WC Clinched; NL West Next

Eight days ago, I wrote a post saying their season was over and listed several reasons it was all smokes and mirrors. This was after the Dodgers laughed and toyed with the Rockies in the Chavez Ravine. Ten games remained and we needed quite a bit of help as well as needing to find the energy to get themselves back off the mat.
Fast forward eight days to September 29, 2018. 8-0 record. Clinched Wild Card #2. Sitting in first place in the NL West by one game with two to play. No it’s not a typo. As a matter of fact, the futility at AT&T Park and Chavez Ravine was all smokes and mirrors! Colorado found a way to bring the brooms to Chase Field and swept them away from the post season over three games. They decided they were having fun and brought the brooms back home to Coors Field where they swept the Phillies over four games.
The current eight-game win streak started when Ryan Spilborghs decided to go up to the last row in the upper most deck closest to center field. And he stayed there for all three games of the Diamondback series with more Rockies fans joining him up there. They named themselves, “Spilly and the Goats.”
Several stars were born during the eight-game streak. Start with German Marquez’ two pitching gems. He tied the MLB record for most strikeouts to start a game with eight and doing it on less than 40 pitches over eight victims. In the same sequence, he also broke Ubaldo Jimenez’ season strikeout total. Another star was Kyle Freeland with his Cy Young form pitching over two games. Friday night (Sept 28th) he gave up a ton of singles but escaped traffic jams virtually every inning but one (Trea Turner’s two-run triple). The hitting star is undoubtedly David Dahl. He is finally free of the injuries and sporadic playing time. Bud Black placed him third in the lineup everyday and he responded with a home run in five straight games (and counting).
Entering the final two games, the Rockies lead the West by a single game over the Dodgers. They will be facing Stephen Strasburg and Max Scherzer while the Dodgers are going with Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler at San Francisco. The previous eight games were no easy task, but holding on to the West title will be a monumental task. Colorado could be playing in the divisional series, play a tie breaker game on Monday, or end up playing a one-game wild card game against the loser of the Cubs-Brewers battle for Central division. The Dodgers could end up winning division, playing a tie breaker game, play in the wild card, or be completely out of the post season. Cardinals have to have several things go right to leapfrog the Dodgers for the second WC birth.
Enjoy the game tonight as I will be at Coors Field. I hope to see a second straight day of champagne popping. (Rockies win and Dodgers lose today). The last thing I want to see is two straight years of one and done WC loss. The good news is that German Marquez is lined up perfectly for the WC game if necessary. If Jon Gray can pitch tonight like he did last Monday, he can reduce the Rockies’ magic number to one.
Well, Jon Gray surely earned his nickname tonight, coming up small (no! tiny is a better word) in the biggest game of the season. Dear Jeff Bridich: you are about to watch your team fall ONE GAME short of its first divisional title in a quarter century of existence. We haven’t even sniffed a divisional championship before. Would maybe, say, Kevin Gausman have given us a better shot to win one more game? Gio Gonzalez? We’ll never know. I was… Read more »
The game in SF starts at 1:05 MT. The game in Denver starts at 1:10 MT. If I’m the Rox, I have a spy in SF. If Buehler starts for Dodgers, I go Marquez.
You know I was/am particularly fond of Gio Gonzalez, and he cost (the trade the Nats made with the Brewers) next to nothing.
If they both win or lose, that means a tiebreaker game tomorrow in LA, right? Marquez needed more for that one. Or for the wildcard. Those games will be even more desperate. Not feeling hopeful about the long term, guys – i.e., today and what likely follows – 1 or 2 extra games on the road. Big sigh, sad face. Totally with you both on the lack of aggression in shoring up the rotation. Even with Jon pitching well in… Read more »
Roxnsox, I’m with you now on holding Marquez back for one of those possible elimination games. If the Rockies had won yesterday, I’d be gambling with Marquez today – it’s a 4th and 2 situation, and I’d go for it. But now we need help from the Giants, and I’ve got to think the Dodgers and Dave Roberts will have enough in the pen to put away a pretty pathetic Giants offense. The good news is Erick Fedde, kind of… Read more »
Well stated, all of this, Ag…. At least we miss Scherzer, who was reportedly considering pitching.
I guess I REALLY got my pennant race. Forgot how sick it can make one feel, mixed with excitement!
For the record, my “pitch Marquez” comment was based on Scherzer starting for the Nats.
Here we go. Rocktober it is! 4:10 Florida time. I’ll be on board!
One more regular season win … that’s all we needed to avoid this series of one-game mini-playoffs. Can Bridich and Monfort look back on this season and say they did everything reasonably in their power to grab that one additional win? I doubt it. Standing pat at the trade deadline was accepting this scenario.
OK, enough doom and gloom … game’s on!
Ag! carp! Bill! RMH! Jeem! Bob in WV and Bob K! Doc! (Jared?) All the rest! Where ARE you today? I know they may well lose tonight, but can’t we leave the postmortem until and unless they do? Also, they may well WIN! It’s early while I write this, and I thought I was going to go like “lightly, whatever, good season, too bad.” But I’m already an excited wreck (and ready to take whatever the outcome. I think.) Where… Read more »
Sorry, I quit watching the games in real time a long time ago. The game is on and I have no idea how it is going so far. I really hope the Rockies win and they at least have played much better in Chicago than they have in LA.
Sorry Ag. You are here and you can say anything you like about whatever. I’m just so emotional; don’t mean to be the editor/overlord 😉
OK, anyone out there or not, I need to vent: Bud carried 3 catchers (3!) for this game. Weirdly double-switches so … Drew Butera can hit?? Somehow it works! Butera draws a walk. Then, you’re gonna pinch run for him, right? I mean, that’s why Hampson is on the roster. Nope. Double play on a ball on which Hampson would’ve been safe at 2B by 10 feet. I guess we’re saving Tony Wolters for the Arizona Fall League or something.… Read more »
Butera’s entrance completely baffling to me. The energy seemed to go sideways then.
I don’t know about you guys, but when I dream of an extra innings post-season game, I always have Drew Butera at the plate and Pat Valaika on deck. Way to manage, Bud! It was really, really necessary to do those double switches so we didn’t have to suffer through, oh, I don’t know, Charlie Blackmon at the plate with the winning run on base ….
Laughing…crying…
Nobody’s done anything against Oh … I don’t get pulling him here, particularly since they seem to be going to Rusin. By the way, that’s runner’s interference, plain and simple. The Cubs have had every single controversial call (and there’s been a lot of them) go their way tonight. I usually dismiss these conspiracy theory things as so much nonsense, but this is weird.
I feel much better about this tie-breaker Division game given that the Cubs and Brewers have to do the same thing. No advantage gained by anyone. Fair.
Except perhaps the teeny tiny fact that the Rockies have the longest travel. However, it’s suck-it-up time if ever there was.
Denver to LA isn’t bad.
2:00 MDT first pitch tomorrow! Whaaat? Somehow I thought it would be Cubs-Brewers late pm, followed by a night game in LA. But I guess the Tuesday schedule wouldn’t allow that. Can’t believe I’m going to miss this one; skipping out on work isn’t really an option. (Although if it’s close in the 7th inning, I’ll find a way and a bar …). Good argument to be made that this game features the best two pitchers in the NL in… Read more »
For some weird reason, I really like our chances tomorrow.
Unrelated note……why are the Nats so bad? That’s a good lineup. Interesting offseason ahead for the Nats.
Since ESPN has the rights to these games, and they also have Monday Night Football, I figure that’s why
My hope, other than to win, is not to get embarrassed. Our big guns (sort of) saved us from that. They actually had 4 hits and 2 runs, not the total disaster prematurely mentioned here. The difference is pretty much that amazing kid Buehler throwing no mistake pitches versus our amazing kid Marquez throwing maybe a couple. No big shame here, just disappointment. Pride in German. A hope for the Rockies to hit the way they can. Too much hitting… Read more »
That’s good news that Rockies don’t give up any runs in first inning. This stupid idiotic NYC umpire can’t overturn inconclusive call. Call on field should stand.
Two outside pitches called strikes for Lester, Story then strikes out. Booooo. Wish we had chat tonight.
And yep, that “ivy” call should have gone our way
Just in time! The 97 mph fastball Otto used to show pre-TJ surgery. Still alive!
Nolan swinging foolish in the 9th
Why didn’t Nolan throw Baez off and complete the DP?! Too weird that he’s standing there submitting to the “hug” and even smiling. And/or why is this not interference?
I can’t understand that at all. I think it was just what A-Rod said – Nolan didn’t even try to sell it, just stood there like an idiot smiling at that high-spirited Mr. Baez. I’ve seen interference called on WAY less than that.
Maybe Nolan is getting as delirious with tiredness as I am
WOOOOOO!!! HOOOOOO!!! Love you Rox!!!!!
Ooooooo mmmmyyyy goosshhh. Throw out all our gripes in 2018. Let’s go dancing in Milwaukee eeee!!!!
Please let the BABIP god help Tyler Anderson today.
Looks like Dodgers and Brewers will win today with their quick starts and the Cubs are losing.
So it’s up to the Rockies to play division tie breaker tomorrow with Marquez and Buehler butting heads or Rockies go to Chicago for wild card game. Good news is we have Marquez and Freeland for next two games.
Not so fast on the Cubbies! (5th inning) TWO game 163s ahead? Whoa 🙂
Win tomorrow and we return home for the Atlanta series. Lose, we go to loser of Cubs/Brewers game tomorrow on Tuesday.
I’m perfectly ok if we have to play Monday and Tuesday, but I prefer taking division title. I’m thinking back to 2007 when we had to travel to Philadelphia after game 163 the next day. I think we play better that way because you have no time tip let tension build up.
Good point; 9 days off in ‘07 probably doomed them. BUT 1) winning the division!!! And 2) two days off at home, to start at home would be huge. If they won the wild card, then don’t they have to continue on the road (Atlanta?)
And what an emphatic performance today! Just what the doctor ordered. Tyler, welcome back.
WC winner will play at Cubs or Brewers whoever wins the division (they also get #1 seed)
Brewers send Cubs to wildcard game; halfway there to my fantasy of Dodger/Cub duel for wildcard. Come on Rocks. I want to see Rockies victory dance on Dodger infield.
Diamond backs fired Magadan, their hitting coach. Pirates fired Branson and Livesey, their hitting coaches. Get a clue Rockies.
Rockies get no hit and shut out by the Dodgers today. I hope they are saving their bats for tomorrow night.
One hit. Bud Black’s legacy, can’t win when it matters. They will get shut out by the Cubs tomorrow and they will keep the same hitting coaches next year.
Roxnsox, I’m still here … nail biter … Freeland: awesome! And yes, that idiotic “i lost it in the ivy call” might well have cost us another run. What, you aren’t even required to look for the ball anymore? Ian Desmond tagging: kind of stupid, yes, but then again, he knew Iannetta and Freeland were up next, and no way they were hitting for Freeland, so why not get in scoring position for Iannetta … but then again, if it… Read more »
Bad Otto decided to pay Wrigley a visit … serious panic time ….
He was good Otto almost long enough
But does bad RISP get us again? How many precious chances blown? 1-1 top 9th.
I never understood just why Rockies management felt the need to trade for Butera and I definitely don’t understand Black bringing Butera into the game unless it is Black’s intention to lose the game. Really questionable moves by Black tonight.
How long does Contreras get to stand around stretching before the umps say you just have to pull him out of the game? I know MLB wants to see their beloved Cubbies in the NLDS, but enough is enough
Again, I don’t get it … Oberg in to face Bryant … Rusin has been like the 2017 Rusin this last month and looks very sharp tonight …
Well the heck with the game, win or lose, it was better than last year’s disastrous games at Arizona.
Tony!!! Who pitches NOW to save it? Not Mc Gee please, by all that is holy.
Oh – I thought Oberg was hit for. I like it!