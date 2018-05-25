Thanks a Lot, You’re Dunn

Featured

June 8, 2018

in New Post, News

The bullpen woes came to a head when the Rockies lost to the Reds 7-5 yesterday (Thursday) in 13 innings. Colorado had a 5-2 lead after seven complete innings. Tyler Anderson went seven innings giving up just two runs before handing the ball to the dumpster fire. How in the world does Mike Dunn continue pitching for two weeks after he felt the pain? In the eighth inning, he issued two free passes and a base hit to the first three hitters. So Scott Oberg had to be called in to extinguish Dunn’s dumpster fire. The Rockies later lost that game, 7-5 when Jesse Winker walked off the Rockies with a two run shot off Chris Rusin, another member of the dumpster fire. Cincinnati had lost 242 consecutive games when three or more runs behind after seven innings. Thanks a lot Dunn and he was placed on the DL today. Jeff Hoffmann was recalled today to take Dunn’s spot.

Because of Dunn, the Rockies struggled the last two weeks while Dunn kept his injury a secret. Colorado dropped to 32-30, a half game back of Arizona and just a game ahead of both Los Angeles and San Francisco. Colorado did take the series, 2-1, in Cincinnati to improve the road record to 21-14. But they own a disastrous 11-16 at Coors Field. The Rockies are back at altitude tonight to begin the battle of the NL West titans. German Marquez gets the series started against Arizona against Zack Greinke. Chettis and Kyle Freeland attempt to keep Arizona in check on Saturday and Sunday.

On Monday, the Rockies took part in the MLB draft. The chart below shows the top ten picks and their pick values. Carp pointed out that they drafted a lot of college pitchers this year hoping to find someone who can get to the majors sooner than later. MLB network pundits say 22nd pick Ryan Rolison is likely to fast track to the majors. While 42nd pick Grant Lavigne is a high school player, some seamheads think he has a chance to be a first baseman with massive power.

Is the future now or later? Make some moves, front office before we lose touch with the NL West foes. Start with a phone call to the Chisox for Jose Abreu. Find some bullpen help from any team that has already checked out for the year. Put Shaw on the 60-day DL with a toothache which would be a good start. Rusin will never return to 2016-2017 form. Time to cut him and bring up Antonio Senzatela. You snooze, you lose Jeff Bridich.