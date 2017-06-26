VETERAN VACANCY

PITCHING IN SUDDEN CRISIS AS ROX GET SWEPT IN LA;
GIANTS AWAIT ONE-TIME CONTENDERS AT AT +T
Rattled mildly by blow-out losses to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday and Thursday, then stymied by Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Alex Wood on Friday, the Colorado Rockies were looking forward to some veteran stability and strong outings from Tyler Chatwood, facing Clayton Kershaw Saturday night, and while it’s a tendon snapping stretch to call him a veteran, Tyler Anderson, returning to the rotation on Sunday. Instead, Chatwood delivered a stink-fest that still lingers, walking 8 in 3-1/3 and surrendering 4 runs that were plenty for Kershaw and three relief pitchers. Anderson, as it turns out, was not in-fact healthy (a touchy hamstring is thought to be the latest aggravation) and yesterday afternoon made it only an out into the 3rd, leaving matters to an already overworked bullpen with results so bizarre they defy credibility to recount.
Wood is now 8-0 and has a 1.86 ERA. Colorado got 1 against him in the 2nd on a Trevor Story single and Tom Murphy double, but Kyle Freeland was not his best, allowing single runs to the Dodgers in the 1st and 4th, and 3 in the 2nd that the offense had no answer for. They loaded them up in the 1st versus Kershaw the next night but the big lefty got strikeouts of Ian Desmond and Story to escape unscathed, then Chatwood simply said “here it is, take it.” LA obliged. And Sunday had the Twilight Zone ditty winding early as Dodgers starter Brandon McCarthy had very little command, walking 2 and throwing 3 wild pitches as the Rockies took off to a 3-0 lead. McCarthy was shaky in the 3rd as well, as Colorado used 2 singles and an error to run the score to 5-0.
Then Anderson served-up 2-run homers first to Kiki Hernandez and a batter later to Cody Bellinger, and exited in favor of Jordan Lyles, who got out of the 3rd and 2 outs into the 4th before giving way to Scott Oberg. Oberg was good for 4 outs without incident, getting through the 5th, and gave way to Jake McGee, who got LA in order in the 6th and had 2 out and one on in the 7th when Logan Forsyth doubled, putting Dodgers at 2nd and 3rd. On came another Rockies veteran, the right-hander Adam Ottavino, counted-on for big things but lacking command and ineffective much of the year. Ottavino was a wreck, walking Austin Barnes then uncorking consecutive wild pitches to clear the bases and move Los Angeles into a 7-6 lead before striking out Yasmani Grandal.
By the 8th Ottavino had transformed into a quivering chunk of grape Jello shimmying away on your 9 year-old’s dessert plate. Joc Pederson had a lead-off double and moved to 3rd on a sharp line drive that Chase Utley drilled at Raimel Tapia. Ottavino walked Chris Taylor, then cranked loose a wild pitch with Hernandez batting to score Pederson. Hernandez eventually struck-out, but Ottavino had another crazy one in him, letting it fly to score Taylor with Justin Turner, who went on to walk, batting. Hoping to save an unnecessary appearance by Greg Holland, manager Bud Black stuck with no. 0, who unfortunately still held the coup de gras in his back pocket. Boom! Another blast from Bellinger, another lopsided defeat. Humiliation in Hollywood.
Manager Black was reflective, touching on the exhausted staff, bewildered by the Ottavino implosion. As far as the smack-down went, Black sought an upside, indicating the current slide gives the Rockies a ton to contemplate as they consider the responsibility of contention. Colorado has prospered, at times spectacularly, behind the corps of rookie starters, but it needs some veteran help, and Chatwood, Anderson and Ottavino have certainly been major disappointments.
Tonight the Rockies find themselves at AT+T Park in San Francisco, site of any number of recent triumphs, but you can bet the hated Giants are waiting in voracious anticipation to seize upon the wounded carcass. In 5 short days Colorado has dropped to 4-1/2 behind the Dodgers and 2 behind the Dbacks. No talk about post-season potential is about this week. German Marquez (5-3, 3.92) gets tonight’s start, 8:08 MT in the City by the Bay. He’ll face the Giants’ Jeff Samardzija (2-9, 4.74) as the Rockies look to get well against an opponent no doubt itching for a fight. It’s a 3-game set ahead of 3 in Arizona to close-out the 9 game trip and 16 game run through the West. Jeff Hoffman gets a reprieve and another start tomorrow against San Francisco’s Matt Cain, then Wednesday afternoon it’s TBD, presumably Jon Gray, against the lefty Ty Blach.
Try to stay cool, it’s gotten ugly.
rockymountainhigh
June 26, 2017
Did the front office read my comment to call up Jairo Diaz?? Thank you! Diaz and Qualls activated, but we know one of them is only here until Friday when Jon Gray is activated.
Agbayani
June 26, 2017
And Senza out of the bullpen! And it worked. Someone is listening to us …
sdcarp
June 27, 2017
This move is a no-brainer.
Agbayani
June 26, 2017
And regarding Qualls and Diaz: it would be great if Diaz had been dominating in ABQ, but, well, he wasn’t, so I’m not that confident. And my support for Qualls can be summed up in this brief comment: in 800-some appearances in his career, he has never wild pitched in 5 runs. Nuff said.
sdcarp
June 27, 2017
If we had taken off our purple tinted glasses, we would have seen this coming during the SF sweep @ Coors. We were really lucky to win a couple of those games, and gave up a lot of runs to a weak offensive team in the process.
The extent of my analysis is every guy on the roster needs to play better. This is a team wide funk. No need to talk trades or analyze what other teams are doing at the moment. This one is simple. The guys read the press clippings a little too much and have gotten over-confident.
Bob K.
June 27, 2017
Rockies trade Matt Carasiti to Cubs for LHP Zac Rosscup.
https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2017/06/rockies-acquire-zac-rosscup-from-cubs-for-matt-carasiti.html
sdcarp
June 27, 2017
Oh what the heck – I said I wouldn’t analyze, but that’s just not true!
I’m reminded a little bit of the Houston Astros. The Astros had a nice run from 1997 through 2005. Six playoff appearances in that span. But alas, they began aging, and also hired an aging, old-school General Manager (Ed Wade) in 2007. Wade continued the veteran spiral with associated declining records followed from 2008-2010. Wade was fired at the end of the 2010 season and new-school GM Jeff Luhnow was hired. But the Wade influence on the organization was still in full effect, and long lasting. Luhnow opted for a full scale nuclear rebuild. 56 wins in 2011, 55 wins in 2012, and 51 wins in 2013 followed. But even while the big league Club was historically awful, Luhnow was simultaneously building a historically good Farm System.
The ‘Stros then made a nice, logical improvement to 70 wins in 2014.
Then the improbable occurred. The Astros got off to a white-hot start in 2015 buoyed by Dallas Keuchel’s breakout season. They were correctly tagged as “legitimate” playoff contenders by mid-season. They would ultimately cool significantly in the 2nd half, but still manage to win 86 games, AND the win the Wildcard game against the Yankees. Yet, many savvy scouts and “baseball people” thought the Astro’s improvement in 2015 was too much, too soon. They didn’t doubt the Astros trajectory as a whole – they were sustainably on the upswing. But perhaps 2015 was just a bit quick.
2016 proved this to be true. The Astro’s regressed to 84 wins and missed the playoffs. Keuchel returned to “normal” (sort of like Arrietta and Hendricks this season for the Cubs). Yet – the Astros youth movement was underway in full swing. No turning back. Carlos Correa and George Springer were becoming stars and Alex Bregman made his Major League debut.
Fast-forward to this year. The Astros are now the best team in the AL. It’s not a fluke this time. They’re ready, and the team has been built on a solid, sustainable foundation.
I relay this because IMO the Rox are somewhat similar. Bridich didn’t quite need a nuclear rebuild post Dan O’Dowd. And one can even argue the Farm rebuild began (at least to a small extent) under DOD. Schematics – doesn’t matter. As we all know, the Rox struggled mightily in 2014, 2015, and 2016. Yet – there was some hope in 2016, especially late. Jon Gray’s rookie season was a success by virtually any metric. One can argue Tyler Anderson’s rookie season was even more successful given that expectations were lower. David Dahl was impressive to say the least. We caught glimpses of Tom Murphy and Ramail Tapia. Trevor Story gave us 27 HR’s in 2/3rds of a season. Good stuff.
Needless to say – optimism for 2017 was justified. I predicted an 81-81 record (a nice, logical improvement over 2016’s 75 wins). While being extremely enthusiastic about the youth movement and youth talent level, I remained cautious about having so many young starting pitchers (my 81-81 prediction was made after knowing Chad Bettis would have additional cancer treatment).
Yet, lo and behold, the 2017 Rockies decide to mimic the 2015 Astros. Even after the current horrible 6 game losing streak, we’re still sitting 15 games over 500, comfortably in a WC playoff spot. Like the 2015 Astros, we’re now “legitimate” playoff contenders. I argue that we’re playoff contenders ahead of schedule. This gets me to point of my rambling – should the Rox go “all-in” for 2017, or stay the course knowing that the 2018-2021 window has always been the realistic target.
With that question in mind, let’s again revisit the 2015 Astros. They made two “big” 2nd half trades. Trade #1 was to send Jacob Nottingham and Daniel Mengden to the A’s for rental SPer Scott Kazmir. With the benefit of hindsight, we can say with confidence the Astros won this trade. Kazmir gave them serviceable starts down the stretch while Nottingham and Mengden have been insignificant. Trade #2 was the real whopper. The ‘Stros sent Josh Hader, Adrian Houser, Brett Phillips, and Domingo Santana to the Brewers and received Mike Fiers and Carlos Gomez in return. This was the big, “go all-in for it now” trade. Once again, with the benefit of hindsight, we know Carlos Gomez was a colossal flop and Mike Fiers has been serviceable, but nothing more. In the meantime, Domingo Santana is a budding star and Josh Hader a top-rated LHed pitching prospect. Once again, with the benefit of hindsight, we can say the Astros lost this trade – most likely in a big way!
I encourage everyone to keep the big picture in mind. What this Club needs to do is to resign Nolan Arenado and Greg Holland (or equal). Allow Carlos Gonzalez to walk after this season. Monitor the progress of Ryan McMahon and Brendan Rodgers and weigh their progress vs. resigning LeMahieu for 2019 and beyond. We need to keep these young pitchers healthy for the long run. IMO – we don’t need to make a blockbuster, “all-in for 2017” trade unless it’s clearly in our favor for the short-term and well as long-term. Please don’t take this the wrong way……I want to make the playoffs this year. It’s OK to be a year early. But this team is built for 2018-2021.
Bill
June 27, 2017
I’ve been having so much fun watching the Rocks that I’ve been falling behind in my work. Not anymore. The June swoon has arrived with a bang. Sunday’s game was unbelievable. 5 runs scored on wild pitches. If I was a betting man and am not I would be sure that Adam O. was throwing the game instead of throwing away the game. Anyway our huge lead in the wild card race is down to 6 1/2 games and the Cubs might get there soon.
I expected that the rookie starters would eventually take their lumps but it’s the veterans who somewhat surprise me. Chatwood is really disappointing. One good game, followed by a bad game or two. And like Otto instead of pitching he just tries to throw harder with lousy results. Lyles, Qualls and Dunn have stunk up the joint although Dunn was good earlier in the season.
By the way I watched last night’s game on ESPN rather than ROOT and was very unimpressed with Dave Revson (?) and David Ross.. They spent most of the game telling us how good Buster Posey and MadBum are and rarely told us much more.
Agbayani
June 27, 2017
BP Playoff Odds – still at 82% … and that’s with their expectation that the Rockies play roughly .500 ball the rest of the way. So the big picture is that things are still looking good. But yeah, there’s some real problems here. The first Bridich trade is a decidedly minor one – Carasiti (we’ve got a few of him in the organization, righty relievers with late innings stuff and crazy inconsistency) for mediocre lefty reliever Rosscup. That tells me more about Bridich’s concerns about Dunn (who I think is coming back into form), McGee, and especially our own AAA lefty relievers, Moll and Vasto, neither of whom appear to be major league pitchers.
One thought on Otto’s meltdown: why call for so many sliders with runners on 3rd when he obviously couldn’t control the pitch? I’d rather see him challenge hitters with his fastball and take the possible flyout or quick death of a 3 run homer.