Walk Off x 2

After a disappointing start to the week with three consecutive losses, they finished the week with five straight wins including a couple of walk offs. Jordan Lyles gave up the go-ahead 2-run shot after Colorado rallied to tie the game at four in the final game of the Cubs series. The Rockies then went to Pittsburgh for a three-game series. They forgot to get the lumber out of their bags and the pitchers struggled to keep the Pirates at bay. The Rockies lost the first two games by the scores of 7-2 and 5-2. German Marquez came out on Wednesday to stop the Bucs with a 5-1 victory going five innings giving up one run. The bullpen picked up four innings of shutout ball.

They came home to take on the Midgets in a four-game series. In the first game Thursday night, they jumped out to a 9-1 lead before the bullpen blew the lead giving up eight runs in the final three innings. Greg Holland had his first blown save but got the victory when Colorado scored the walk off run in the bottom of the ninth. After Mark Reynolds’ single and CarGo’s gifted walk, Raimel Tapia came through with a one-out, game winning walk off single off Hunter Strickland. The TV announcers for the Giants commented following the walk off, “They are acting like they just won the World Series.” Huh?? I have yet to see a walk off without a celebratory bath. That provided the Rockies with locker note as motivation against the Midgets.

The Rockies once again scored ten runs, but the bullpen struggled once again but held on for a 10-8 victory Friday night. The big blow came on Ian Desmond’s three run blast to erase the deficit.

Kyle Freeland played the role of traffic cop in his six innings’ quality start giving up just one run on eight hits and two walks. All but one hits were singles. The bullpen nailed the 5-1 victory with three scoreless innings.

On Father’s Day, Chatty was asked to go deep as the bullpen was pretty much on fumes despite the fact that Carlos Estevez was called up to replace Chad Qualls who went on the DL. Chatty needed 114 pitches to get six innings done as he did not have a good ball-strike ratio (62S, 52B). San Francisco struck first on Brandon Crawford’s two-run shot. #NolanBeingNolan brought the Rockies within 2-1 on a RBI double in the sixth. Ty Blache was on cruise control until the seventh when Trevor Story hit a solo moonshot and pinch hitter Pat Valaika followed him with a solo moonshot of his own one out later to give the Rockies lead 3-2 after seven innings. Jordan Lyles sent major shockwaves throughout the Mountain Time Zone with a 1-2-3 eighth inning hold.

The dramatics started in the ninth inning. Jake McGee who was on fumes got only two outs while giving up a two-run homer to pinch hitter Hunter Pence and a RBI double by Crawford. Carlos Estevez came on to get the final out.

The Rockies came to bat in the bottom of ninth trailing 5-3 with multi-millionaire Mark Melancon on the mound for his save. Tony Wolters started off grounding out for the first out. Raimel Tapia with his flair for the excitement stepped up and looked silly falling behind with two strikes on him. Tapia then went into his magic low crouch two strike mode and singled to start the dramatic comeback. @Chuck_Nazty followed with another single. Suddenly the runners were on the corners with one out for DJLM who came through with a run-scoring single to cut the deficit to 5-4. @Chuck_Nazty hustled to 3B and got in safely on a bang-bang play. He wanted to be the tying run on 3B with less than 2 outs for Arenado. He wasted no time hitting the first offer for a three-run walk off blast. That completed Arenado’s cycle on the day.

Colorado has now won five games in a row after that little three-game hiccup. And they are also 7-3 over the last ten games to raise their record to 46-26 and keep their fragile hold on first place in the Wild West. Fragile? Both Arizona and Los Angeles went 9-1 over the last ten games to close the deficit on the first place Rockies. They are both 44-26, one game back of the Rockies. The crowd of 48,000 people chanted, “MVP MVP”. Get out your votes for the ASG by voting for #NolanBeingNolan to help him surge past the fake MVP Kris Bryant. (Remember that Nolan won BOTH Silver Slugger AND Gold Glove awards but no MVP??? Don’t give me the “didn’t play in the post season” talk; Mike Trout won the AL MVP despite the Angels finishing below .500)

After the much needed day off Monday, they are set for a three-game series that will have a feel of the post season atmosphere against Arizona. Marquez, Jeff Hoffman, and Antonio Senzatela will square off against Zack Greinke, Taiguan Walker, and a TBD. It will be a wrestling match that will determine who gets control of the Wild West. It is an important series because Colorado will go to Los Angeles for a three-game set. The next six games will tell us if the Rockies get into the driver’s seat, maintain status quo, or fall to the back of the pack.