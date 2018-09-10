WC Clinched; NL West Next

Featured

September 29, 2018

Eight days ago, I wrote a post saying their season was over and listed several reasons it was all smokes and mirrors. This was after the Dodgers laughed and toyed with the Rockies in the Chavez Ravine. Ten games remained and we needed quite a bit of help as well as needing to find the energy to get themselves back off the mat.

Fast forward eight days to September 29, 2018. 8-0 record. Clinched Wild Card #2. Sitting in first place in the NL West by one game with two to play. No it’s not a typo. As a matter of fact, the futility at AT&T Park and Chavez Ravine was all smokes and mirrors! Colorado found a way to bring the brooms to Chase Field and swept them away from the post season over three games. They decided they were having fun and brought the brooms back home to Coors Field where they swept the Phillies over four games.

The current eight-game win streak started when Ryan Spilborghs decided to go up to the last row in the upper most deck closest to center field. And he stayed there for all three games of the Diamondback series with more Rockies fans joining him up there. They named themselves, “Spilly and the Goats.”

Several stars were born during the eight-game streak. Start with German Marquez’ two pitching gems. He tied the MLB record for most strikeouts to start a game with eight and doing it on less than 40 pitches over eight victims. In the same sequence, he also broke Ubaldo Jimenez’ season strikeout total. Another star was Kyle Freeland with his Cy Young form pitching over two games. Friday night (Sept 28th) he gave up a ton of singles but escaped traffic jams virtually every inning but one (Trea Turner’s two-run triple). The hitting star is undoubtedly David Dahl. He is finally free of the injuries and sporadic playing time. Bud Black placed him third in the lineup everyday and he responded with a home run in five straight games (and counting).

Entering the final two games, the Rockies lead the West by a single game over the Dodgers. They will be facing Stephen Strasburg and Max Scherzer while the Dodgers are going with Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler at San Francisco. The previous eight games were no easy task, but holding on to the West title will be a monumental task. Colorado could be playing in the divisional series, play a tie breaker game on Monday, or end up playing a one-game wild card game against the loser of the Cubs-Brewers battle for Central division. The Dodgers could end up winning division, playing a tie breaker game, play in the wild card, or be completely out of the post season. Cardinals have to have several things go right to leapfrog the Dodgers for the second WC birth.

Enjoy the game tonight as I will be at Coors Field. I hope to see a second straight day of champagne popping. (Rockies win and Dodgers lose today). The last thing I want to see is two straight years of one and done WC loss. The good news is that German Marquez is lined up perfectly for the WC game if necessary. If Jon Gray can pitch tonight like he did last Monday, he can reduce the Rockies’ magic number to one.