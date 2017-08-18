Stumbling on Offense

Featured

August 17, 2017

Colorado wanted to push the reset button when they returned home from a five-game trip through Cleveland and Miami. They couldn’t push this button hard enough. Monday night was an emotional night as Chettis returned from his cancer treatment to make his first appearance in almost a year. It was a rousing success as he pitched seven shutout innings on just 90 pitches. Buddy Black sat down grinning ear to ear to tell him, “That was a hell of a game.” Just like that all the chemotherapy treatments faded into the background and playing baseball came into clear focus. The only disappointment was that a “W” could not be awarded to him as both Julio Teheran and Chettis threw seven shutout innings. Colorado finally broke through with three runs in the bottom of eighth to win the game 3-0.

The last time the Rockies scored more than three runs in one game was way back on August 5th when they beat Philadelphia 8-5. The bats were still buried in Antarctica when Atlanta bounced back to beat the Rockies 4-3 when Nado made a lame throw that short-hopped Mark Reynolds that would have ended the top of the 8th inning at 3-3. Instead Atlanta won 4-3 on Nado’s rare error. All three Colorado runs came on solo shots by Nado, Reynolds, and Trevor Story.

The offensive fireworks finally came on Wednesday night when the Rockies blew the top off the iceberg to win going away 17-2. And the grand finale was inspiring but it also meant the end of the show. Thursday afternoon the offense was dormant again losing the game 10-4 with an uninspiring performance by starter Jeff Hoffman. Atlanta swatted 4 homers off Hoffman sending him to the showers early with him behind 4-2. The Braves exposed both Mike Dunn and Otto (each gave up 3 earned runs) with six runs in the seventh to put the game away. The RWOers are betting this is the last of Otto in high leverage situations.

Now the wild card chasers, Milwaukee Brewers, come to Coors Field for a three-game weekend set. German Marquez, Chettis, and Kyle Freeland will make their starts in an attempt to sweep the series and put Milwaukee in the scrap heap. A sweep is not going to happen unless the hitters start manufacturing runs getting at least five per game with a couple of tacos rewarded.

It is a big mystery that Ryan McMahon was called up to sit on the bench nightly. He made only two starts in over a week. Jonathon Lucroy has been a great pick up as he has flirted with .500 OBP since coming over here. The offense desperately needs Story to stop striking out at a 40% clip and do something with CarGo as he is still giving out empty hits most of the time; too many groundouts into the shifts, popups, and strikeouts. DJLM can chime in if and when he stops being the double play machine while Chuck Nazty is standing on first base.

Colorado is tied with Arizona for the two wild card spots. Milwaukee and St. Louis are chasing them being 4.5 and 5.5 games out respectively. September can’t come soon enough when we can get all the bullpen help and deepen the bench with call ups from Albuquerque. Carlos Estevez, Gopherg, and Jairo Diaz are the most likely candidates. Raimel Tapia, Ryan McMahon, and possibly Jordan Patterson will deepen the bench. Plus Tyler Anderson and Ian Desmond should return from the DL to add depth to the team. Tom Murphy and Tony Wolters may make Ryan Hannigan disposable.