Worst Month in Franchise History

So much can be said about the 2019 Rockies that I could write a book about it. The two key takeaways from the 2019 performance are no significant transaction was done at trade deadline and having the worst calendar month in franchise history. In the month of July, the Rockies went from serious contention for the wild card birth to just a couple of games away from having the 14th worst record in the NL. The only transaction made was giving up Alfredo Garcia to the Yankees for Joe Harvey, a RH relief pitcher who was sent to Albuquerque.

The collapse can be traced to the day (6/14/2019) Horseshit (my name for bullpen) gave up six runs in the ninth inning to allow the Padres to tie it up and then win the game with five more in the 12th inning. Horseshit was magnified multiple times but Jeff Bridich and BB refused to accept that Horseshit was really that bad and chalked it up to one bad day. Lesson learned: do not tie up relief arms for more than a year or two in big chunks of money. Mike Dunn, Jake McGee, Brian Shaw, and Wade Davis were locked up for three more years. Another angle to the problem was that they held on to failing arms for far too long. Seunghwan Oh should have been let go as soon as April. Remember Jason Motte? Didn’t they learn their lesson? Chettis has to be let go as well, the league has figured him out as a reliever as of late. Let the young people get their feet wet and see how it goes. Do you prefer seeing young arms messing up and learning (Sam Howard, Jesus Tinoco, Yency Almonte, Ben Bowden comes to mind) or see guaranteed failures from Horseshit? Certainly Scott Oberg is the exception, but come on we need eight arms not one. I like Jairo Diaz and Carlos Estevez and they still have to learn how to pitch. They have been overworked a little bit because the SPs aren’t going deep often enough. Personally I place some of the blame on Chris Ianetta because I believe he calls for too many FBs when the hitters sit on them. Not only that, it’s the year of pitching backwards. The fastball counts in certain situations are no longer expected. The pitchers around the league has figured out how to throw secondary pitches for strikes in fastball counts. The Rockies still haven’t figured that out yet. They are behind my “coaching” skills even though I’m only an armchair manager.

The rotation has had their own issues as well, and they are starting to find some traction sans Kyle Freeland. German Marquez, Jon Gray, and Peter Lambert are pitching as well as can be expected in the big picture. I think we need to let Chi Chi Gonzalez pitch every five day to work out the “rust”. I don’t think Freeland will ever pitch like he did in 2018 unless he learns to pitch like Zack Greinke and MadBum, both of whom throw in the low 90s or high 80s. I really think we need to push Ryan Rolison a little faster up the pipeline if Ryan Castellani isn’t good enough for The Show.

On the other side of the baseball, the front office needs to learn how to construct the lineup better. The biggest threat is the fact we have the “Big Four” who are performing well and then the supporting cast are worse than average. That means two innings of nearly automatic outs and one inning of top four producing only if they are having a good day (.333 BA means you can hit only once every three ABs right?). It’s very aggravating to me that the hitters continue swinging into extreme shifts when a simple bunt was a given for a base hit. LEARN.HOW.TO.BUNT. Pass the baton to the next hitter.

Ag and sdcarp have been in a lengthy discussion on the previous post on what we can do or what we didn’t do. It’s easy to do that in hindsight, but it’s been going on for two or three years and nothing has been learned by the front office. The RWOers are better armchair managers and coaches than the front office will ever be. Maybe we are still feeling the impact of the loss of Kelli McGregor?

I’d like to take an informal poll while I’m writing this post. jeem probably will be out for a while which leaves me as the sole writer of the RWO posts. I know I’ve asked RWOers for volunteers to write posts in the past, but it’s apparent that they prefer writing comments than writing a long post. I’m a follower of “Colorado Rockies Forum” group on Facebook. Should I post something about coming over and reading RWO in an effort to drive a little more traffic to here? And I will also ask if anyone would be interested in writing a post weekly. I’d say about 60% are smart and respectful fans while the other 40% might be a little full of hot air. So that’s a risk I would like if I bring up RWO on their FB page. What do you think?