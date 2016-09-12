THE RECKONING

Featured

September 17, 2018

in New Post, News

ROX VISIT LA, PHOENIX, FOR 3 EACH WITH DODGERS AND DBACKS; DIVISION ON LINE

The Arizona Diamondbacks scored twice in the top of the 7th Thursday afternoon, reducing what had been a 4-run Colorado Rockies lead to 5-3. Colorado roared-back in the bottom of the inning, plating 5 to run out to a 10-3 victory that pushed the Diamondbacks 4-1/2 games off the NL West Division leading Rockies. 20 scoreless innings later, Colorado loaded the bases with 1 out in the 2nd Sunday afternoon. Starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela delivered a 2-run single to bust the Rockies’ drought, and DJ LeMahieu knocked-in a third tally with a sacrifice fly a couple batters later, and Colorado held-on to defeat the San Francisco Giants 3-2, salvaging 1 of 3 from the weekend series in the City by the Bay, and regaining a 1/2 game advantage over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the West.

The Dodgers dropped 2 of 3 to the Reds in Cincinnati before taking 3 of 4 from the Cardinals in St Louis, a 4-3 week that matched the Rockies and left matters static between the Division rivals. The Dbacks, who began the week 2-1/2 games behind Colorado, remain 4-1/2 behind with 2 weeks to play.

Early in the week back in Denver, the Rockies beat Arizona Monday when they scored 6 in the 5th, batting around, and 7 in the 7th, sending 12 to the plate in that inning. The Dbacks got revenge on Tuesday when Zack Greinke outlasted Senzatela, but Colorado prevailed 5-4 behind a 2-run LeMahieu walkoff on Wednesday ahead of the Thursday affair that resulted in Kyle Freeland’s 15th win. The drought in San Francisco opened with a shutout by the Giants’ Chris Stratton, who I guess I’ve heard-of. On Saturday the culprit was the eminently famous Madison Bumgarner, who handled the hitless wonders for 6 before turning things over to Tony Watson, Mark Melancon, and Will Smith. Senzatela went 5 Sunday and gave up a run. Chris Rusin, Scott Oberg, Adam Ottavino and Wade Davis followed behind Senza, Davis logging his 40th 2018 save, and Ottavino surrendering the other Giants run.

Now, Los Angeles. The Rockies are at Dodger Stadium, right-hander Jon Gray (11-7, 4.80) opposing lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu (4-3, 2.42). Left-handers Freeland and Clayton Kershaw face-off tomorrow, and Wednesday it’s Tyler Anderson versus Walker Buehler. All 3 games are 8:10 MT starts, and Thursday is an off-day, which means I lied to you about that a couple of posts ago. Nevertheless, it won’t be much of a rest, as the drama continues Friday in Phoenix, where the Rockies will face an angry gang of Dbacks for 3 on the weekend.

The Dodgers head to San Diego for 3 following the match with the Rox, and finish the season entirely within the Division. Arizona contends with the Chicago Cubs at Chase Field leading into the visit by Colorado. Wild Card leader Milwaukee has the Reds at home before a visit to Pittsburgh, and St Louis is in Atlanta before hosting San Francisco.

Heart-wrenching, eye-gouging, and nerve wracking as it is, it doesn’t get any better than this. Moment of Truth: cinch it up one more notch.