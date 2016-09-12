THE RECKONING

ROX VISIT LA, PHOENIX, FOR 3 EACH WITH DODGERS AND DBACKS; DIVISION ON LINE
The Arizona Diamondbacks scored twice in the top of the 7th Thursday afternoon, reducing what had been a 4-run Colorado Rockies lead to 5-3. Colorado roared-back in the bottom of the inning, plating 5 to run out to a 10-3 victory that pushed the Diamondbacks 4-1/2 games off the NL West Division leading Rockies. 20 scoreless innings later, Colorado loaded the bases with 1 out in the 2nd Sunday afternoon. Starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela delivered a 2-run single to bust the Rockies’ drought, and DJ LeMahieu knocked-in a third tally with a sacrifice fly a couple batters later, and Colorado held-on to defeat the San Francisco Giants 3-2, salvaging 1 of 3 from the weekend series in the City by the Bay, and regaining a 1/2 game advantage over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the West.
The Dodgers dropped 2 of 3 to the Reds in Cincinnati before taking 3 of 4 from the Cardinals in St Louis, a 4-3 week that matched the Rockies and left matters static between the Division rivals. The Dbacks, who began the week 2-1/2 games behind Colorado, remain 4-1/2 behind with 2 weeks to play.
Early in the week back in Denver, the Rockies beat Arizona Monday when they scored 6 in the 5th, batting around, and 7 in the 7th, sending 12 to the plate in that inning. The Dbacks got revenge on Tuesday when Zack Greinke outlasted Senzatela, but Colorado prevailed 5-4 behind a 2-run LeMahieu walkoff on Wednesday ahead of the Thursday affair that resulted in Kyle Freeland’s 15th win. The drought in San Francisco opened with a shutout by the Giants’ Chris Stratton, who I guess I’ve heard-of. On Saturday the culprit was the eminently famous Madison Bumgarner, who handled the hitless wonders for 6 before turning things over to Tony Watson, Mark Melancon, and Will Smith. Senzatela went 5 Sunday and gave up a run. Chris Rusin, Scott Oberg, Adam Ottavino and Wade Davis followed behind Senza, Davis logging his 40th 2018 save, and Ottavino surrendering the other Giants run.
Now, Los Angeles. The Rockies are at Dodger Stadium, right-hander Jon Gray (11-7, 4.80) opposing lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu (4-3, 2.42). Left-handers Freeland and Clayton Kershaw face-off tomorrow, and Wednesday it’s Tyler Anderson versus Walker Buehler. All 3 games are 8:10 MT starts, and Thursday is an off-day, which means I lied to you about that a couple of posts ago. Nevertheless, it won’t be much of a rest, as the drama continues Friday in Phoenix, where the Rockies will face an angry gang of Dbacks for 3 on the weekend.
The Dodgers head to San Diego for 3 following the match with the Rox, and finish the season entirely within the Division. Arizona contends with the Chicago Cubs at Chase Field leading into the visit by Colorado. Wild Card leader Milwaukee has the Reds at home before a visit to Pittsburgh, and St Louis is in Atlanta before hosting San Francisco.
Heart-wrenching, eye-gouging, and nerve wracking as it is, it doesn’t get any better than this. Moment of Truth: cinch it up one more notch.
My take…Put as simply as I can. Jon Gray is not now nor will he ever be a #1 rotation guy. RMH and I texted for a couple hours during last night’s game. IMHO, Gray’s ONLY problem is between his ears. You cannot be a major league pitcher with head problems. He has all the tools to be a #1 but he cannot get out of his own way. His resurgence after his return after his Albuquerque stint proves that… Read more »
For the record (and I’ve said this a number of times), I’m a Bud Black fan. He was my #1 “realistic” candidate after Walt was fired. I think Bud had done a great, great job with the young SPers. But serious question to the group. Is Bud Black Dusty Baker? Is Dusty Baker Bud Black? Have they ever been seen together, at the same time? Here’s what I mean – IMO, Dusty was a great regular season Manager. But he… Read more »
When was the last time Kershaw walked two batters in one inning against the Rockies? Two walks and two errors (on one play) in one inning. The Bums are trying to give it away come on Rox take it!
Totally disastrous road trip. The Dodgers are better than us. There’s no shame in getting swept by them in LA. But … there is shame in striking out 16 times against them tonight. There is shame in losing 2 out of 3 to the Giants, and in the pathetic offensive performance in SF in general. You can’t avoid it, the “C” word .. yes, this team choked. I still believe it’s on Bridich more than anyone else. This team was… Read more »
Not. Quite. Good. Enough. 🙁 And lately, worse than that. This was brutal and depressing.
The only words I can to Agbayani’s comments are “pathetic” and “humiliating.” I could not believe how overmatched the Rox hitters looked in the last game (a “must win” uh huh). Like AA players against an All-Star hurler.
I’m still around gang – just not much to say (that I haven’t already said 100 times). Einstein is generally attributed the quote “the definition of insanity is trying the same thing multiple times expecting different results.” (I paraphrase). This quote so applies to the Rockies. When I team’s offense is constructed horribly, and then the two best hitters (Nolan and Trevor) go down to injuries……the team has no chance.
What exactly is Nolan’s injury, carp? Again, I recall something about his shoulder weeks ago where “it hurts to throw, it doesn’t hurt to swing.” ?? Well, it sure looks like it affects his swing in SOME way. And it’s totally gotten in his head now, too.
IMHO. Nolan hasn’t looked right long before the shoulder “injury”. His confidence shaken he’s tried to do too much which is only making things worse. He’s guessing at pitches and pressing in the field. Relax, Nolan; try to remember how much fun baseball use to be.
I think Nolan has nagging shoulder and knee injuries.
Edited: I jumped the gun slightly on whether this is definitive: I’m sure you’ve all heard the terrible news on Trevor (possible UCL damage, may be out for the season). If it’s this bad, my heart is just broken for him and for his team’s hopes, and ours. It’s not over yet, but the lights are dimming…
https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2018/09/trevor-story-set-for-testing-after-exiting-contest-with-elbow-injury.html
Apologies for jumping the gun. Hope? I went too far into despair.
https://www.mlb.com/news/trevor-story-sidelined-with-elbow-inflammation/c-295088216
Although Small-Game Pitcher is still a deep concern, Jonny Gray, I wish you very well. Ed said it well about his character; Ed, Doc and others said it well about his mind. We all know his talent. Mr. Denver Native (like me), Mr. Kyle Freeland, continue. Come on Rockies! Come on!!!
Superbly excellent news!
I greatly applaud Drew last night for his strong reprimand of “sources who rush to be first” (that’s you, Ken Rosenthal) in putting out theories and rumors. As Drew further stated, nothing dire had come from the Rockies. Color me embarrassed for buying the dire theories. (Yep, I’m a tad emotional about our team. Lesson learned ;))
But something is not quite right here. If there is no damage, then why did he feel he needed to come out in the middle of an AB? I guess we find out Friday against Az, but in the middle of a playoff race, in the middle of a game, in the middle of an AB….just seems to be a huge over-reaction if the elbow is merely inflamed and sore. Just wondering.
Point taken. He must have 1) felt significant pain and “not-rightness” and 2) wanted to be cautious about doing further damage. IMHO, that is the correct decision in a game/race of this importance.
Time for RWO Trivia!
Two of the three lowest payrolls in baseball have better records than the Rockies (and Dodgers!). Name them. Don’t cheat.
Fun with Minor League attendance numbers:
https://www.baseballamerica.com/stories/see-2018-minor-league-baseball-attendance-numbers-for-every-team/
Shout to Hartford in the article. Charlotte is a Major League city…..just waiting for a Major League team. Solid attendance for the Isotopes.