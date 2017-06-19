Walk Off x 2

After a disappointing start to the week with three consecutive losses, they finished the week with five straight wins including a couple of walk offs. Jordan Lyles gave up the go-ahead 2-run shot after Colorado rallied to tie the game at four in the final game of the Cubs series. The Rockies then went to Pittsburgh for a three-game series. They forgot to get the lumber out of their bags and the pitchers struggled to keep the Pirates at bay. The Rockies lost the first two games by the scores of 7-2 and 5-2. German Marquez came out on Wednesday to stop the Bucs with a 5-1 victory going five innings giving up one run. The bullpen picked up four innings of shutout ball.
They came home to take on the Midgets in a four-game series. In the first game Thursday night, they jumped out to a 9-1 lead before the bullpen blew the lead giving up eight runs in the final three innings. Greg Holland had his first blown save but got the victory when Colorado scored the walk off run in the bottom of the ninth. After Mark Reynolds’ single and CarGo’s gifted walk, Raimel Tapia came through with a one-out, game winning walk off single off Hunter Strickland. The TV announcers for the Giants commented following the walk off, “They are acting like they just won the World Series.” Huh?? I have yet to see a walk off without a celebratory bath. That provided the Rockies with locker note as motivation against the Midgets.
The Rockies once again scored ten runs, but the bullpen struggled once again but held on for a 10-8 victory Friday night. The big blow came on Ian Desmond’s three run blast to erase the deficit.
Kyle Freeland played the role of traffic cop in his six innings’ quality start giving up just one run on eight hits and two walks. All but one hits were singles. The bullpen nailed the 5-1 victory with three scoreless innings.
On Father’s Day, Chatty was asked to go deep as the bullpen was pretty much on fumes despite the fact that Carlos Estevez was called up to replace Chad Qualls who went on the DL. Chatty needed 114 pitches to get six innings done as he did not have a good ball-strike ratio (62S, 52B). San Francisco struck first on Brandon Crawford’s two-run shot. #NolanBeingNolan brought the Rockies within 2-1 on a RBI double in the sixth. Ty Blache was on cruise control until the seventh when Trevor Story hit a solo moonshot and pinch hitter Pat Valaika followed him with a solo moonshot of his own one out later to give the Rockies lead 3-2 after seven innings. Jordan Lyles sent major shockwaves throughout the Mountain Time Zone with a 1-2-3 eighth inning hold.
The dramatics started in the ninth inning. Jake McGee who was on fumes got only two outs while giving up a two-run homer to pinch hitter Hunter Pence and a RBI double by Crawford. Carlos Estevez came on to get the final out.
The Rockies came to bat in the bottom of ninth trailing 5-3 with multi-millionaire Mark Melancon on the mound for his save. Tony Wolters started off grounding out for the first out. Raimel Tapia with his flair for the excitement stepped up and looked silly falling behind with two strikes on him. Tapia then went into his magic low crouch two strike mode and singled to start the dramatic comeback. @Chuck_Nazty followed with another single. Suddenly the runners were on the corners with one out for DJLM who came through with a run-scoring single to cut the deficit to 5-4. @Chuck_Nazty hustled to 3B and got in safely on a bang-bang play. He wanted to be the tying run on 3B with less than 2 outs for Arenado. He wasted no time hitting the first offer for a three-run walk off blast. That completed Arenado’s cycle on the day.
Colorado has now won five games in a row after that little three-game hiccup. And they are also 7-3 over the last ten games to raise their record to 46-26 and keep their fragile hold on first place in the Wild West. Fragile? Both Arizona and Los Angeles went 9-1 over the last ten games to close the deficit on the first place Rockies. They are both 44-26, one game back of the Rockies. The crowd of 48,000 people chanted, “MVP MVP”. Get out your votes for the ASG by voting for #NolanBeingNolan to help him surge past the fake MVP Kris Bryant. (Remember that Nolan won BOTH Silver Slugger AND Gold Glove awards but no MVP??? Don’t give me the “didn’t play in the post season” talk; Mike Trout won the AL MVP despite the Angels finishing below .500)
After the much needed day off Monday, they are set for a three-game series that will have a feel of the post season atmosphere against Arizona. Marquez, Jeff Hoffman, and Antonio Senzatela will square off against Zack Greinke, Taiguan Walker, and a TBD. It will be a wrestling match that will determine who gets control of the Wild West. It is an important series because Colorado will go to Los Angeles for a three-game set. The next six games will tell us if the Rockies get into the driver’s seat, maintain status quo, or fall to the back of the pack.
5 Comments
sdcarp
June 19, 2017
This is a must read if for no other reason than seeing the Rockies playoff odds:
http://www.fangraphs.com/blogs/sizing-up-the-buyers-and-the-sellers/
But it’s good for other reasons as well. The comments section is interesting. Seems like most of the readers are focused on the Brewers. IMO, the Cubs will get their act together, roll in the NL Central, leaving the Brewers on the outside looking in. I’m more intrigued by the Rays. Everyone has assumed Chris Archer will be for sale. Well…..not so fast. The Rays have played surprising well.
Another interesting note. Yanks uber Prospect Gleyber Torres needs TJ surgery on his no throwing elbow (that he injured sliding into home plate). The Yanks were hopeful that Torres could help them out with their “Chase Headley” situation this season. Now, the Yanks and Red Sox both can use help at 3rd. So look for action in the rental 3rd base market sooner rather than later.
Bob K.
June 20, 2017
Dave Roberts the Dodgers manager said “We realize that we are the best team in the division.”
rockymountainhigh
June 20, 2017
Good. More locker material to motivate the players.
Agbayani
June 20, 2017
Brendan Rodgers heading to Hartford! I’m saying he’s in Denver by a year from now. Here’s the only uncertainty: Lancaster (High A club he’s been with) is one of the most extreme hitter friendly parks in all of organized baseball. And Rodgers has extreme splits to show for it:
Home: .495/.522/.883 – that’s right, a batting average of almost .500. A 1.405 OPS! We don’t even see those numbers with elite high school hitters
Road: .308/.312/.523 – nothing to sneeze at, but … you see the point.
Now it’s always a mistake to say that the “true talent” of a player is pretty much his road batting line. That’s not the case. But it’s also certainly not the case that he’s a “true” .500 hitter. So there was really left (offensively at least) for Rodgers to prove in High A ball. AA Hartford for the rest of the year will tell us a lot about his readiness. I’m predicting we’ll like what we see.
Interesting that the Rockies affiliated with Lancaster just a year after moving the AAA club out of that extreme hitting environment of Colorado Springs. That being said, the damage that can be done to more advanced prospects by playing in a freaky environment has got to be greater than the damage done to a bunch of 21 year olds. But remember the Lancaster effect the next time you read that someone like Roberto Ramos (1B/DH in Lancaster) or Sam Hilliard (OF) has “moved up the prospect lists” …. or that some young pitcher (Peter Lambert?) has gone in the opposite direction ….
Agbayani
June 20, 2017
Greinke = 91 mph. Cargo = HR. RMH = Vindicated!