Stumbling on Offense

Colorado wanted to push the reset button when they returned home from a five-game trip through Cleveland and Miami. They couldn’t push this button hard enough. Monday night was an emotional night as Chettis returned from his cancer treatment to make his first appearance in almost a year. It was a rousing success as he pitched seven shutout innings on just 90 pitches. Buddy Black sat down grinning ear to ear to tell him, “That was a hell of a game.” Just like that all the chemotherapy treatments faded into the background and playing baseball came into clear focus. The only disappointment was that a “W” could not be awarded to him as both Julio Teheran and Chettis threw seven shutout innings. Colorado finally broke through with three runs in the bottom of eighth to win the game 3-0.
The last time the Rockies scored more than three runs in one game was way back on August 5th when they beat Philadelphia 8-5. The bats were still buried in Antarctica when Atlanta bounced back to beat the Rockies 4-3 when Nado made a lame throw that short-hopped Mark Reynolds that would have ended the top of the 8th inning at 3-3. Instead Atlanta won 4-3 on Nado’s rare error. All three Colorado runs came on solo shots by Nado, Reynolds, and Trevor Story.
The offensive fireworks finally came on Wednesday night when the Rockies blew the top off the iceberg to win going away 17-2. And the grand finale was inspiring but it also meant the end of the show. Thursday afternoon the offense was dormant again losing the game 10-4 with an uninspiring performance by starter Jeff Hoffman. Atlanta swatted 4 homers off Hoffman sending him to the showers early with him behind 4-2. The Braves exposed both Mike Dunn and Otto (each gave up 3 earned runs) with six runs in the seventh to put the game away. The RWOers are betting this is the last of Otto in high leverage situations.
Now the wild card chasers, Milwaukee Brewers, come to Coors Field for a three-game weekend set. German Marquez, Chettis, and Kyle Freeland will make their starts in an attempt to sweep the series and put Milwaukee in the scrap heap. A sweep is not going to happen unless the hitters start manufacturing runs getting at least five per game with a couple of tacos rewarded.
It is a big mystery that Ryan McMahon was called up to sit on the bench nightly. He made only two starts in over a week. Jonathon Lucroy has been a great pick up as he has flirted with .500 OBP since coming over here. The offense desperately needs Story to stop striking out at a 40% clip and do something with CarGo as he is still giving out empty hits most of the time; too many groundouts into the shifts, popups, and strikeouts. DJLM can chime in if and when he stops being the double play machine while Chuck Nazty is standing on first base.
Colorado is tied with Arizona for the two wild card spots. Milwaukee and St. Louis are chasing them being 4.5 and 5.5 games out respectively. September can’t come soon enough when we can get all the bullpen help and deepen the bench with call ups from Albuquerque. Carlos Estevez, Gopherg, and Jairo Diaz are the most likely candidates. Raimel Tapia, Ryan McMahon, and possibly Jordan Patterson will deepen the bench. Plus Tyler Anderson and Ian Desmond should return from the DL to add depth to the team. Tom Murphy and Tony Wolters may make Ryan Hannigan disposable.
rockymountainhigh
August 18, 2017
Hoffman and McMahon optioned, Gopherg and Tauchman recalled.
sdcarp
August 19, 2017
Tauchman is having a great year. He’s not a “classic” Prospect, but it’s hard to ignore his numbers. He really has more room to play than McMahon. Reynolds is still plugging away at 1st and is close to having reverse platoon splits. Cargo (although he been better lately) on the other hand….is a perfect platoon candidate (I’m being kind).
rockymountainhigh
August 18, 2017
Rockies really stunk against the bullpen like they have for the last month. Milwaukee has the entire bullpen tomorrow sans Carlos Torre. Thanks a lot, Rockies.
Agbayani
August 19, 2017
If we make it to September … O’Dowd (and Bridich) used the following largely forgotten acquisitions to make it through September in 2007: Elmer Dessens (5 starts), Mark Redman (3 starts), Dan Serafini (3 LOOGY appearances), Ramon Ortiz (the “name” acquisition, he pitched like crap but actually was credited with the win in that Matt Holliday slide tiebreaker against the Padres) 2009: Giambi, Jose Contreras. On the pitching side, we’re in better shape this year than in 2007/2009, with a lot more depth already in house. On the hitting side, we could still use that elusive righthanded bat off the bench.
So I fully expect a couple similar waiver transaction or guys signed off the street in addition to Ryan Howard (who I think will be let go before September). Giambi actually came after the September 1 cutoff for postseason eligibility but they finagled the rules to make him eligible. I’d look for a reliever, maybe an aging RH power bat, maybe a Dessens/Redman guy (that is, a formerly reliable starter nearing the end of the line) to be penciled in for an emergency 3 inning start or a Rusin like relief appearance.
Then they’ll also start raiding the minors. Definite pitcher call-ups already on the 40-man roster: Tyler Anderson (activated from DL; again, look for those 3-4 inning starts), Hoffman, Estevez, Rosscup (pure LOOGY, he should never see a righty), Diaz
Definite position player call-ups already on the 40 man: McMahon, Wolters and/or Murphy, Tapia, Patterson
Possible call-ups already on the 40-man: Almonte (for the bullpen)
They can create some room by putting Rayan Gonzalez (on the 40-man) on the 60 day DL, and if Dahl is done for the year they can do the same with him. There’s also Shane Carle and Zach Jemiola on the bubble on the 40 man.
Bottom line: this will be interesting. September will look like a spring training that counts!
Bill
August 19, 2017
Haven’t seen as much baseball as I’ve wanted to lately with both family and work obligations getting in the way so I presume some of my comments/questions may have been already discussed. Don’t understand the reasoning for bringing up McMahon and hardly using him. I’m not much of a fan of Trauchman either. I do like Tapia because he seems to get on base and he can really run. Sending Hoffman down for rest and relaxation is a good move. Seem to work ok for Freeland and Senzatela. I’m not sure why everybody, or maybe just some people, want to get rid of Hanigan. I’m a fan of his. We need those veteran catchers to work with all the kids. Nick Groke seemed to be astonished that Lucroy could tell that Hoffman was not throwing as hard as he had previously without looking at a gun. Veteran catchers are better than a radar gun. Wolters has improved greatly in the two years he’s been here but he was still allowing too many passed balls and not stopping enough wild pitches and his bat had fallen off. Perhaps everyone was expecting too much too soon for a guy to play everyday while learning the hardest position in baseball. I think it took it’s toll both physically and mentally. I’m sure some of the guys they might bring up next month will help but other teams will also bring up some players who might help their teams as well. The Rockies additions who might really help are already here: Chad Bettis, a healthy Ian Desmond, a Cargo playing like he played before this year and the Trevor Story of April to July of 2016. If all those guys, or at least 3 of the 4, contribute like we think they can we have a chance to host the WC game and perhaps get lucky in the playoffs. The Dodgers and the Nationals will both have enormous pressure on them because of all their recent failures in the playoffs and they will have a bulls-eye on their backs. Stranger things have happened.
rockymountainhigh
August 19, 2017
WALK come around to score = game over.
rockymountainhigh
August 19, 2017
When u walk or give up hit to opposing pitcher always bad news. Learn how to pitch after the pitcher beats you.
rockymountainhigh
August 19, 2017
Once the opponents bullpen comes in game over. We totally freeze up no matter how bad the bullpen is.
rockymountainhigh
August 19, 2017
Once again a BB (or HBP) followed by XBH equal losses
Bob K.
August 20, 2017
Just my opinion but I think they should put Holland on the DL to prevent him from giving away any more games.
Bob K.
August 20, 2017
For Sdcarp
Dodgers claim Jordan Jankowski which means that no other team claimed him. With the best record in baseball and in the NL, the Dodgers are the last team that can be awarded a waiver claim for a player waived by an AL team.
https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2017/08/dodgers-claim-jordan-jankowski-from-astros.html
sdcarp
August 21, 2017
Makes you wonder, right Bob K? There’s a reason the Dodgers have the best record in baseball. Yes the money/payroll helps. But that Front Office is half Tampa Bay, half Oakland. Key guys in that FO know how to scout and work on a budget (even when they don’t have to). Jankowski has a BIG arm. Rox made a mistake letting him slide through.
Another Dodgers note – 8, that’s right E-I-G-H-T, Dodgers FO folks currently in Japan watching Shohei Otani – the best baseball player on the planet (I’m dead serious). This isn’t rocket science. The new CBO limits international spending and bonuses. In theory, all teams are a player for the 23 YO Otani’s services should he come stateside. But who’s there now………….the Dodgers.
rockymountainhigh
August 20, 2017
Rockies offense is really bad when you get multiple walks and HBPs and can’t cash in. Team OBP+ is 30th in the majors right?
sdcarp
August 21, 2017
Tied for 3rd at .337.
sdcarp
August 21, 2017
This does raise a good point:
24th in pinch hit BA.
8th in Ks.
21st in BB.
26th in SB.
A woeful 30th in SB%.
It does paint a picture of a team that can’t “manufacture” runs.
This will go down as blasphemy and high treason to some, but Charlie Blackmon is severely miscast as a leadoff hitter (not Charlie’s fault mind you). The Rox will be much better served having a pesky, saavy base runner/stealer with a 375-400 OBP lead off. Of course, those types are hard to come by.
sdcarp
August 21, 2017
Here to eat some crow:
As you no doubt know, I make my fair share of predictions and personnel “recommendations.” I’m definitely not afraid to own the ones I blow. With that in mind, before the east coast road trip to Washington and Miami, I stated that I felt the Rox were ready to go on a run (I meant positive run) when they returned home for the Braves/Brewers week. I based this prediction on the return of Kyle Freeland, Senzatela settling into the BP, Lucroy’s continued integration into the team, etc. Obviously…….I was wrong.
Now – we’re off to KC and Atlanta. I do NOT have a good feeling about this road trip (hopefully I’ll be wrong again). The team looks tired and beat-up to me. I think the SP will be fine, but I see no reason we’ll start miraculously scoring runs (on a sustainable, consistent basis) and the League has caught up to Holland. The ball is in his court to make the next adjustment.
Bob K.
August 21, 2017
I believe that a very high percentage of batters can draw walks from Holland if they simply do not swing at any of his pitches. The majority of his strikeouts are on pitches that are out of the strike zone. Batters laying off those pitches will be rewarded with walks.
He has been horrible ever since he cut his finger and was rushed back.
sdcarp
August 22, 2017
Agree. Right now, Holland reminds me of 2009 Huston Street (which isn’t meant to be a disparaging remark – 2009 Huston Street was darn good). But even at his best, Street had to “nibble” because he didn’t have electric, 98 MPH stuff that he could just throw right down the pike. Post TJ surgery Holland is about the same.
Bob K.
August 22, 2017
Hanigan on 10 day DL with groin injury, Tauchman sent to AAA, Tapia and Wolters recalled.
https://roxpile.com/2017/08/22/colorado-rockies-roster-moves-raimel-tapia-tony-wolters-recalled/
Agbayani
August 23, 2017
Holland – I told you so! I mean, I said it was unrealistic to expect the pre-elbow injury version of Holland, but I’d gladly take the 2015 version — the one who pitched with ligament damage into August 2015 before finally throwing in the towel — as a major improvement over the closers we had before. And guess what? That’s what we got. The 2 seasons before the elbow problems: 1.21, 1.44 ERA. That 2015 season: 3.83. This year so far? 3.22. He’s actually been better this year than 2015, but closer to 2015 than to 2013-14. Major issue: the walk rate is up. As everyone’s seen, he’s having trouble getting hitters to chase out of the strike zone. He’s still about 2.5 mph off his peak pre-injury fastball velocity (which understates it given how velocity numbers are a bit inflated this year given the measurement change). So he has trouble getting ahead of hitters with fastballs down the middle, so he nibbles more, misses more, starts hitters off with the slider, falls behind, has to give in a bit, gets hit hard more often. Look, he’s still valuable, he’s still having an excellent season, and I do think he’ll rebound. But it was unrealistic to expect that 2013-14 guy post-surgery and given his age. I hope he gets a little time off to freshen up for that September drive – we’ll need him.
Bob K.
August 23, 2017
Pedro Gonzales (Rockies #14 prospect) is the PTBNL in the Lucroy trade with Texas.
https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2017/08/rangers-trade-pedro-gonzalez-rockies-jonathan-lucroy.html
Bob K.
August 23, 2017
Rich Hill loses a perfect game in the 9th inning due to a Dodger error but still has a no hitter going in the 10th inning until Josh Harrison hits a walk off home run for the Pirates only hit and the only run by either team.
The only saving grace for the Rockies during this streak of losing games is that the Diamondbacks aren’t doing any better. They lost to the Mets today. If the Rockies can pull this one out they will be back to a half game lead over the Diamondbacks.
Agbayani
August 23, 2017
Wow, Holland is just awful right now. A walk followed by three hard hit balls, fortunately two of them turned into outs. Bud needs to have the guts to go to Mike Dunn vs. the lefty Hosmer. UPDATE: he doesn’t.
Losing Pedro Gonzalez hurts – a really good but raw prospect that I think the Rox paid a pretty penny for.