

Anybody else make their observations, just put them in comments below. Enjoy spring time!