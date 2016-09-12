STREAK SEEKING

19 REMAIN AS ROX CLOSE OUT WITH ARIZONA, PADRES
In other parts of the world, the Boston Red Sox have a 2 game lead on the Baltimore Orioles and Troy Tulowitzki’s Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East. The Cleveland Indians have a fairly insurmountable 7 game lead over the Detroit Tigers in the Central and the Rangers have won the state of Texas and lead the Houston Astros in the West by 9-1/2. The O’s and Jays have the wild cards currently in-hand, but Detroit, the New York Yankees, and Houston are all inside of 4 games behind, working the outside chance.
In the NL the Washington Nationals have a solid 9 game lead over the New York Mets, the Chicago Cubs are up over the St Louis Cardinals by a whopping 16, and the Los Angeles Dodgers are maintaining the 3 game advantage they’ve been holding over the San Francisco Giants for the past month or so. The Giants have a handle on the first wild card, leaving the Mets and Cards to battle for the second.
The Colorado Rockies meanwhile won 4 out of 7 during week 22 of the 2016 MLB season, taking 2 of 3 from San Francisco, and splitting 4 with the San Diego Padres. Nice, but not making-up much ground on the .500 mark. Colorado remains 5 games under and could use a 6 or 7 game winning streak to push themselves over the hump and concoct at least a fighting chance to finish 2016 a winner. They’re in Phoenix, Arizona tonight, opening a 3-game set with the Diamondbacks with a 7:40 MT start at Chase Field. Tyler Anderson (5-5, 3.35) gets the call for the Rox against fellow left-hander Shelby Miller (2-11, 6.89).
Colorado gets an off day at home Thursday after closing-out their 2016 slate versus the Dbacks, and on Friday starts a final series of 3 with San Diego. St Louis follows for 3 more next week.
Chad Bettis was the big story for the Rockies in week 22. He was out a week ago delivering a 6-0 shutout over the hated Giants. Colorado scored all of the contest’s runs in the bottom of the 3rd, 4 on a Carlos Gonzalez grand slam and a 5th on a solo shot from the hated Nick Hundley. Bettis was back yesterday and delivered 7 strong frames without a decision as the Rockies outlasted the Padres 3-2. San Francisco got back on Colorado Tuesday with runs in the 8th and 9th to prevail 3-2 in the Rockies only honorable loss of the week, but Wednesday Colorado came up with a walk-off, overcoming a 2-run deficit behind a 2-run Cristhian Adames double.
By startling contrast in San Diego on Thursday, Jeff Hoffman, German Marquez and Matt Carasiti had Rockies fans reminiscing fondly about the Drew Pomeranz/Alex White era, digging Colorado a 12-0 hole by the end of the 6th in a contest that would end 14-1. The Rockies turned it around Friday behind 6-2/3 slick innings from Tyler Chatwood with a 4-1 victory, but rolled-out another clunker on Saturday. Jon Gray couldn’t find his slider and surrendered 6 over 4 while the offense mustered nothing until a pointless 3-run 9th.
But Bettis (12-7, 4.78) left Colorado in a 2-2 tie after 7 innings Sunday. The early offense was courtesy of Charlie Blackmon, who had a solo homer in the 4th and drove-in the hated Hundley, who had doubled, in the 5th. The Padres scored their runs off Bettis in the 6th when Travis Jankowski doubled with one out and Will Myers followed with a triple. Myers scored on a Yangervis Solarte fly ball. No scoring occurred during the 7th, 8th, and 9th, as Boone Logan, Jordan Lyles, and Jake McGee held matters in-check for the Rockies, and Brandon Morrow, Ryan Buchter and Brandon Maurer did the same in relief of Edwin Jackson (4-5, 5.32) for San Diego, then Mark Reynolds led-off the 10th for the Rockies and deposited Kevin Quackenbush’s 6th offering into the left-field seats. Adam Ottavino handled the Padres in the bottom of the inning for his 4th save, keeping it interesting by issuing a lead-off walk to Jon Jay.
Anderson will make the 16th start of his MLB career tonight against the Diamondbacks. The lefty delivered 7-1/3 strong innings in the Tuesday loss to the Giants, allowing 2 runs on 6 hits and walking and striking out 2 each. Miller’s saga is well chronicled. Obtained from Atlanta in a Dbacks off-season ripe with flashy transactions, he’s struggled mightily, relegated to single A Visalia for the better part of July and August. Miller’s been out twice since returning, showing well against the Giants in a loss on August 31, but he got knocked-around by the Dodgers Tuesday, giving-up 5 (4 earned), on 11 hits in 4-1/3.
Colorado manager Walt Weiss will test out a new defensive twist tonight, with Raimel Tapia getting a start in left-field for David Dahl. Tapia will hit in Dahl’s 5-hole, followed by Reynolds at 1st, Daniel Desclaso at shortstop, and Tony Wolters doing the catching. Chip Hale’s got Jean Segura, who has absolutely murdered the Rockies in 2016, leading-off ahead of Brandon Drury, the 2nd-baseman, and Paul Goldschmidt at 1st. Mitch Hanigan will be in center-field for Arizona, hitting 8th.
It may be sweetly pleasant in Denver, but the weather is smoking in Phoenix, so expect the roof to be closed. Drew and Jeff have the TV on ROOT with Jerry and Jack on radio 850 KOA.
COLORADO (69-74)
Charlie Blackmon (L) CF
DJ LeMahieu (R) 2B
Nolan Arenado (R) 3B
Carlos Gonzalez (L) RF
Raimel Tapia (L) LF
Mark Reynolds (R) 1B
Daniel Descalso (L) SS
Tony Wolters (L) C
Tyler Anderson (L) P
ARIZONA (58-84)
Jean Segura (R) SS
Brandon Drury (R) 2B
Paul Goldschmidt (R) 1B
Welington Castillo (R) C
Yasmany Tomas (R) RF
Jake Lamb (L) 3B
Kyle Jensen (R) LF
Mitch Haniger (R) CF
Shelby Miller (R) P
28 Comments
rockymountainhigh
September 12, 2016
How many grannies has the bullcrap given up this year? If memory serves me, at least three maybe more. It’s got to be MLB record for most grand slams given up by bullpen in one season.
roxnsox
September 13, 2016
For crying out loud. Well, we’re almost to the end of this year’s torture.
rockymountainhigh
September 13, 2016
WW continues to confound me. With tying run on second base, he sends struggling JDLR to bat??? Stop waving white flags. We have 10 bullpen pitchers and 10 pinch hitters. Of course Arizona took advantage and scored some runs chasing JDLR. I’m getting ready to get in WW face and scream. I fear sdcarp’s scenario week come true.
Just now with 1B open and the hottest Rox Killer (Tomas) you pitch to him???? STOP WAVING WHITE FLAGS, WW.
Bill
September 13, 2016
RMH… Exactly what I was thinking. Although I think the tying run was on 3rd. If JDLR was a young pitcher who you might count on for next year, I get it. But then. It stunk. And after JDLR struggles the next inning they bring in Butler after getting him up 3 times. I turned it off after finished my mystery novel. Thomas Perry is a great read. Walt has to go.
Agbayani
September 13, 2016
Well, so much for that Drive To .500. Who’s the only effective bullpen pitcher of late? None other than my boy (well, my old chap) Mr. Qualls.
sdcarp
September 14, 2016
But the bar has been set so low…..its resting on the ground!
Bill
September 14, 2016
I went to bed when Rockies were down 11-4 I believe. I haven’t even looked but I presume they didn’t win.
Wally Backman has resigned, or may have been fired, as manager of the Mets AAA team in Vegas. Backman has had some issues in the past but has been a good manager in the minors and I think he would kick some butt here. Completely different type of personality than Weiss. Of course he might not stand for the owner interfering.
sdcarp
September 14, 2016
Backman was on the long list I published earlier this year.
sdcarp
September 14, 2016
Backman’s past issues are intriguing. In the late 90’s, he had a DUI, some sort of domestic issue, and declared bankruptcy. But he was so successful Managing the DBacks hired him….only to almost immediately fire him after finding out about his past. It’s sort of similar to the GT football coach ND hired then fired after finding out he misrepresented his past.
Anyway…..Backman started all over again at rock bottom and rescaled the Managerial ladder the hard way. He hasn’t received any favors/gifts. He’s a fiery dude ala Larry Bowa. No way Monfort signs off on him…..but I do think he could be (very) good.
Agbayani
September 17, 2016
Tom Murphy: I was skeptical, not so much of the behind the plate skills (I had nothing to go on there), but on whether the minor league power/high K rate would play in MLB. Consider me convinced. Power like that is pretty special, particularly from a catcher. Play him every day through the end of the season.
Agbayani
September 17, 2016
If you are a Rockies Optimist – Wow, tonight is impressive. Jon Gray: 6 IP, 12 K. Filthy “true ace” stuff. Not tiring at all as we near the end of the season. Exactly what you want to see. And I already mentioned Murphy.
sdcarp
September 18, 2016
It should be noted that using the old Bill James formula, Gray’s game last night was the best single pitching performance in Rockies franchise history. Period. End of story. Sorry Ubaldo.
Gray/Chatwood/Bettis/Anderson/Hoffman/Marquez/Freeland is an intriguing group and may well make the search for the Rox next Manager quite a bit easier than when WW was hired.
Bill
September 17, 2016
I didn’t watch tonight but I saw the box score. Just looking at that Gray may have pitched the best game in Rockies history. Ubaldo walked a bunch in his no-no AT Atlanta. Of course I didn’t see this one and it was against the Pads. Murphy is impressive at the plate but he’s been a bit weak with the glove. Nothing to lose but to play him everyday and see what he needs to improve on. Hundley is not the answer and Wolters is a great back up.
sdcarp
September 18, 2016
Agree guys – Murphy/Wolters takes care of the C slot nicely, for cheap, for years to come.
Patrick Saunders had a story (or maybe a tweet – there’s not much difference these days) saying the Rox have NOT talked extension with Cargo. This makes sense, hope it’s true.
Bob K.
September 18, 2016
Someone please explain to Mark Kiszla of the Denver Post why only an idiot would bring back WW as the manager. Also explain to Nick Kosmider why it is stupid to turn Parra into a 1st baseman. Both Parra and WW need to be gone from the Rockies for next season.
http://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2016/09/nl-notes-rockies-pirates-cardinals.html
Bob K.
September 18, 2016
It is my opinion that the Rockies under good management and coaching would have had a winning record this year and could even had contended for the division lead and at least made a wildcard team. I believe that WW and is bad moves cost the Rockies a minimum of 10 wins this year. One such example was a game at Coors Field when he felt the Rockies had a big enough lead to pull Arenado out of the game to “rest” him. One of the plays contributing to that loss was a play at 3rd base that everyone that saw it believes that Arenado would have made the play but his replacement blew the play and the floodgates opened. Adding his total lack of ability in managing a pitching staff to his other blunders, WW caused the Rockies to lose games that they should have won. This doesn’t even touch on the fact that under WW the Rockies do not seem capable of winning against losing teams.
sdcarp
September 18, 2016
Bob – I think most will agree with you. WW has systematically mismanaged the Pen. He’s struggled integrating the youngs players (witness Wolters and Murphy). I don’t think his passive demeanor is correct for a young team (it might be better for a veteran group of guys). Bottom line…..he just wasn’t experienced enough.
Problem is – we need to go outside the Organization. To get a real, legit Manager, we’ll also have to allow him to assemble his own staff. This is a big step for the Rockies. IMO, part of the reason WW was hired is that all the other pieces stayed in place (more or less). That works with a Rookie Manager with no leverage. But the Bud Black’s of the world will demand more.
sdcarp
September 18, 2016
S-W-E-E-P
Just rotate Murphy and Wolters the rest of the year. It’s a no-brainer.
German Marquez to start Wednesday.
sdcarp
September 18, 2016
Guys (and girls)…..you’re going to hate me but I’m not going to let this Cargo for Freddie Freeman infatuation I have die easily. If we can do these three things, we’re in business next year:
1. Real Manager
2. Big stick at 1st
3. Major League average BP.
#1 has some impact on #3.
Roxnsox
September 18, 2016
I don’t hate that proposal. I’ve been thinking about Freddie (erstwhile Rockies-killer) as a great acquisition myself. Do you see a realistic way it works for both teams?
sdcarp
September 18, 2016
Well – let’s be realistic, it would be WAY out of character for the Rox to do this. That being said, I don’t think it’s impossible. First look at the economics. Each player is owed about 20M next year. Then Cargo’s contract is done. Freeman still has 4 years beyond next year (18/19/20/21) at about 21M per year (strangely – it doesn’t escalate).
Next, look at the teams. The Braves just flat out suck and are a few years away at best from being relevant again. Unfortunately (for us), they open a new stadium next season and may want to retain some star power for attendance, But, they really need an offensive injection in their Farm System.
I see the dreaded three team trade. Cargo to the Red Sox to fill in for Big Popi. Freeman to the Rox. The Red Sox send the Braves a really good offensive prospect. We send the Braves a really good offensive prospect (Ryan McMahon for example). Everyone is happy.
We only do this deal if we feel really good about extending Arenado.
Bob K.
September 18, 2016
Reynolds done for the season with broken bone in left hand.
http://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2016/09/mark-reynolds-has-broken-bone-in-hand-will-miss-rest-of-season.html
Agbayani
September 18, 2016
Too bad for Reynolds. Maybe he rushed back a little too soon? Nice season, and I wouldn’t have an issue with bringing him back next year on a reasonable contract provided they actually figure out a plan for a lefty 1B platoon partner. I’ll break with the optimism just for a moment. One kid who isn’t impressing me: Tapia. As advertised, he is able to get the bat on the ball, but we haven’t seen anything resembling power, and of course he basically never takes a walk. That’s not a recipe for success. Maybe he’ll fill out a bit and a power stroke will come, but he’s not that young anymore.
JulieG
September 20, 2016
I haven’t seen enough of Tapia to really know. WW is still playing Hundley and Parra too often and not enough of Murphy and Cardullo who looked great at first yesterday. We seem to just hang on and hang on hoping something will work out. I would love to see some use of the huge bench more than has occurred.
sdcarp
September 21, 2016
I’ve been throwing out these pie-in-the-sky grandiose dreams of a big time first baseman (Freddie Freeman). Of course, it’s not realistic. One “realistic” option is finding a LHed platoon mate for Mark Reynolds. Obviously step 1 in this scenario is resigning Reynolds. This part of the equation seems easy enough. The LHed part of the equation – in my mind – is Brandon Moss. Unfortunately, Moss is having a nice power year and might be pricing himself out of the Rockies salary range – given the bad Parra/Motte/Qualls commitments.
In an ideal world – the Rox could unload Parra on someone and only eat maybe half of his salary (fat chance – but I can dream) and have some cash to do this and use Cardullo and Tapia as 4th and 5th OFers and in Cardullo’s case – backup IF help as well.
sdcarp
September 21, 2016
M-A-R-Q-U-E-Z!
And someone please tell me why Hundley is playing these days. He shouldn’t see the field these last 2 weeks.
Buffee
December 3, 2016
Your new house looks adorable! Okay, do you find the voices and chaeactrrs in Fireman Sam as creepy as I do? What's up with having some weird old lady be the voice of the kids???
http://www./
December 29, 2016
I used to be more than happy to seek out this net-site.I needed to thanks to your time for this glorious read!! I definitely having fun with each little bit of it and I’ve you bookmarked to take a look at new stuff you blog post.